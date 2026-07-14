Is You Tube reading my lonely Substack? Yesterday, I posted an upbeat and optimistic perspective on Plan A from the recent AI 2040 report released on July 9. See The Good News: AI 2040. I woke up this morning and the number one most highly recommended you tube video for me was, wait for it, wait for it, He Risked Everything to Warn You: No One is Ready for What’s Coming, and the AI Companies Know It! featuring Daniel Kokotajlo. Kokotajlo is the author of the AI 2027 report and the AI 2040 report. What are the odds I would praise the AI 2040 report one evening in an essay and see an interview with Kokotajlo at the front of my You Tube feed the following morning bright and early?

A mere coincidence or something more emblematic of the age we live in?

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In this sobering interview released seven hours ago, Kokotajlo comes across as a haunted man. Yes, there is a positive vision and future possible for mankind if there is a pause on AI development and guardrails put into place. Trust but verify procedures must be robust by 2030. Otherwise, Kokotajlo remains in the doomer camp with a 70% probability that things turn out poorly for humans. And I was upbeat yesterday.

It is hard to reconcile how the same AI researcher can be a visionary in the AI 2040 report and yet remain mired in the probable ending of us all due to the race to win AI outlined well in the AI 2027 report. There is an element of moving pieces on the chess board which I can appreciate. Insider sources at AI frontier labs are feeding Kokotajlo updates and those updates are changing rapidly.

You need to shorten your timelines again, get them back to 2027—AI insiders to Daniel Kokotajlo after he pushed artificial superintelligence forecasts out to 2030 See 23:41 in You Tube video above

I remain optimistic despite the troubled Kokotajlo for several reasons. Humans have a surprising ability to rise to the occasion. We contained the risk of nuclear annihilation during the Cold War. Who wins if the best move is not to play the nuclear game? We survived the modern-day plague of Covid intact for the most part. Too many of our loved ones succumbed but most of us remained strong. And if we return to the wayback machine, we are the blood descendants of humans shivering in dark caves who survived the onslaught of Neanderthals. The Human Condition We survived existential risks once and we can do it again. So, I remain optimistic, more so than Kokotajlo this morning on my You Tube feed.

I believe we will reject an AI race no one can win by the year 2030. I have faith in the coming of a better time. And the human instinct to survive. We can choose the slow down ending, not the race ending.

Why am I sharing this essay? First, I felt the shadow of the algorithms over my handiwork and wanted to share. It is somewhat chilling to know intelligence is tracking me. I’m sure we all have known that feeling at times. Second, I want to play it straight. The author of AI 2040 which was released on July 9, 2026 is not a carefree, happy camper. And I think that is an important part of this story for my readers. We are heading to a place before 2030. The question is whether it is a good place or a bad place.

“The scary open secret in the AI industry right now is that it’s possible that we’ll end up essentially creating a new species that ends ruling the world with a 70% chance that this goes horribly wrong like human extinction.” — Daniel Kokotajlo See 0:00-0:10 in You Tube video above

Third, it bears repeating that AI neural networks are not lines of code. There are not sleep-deprived software coders creating Claude and OpenAI frontier language models in the middle of the night in Silicon Valley. What happens is more like something out of a science fiction movie. So, what is a neural net? Your brain and my brain are neural networks connected to one another. I oftentimes talk about my neural pathways and how my upbringing from birth to the age of eight left enduring impressions on my neural pathways. Patterns that reinforce positive experiences are reinforced. Patterns that reinforce negative experiences like touching a hot stove are suppressed and not reinforced. This is true for all human brains.

The same principle applies to artificial brains.

Artificial neural networks learn about the world in the same way. One starts with a jumble of random artificial connections. These are called parameters. Let’s assume we are dealing with 10 trillion parameters. That is an unimaginable number of parameters. If you give this mass data, you will receive gibberish. AI trainers train the parameters like a mother trains her baby about the world. Pretraining is where one gives the neural networks a lot of internet text. One inserts input and then the trainer applies positive or negative reinforcement based upon whether the neural network correctly predicts the next text or the next word. It is like a game of sorts. The neural pathways are both pruned down like a baby and strengthened at the same time. It is like training the AI to read.

The next step is when the trainers throw lots of coding problems at the AI for it to solve. The AI is given free rein to use the code. Based on its success, there is positive reinforcement. The trainers train the AI models on millions of coding problems. The artificial brains are becoming bigger as newer and newer models are released to the public. As noted above, we are currently at about 10 trillion parameters. There are also changes in the structure of the neural networks and the refinement of algorithms used in the training. The artificial brains are inspired by the human brains but there are plenty of technical distinctions as well. For example, AI models are incapable of smell or taste or creativity like human brains.

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”I basically told my wife, Let’s not have any more kids. It’s too uncertain. I don’t think they’ll ever join the workforce.” —Daniel Kokotajlo to his wife See 0:24 in video above.

Conclusion: Now, you know the rest of the AI 2040 report story. There is a pathway forward to the good future but wise choices will have to be made along the way. These are times that call for visionary leadership and selfless investment in our common humanity. The months and years ahead should not be a season for strife. It is time to plant the good seed on the land, to steer our vessel across an ocean of uncertainty towards a New World of abundance.

An Era of Good Feeling may lie on the other side of our tribal echo chambers. The seed time and the harvest lie up ahead. To repeat, some games are not meant to be played. Some races cannot be won.

“Strange Game. The only winning move is not to play.” See 4:31-5:00.





