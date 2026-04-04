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Glenn McNair's avatar
Glenn McNair
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"Drift Away" was one of my favorite songs as well—and until this very moment I thought Dobie Gray was White! While the song played on heavy rotation on my Black hometown radio station, the reference to Rock and Roll made me think he was White. I thought that because artists of all races played on the station and that was totally natural for us working class Black kids. To continue in this vein, guess who else was Black? Elton John ("Bennie and the Jets") and Hall and Oates ("Sarah Smile.") Michael McDonald and the Doobie Brothers "sounded" pretty Black too but I saw them on "The Midnight Special" with Wolfman Jack. (Followed on Friday night by "Don Kirshner's Rock Concert") Music was awesome in the 70s because people simply didn't draw the hard racial/cultural lines they did in subsequent decades. nor could you create your own "soundproof" music silo. There were only so many radio and TV stations and channels and you took in what they played. I used to like to watch TV as I got dressed for school. What was on at 6:30 a.m.? A country music show, so I watched that! That commonality of pop culture bound me to people all over the country and the world and served as the basis of conversations almost everywhere I've been. I feel sad that youth have fewer of these shared, positive experiences.

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