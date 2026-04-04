Drift Away by Dobie Gray, Released November 1972

This morning, my inner sense of time shifted once again. My best friend in grade school, “Peter,” announced to his town goverment that he is retiring as of September 2026. Peter is retiring. My closest classmate in junior high and high school, my competitor for A grades at Salem Church junior high, the one who caused me to long for band class so that I could play a musical instrument like Peter—someone who was my peer in my formative years and made me a better person will be retiring.

It is hard to imagine a world where Peter has retired. I guess we are of a certain age. Peter and I were in the Gifted and Talented program together. Peter and his sister would choose the College of William and Mary. I chose the University of Virginia. After high school graduation on June 3, 1979, life took us to different places and still we remembered each other fondly over the years.

I wish you the best of life in retirement, Peter. We became friends in the fall of 1972 at a new school that was never segregated. It was the sixth grade and Mrs. Meredith Hunt taught us to aim for the stars. I Need People Who Look Like Me Unlike me, you remained on Virginia soil and made a great small-town life for you and your family.

Thanks for the joy that you've given me

I want you to know I believe in your song

And rhythm and rhyme and harmony

You've helped me along

Makin' me strong



[Chorus]

Oh, give me the beat boys and free my soul

I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away

Give me the beat boys and free my soul

I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away

Oh, give me the beat boys and free my soul (Free my soul)

I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away

Give me the beat boys and free my soul (Free my soul)

I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away — Drift Away, Dobie Gray (1972)

Released November 1972