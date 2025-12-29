“Hi just checking in on you? How was your Christmas? How is the family? It’s been too long. I found myself musing through your Substack to see what’s going on in your world when I really just want to say hello my friend. Hope it’s been a good year and that you have peace at the center.” — Carmen Delgado

When I write, the world goes away. It is just me and my thoughts and what I observe all around me. I have written nearly 1,000 lonely essays on this Substack. And each essay is like a little sermon a la Ralph Waldo Emerson. My family will never read my words, so I am free from writer’s block. It is a blessing.

My faithful readers know of the muse in my life, Carmen Delgado. The Real Carmen Delgado My Mother-in-Law just knocked on the door joined by my wife. The universe enjoys the unexpected in the human condition.

I have not been a good friend for Carmen over the years. When Carmen gets too close, I run away. Why would I do that?

Carmen and I do not respect boundaries with each other. I love to lose myself in writing and creative expression. Carmen knows this part of me and, at the same time, she knows the code to me. We enjoy each other’s company too much. A simple “Hello” turns into a prelude for a paragraph which turns into a page and, before one knows it, the hours are lost. It is a bittersweet paradox for me. Carmen has been along for my human life. She always inspires me to take the most risks as a writer. And I crave her understanding as she desires affection and attention.

The problem is writers write. We write every day as a matter of self-discipline. Sometimes, this discipline is inconsistent with a caring, deep friendship. I remember one day decades ago. I was engrossed in research for my novel Gotterdammerung. I was on the 6th floor of the UCSD library and all I wanted to do was read primary sources about free black abolitionist William Cooper Nell. Who calls me in my solitude and tears me away from the 1850s in Boston? Carmen. I was rude with Carmen, told her my writing came first, I would call her later.

I never did call Carmen later. It was easier to run away from Carmen and bury my head in a book.

So, Carmen is strolling through my lonely Substack…

The greatest risk for a writer is writer’s block. Writer’s block is usually anxiety about what readers might think. Did he say those things? Did he do those things? Why does he hold back? It has always been a blessing to know my words are invisible to my family. This lack of interest gives me courage to write into the depths. Now, my mental world has changed. Carmen is reading my words. How much has she read? How much does she know?

Like most humans, I enjoy privacy. I like reserving a little mystery since aloofness is alluring. Does Carmen know about the Mexican Amy Winehouse? I bet she does. What does Carmen think of my unresolved issue with my former best friend? How does Carmen feel knowing she is my muse? Carmen Delgado appears in several of my essays about cutting edge racial issues. Breakfast with Carmen Delgado Carmen Delgado is not Yet Born The Carmen Delgado Dining Room

All the Things I Cannot Say

Carmen is a smart friend. She is sharp and strategic. Notice how she doesn’t let on how much she knows in her text message to me. I suspect Carmen knows everything, that she has read nearly every essay I have penned since March 23, 2023. Because that is what deep friends do even if the friendship is never properly reciprocated.

Carmen’s text message hit me about two hours ago. I have pored over and over in my mind how I should respond. I could say, Life is Grand! The Kids are doing well and going places like Mexico, the Bahamas and Brooklyn. My wife is stressing life and missing her adult babies. I’m growing older but glad to be around (smile).

I could write that response but Carmen would know better. Carmen is like a poker player. She wants me to show my hand. She has signaled her readership of my lonely essays. Nothing is private from Carmen. Ugh!

I could remove the mask of contentment and be real with Carmen as she has been real with me. My Dad is gone and I feel like an orphan. I am an orphan. I had this surgery and now I feel different. Fill my heart with gladness, Carmen, take away all my sadness, and just listen to me for a spell. No one on the home front wants to hear my complaints. Even my surgeon is rainbows and sunshine. I am blessed, of course, but I want to express myself without judgment.

No, I couldn’t write that. That response would guarantee me revealing more of my vulnerability than I wish. And Carmen is the last person I want to be that open around. Not because she isn’t a wonderful friend of a lifetime. She is my muse. It is because her affection and attention and care would detract me from my great book I want to read today and my essay projects for the week.

You know, what? I have to assume Carmen will read these words. Carmen, it is so odd when the muse becomes a Substack reader. Do we really want to communicate via Substack essays? There’s so many things I want to say but I cannot say. You are so far away.

Conclusion: Writer’s block is my greatest enemy. For days and weeks and months, I have written as if it is only me in the writing room. Carmen has returned now. It is my duty as a writer to be an adult, to share with Carmen what I can and can never write of. I will respond to Carmen in a few moments. We will exchange holiday pleasantries. And since I always run away when someone gets too close to me, Carmen will recede once again into her wonderful life in the heartland of America.

Yes, Carmen, I am finding peace at the center.