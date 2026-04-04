The Retirement of Peter
By W. F. Twyman. Jr.
Drift Away by Dobie Gray, Released November 1972
This morning, my inner sense of time shifted once again. My best friend in grade school, “Peter,” announced to his town goverment that he is retiring as of September 2026. Peter is retiring. My closest classmate in junior high and high school, my competitor for A grades at Salem Church junior high, the one who caused me to long for band class so that I could play a musical instrument like Peter—someone who was my peer in my formative years and made me a better person will be retiring.
It is hard to imagine a world where Peter has retired. I guess we are of a certain age. Peter and I were in the Gifted and Talented program together. Peter and his sister would choose the College of William and Mary. I chose the University of Virginia. After high school graduation on June 3, 1979, life took us to different places and still we remembered each other fondly over the years.
I wish you the best of life in retirement, Peter. We became friends in the fall of 1972 at a new school that was never segregated. It was the sixth grade and Mrs. Meredith Hunt taught us to aim for the stars. I Need People Who Look Like Me Unlike me, you remained on Virginia soil and made a great small-town life for you and your family.
Thanks for the joy that you've given me
I want you to know I believe in your song
And rhythm and rhyme and harmony
You've helped me along
Makin' me strong
[Chorus]
Oh, give me the beat boys and free my soul
I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away
Give me the beat boys and free my soul
I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away
Oh, give me the beat boys and free my soul (Free my soul)
I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away
Give me the beat boys and free my soul (Free my soul)
I wanna get lost in your rock and roll and drift away — Drift Away, Dobie Gray (1972)
Released November 1972
"Drift Away" was one of my favorite songs as well—and until this very moment I thought Dobie Gray was White! While the song played on heavy rotation on my Black hometown radio station, the reference to Rock and Roll made me think he was White. I thought that because artists of all races played on the station and that was totally natural for us working class Black kids. To continue in this vein, guess who else was Black? Elton John ("Bennie and the Jets") and Hall and Oates ("Sarah Smile.") Michael McDonald and the Doobie Brothers "sounded" pretty Black too but I saw them on "The Midnight Special" with Wolfman Jack. (Followed on Friday night by "Don Kirshner's Rock Concert") Music was awesome in the 70s because people simply didn't draw the hard racial/cultural lines they did in subsequent decades. nor could you create your own "soundproof" music silo. There were only so many radio and TV stations and channels and you took in what they played. I used to like to watch TV as I got dressed for school. What was on at 6:30 a.m.? A country music show, so I watched that! That commonality of pop culture bound me to people all over the country and the world and served as the basis of conversations almost everywhere I've been. I feel sad that youth have fewer of these shared, positive experiences.