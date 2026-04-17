Unlike his contemporary John Adams, Thomas Jefferson is seldom associated with emancipation or freedom for slaves. It is true Jefferson owned more than 600 slaves in his lifetime. Of this number, he inherited 150 from his father and father-in-law. Jefferson purchased 20 slaves. The balance were born into slavery on Jefferson’s lands. (p. 48) There is always “the rest of story.” Now is as good a time as any to show the side of Jefferson that never took root on Virginia soil.

Did you know that, as a young twenty-six year old member of the Virginia House of Burgess, Jefferson worked to reform slavery? Such reform work framed Jefferson as a non-conformer in a slave society. In 1769, he moved for permission of emancipation of slaves to be invested in slave owners. It was not a grand gesture like Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 or Adams’ drafting of abolitionist language in the 1780 Massachusetts state constitution. Jefferson sought a more modest reform of divestment, i.e., divest the power of emancipation from the General Court, an institution removed from human life on the ground. Slave owners should have the power to free a slave, not unelected judges deciding who should be free and who should remain slave. (p. 48)

Jefferson asked his cousin Richard Bland to take the lead on the legislation. And the reaction from slaveholding legislators was brutal. (p.49) As author Jon Meacham in Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power put it, the response was “swift and certain.” (p. 49) Fellow lawmakers treated Bland “with the grossest indecorum.” (p. 49) It was beyond the pale to give every individual slave owner the power of emancipation.

The idealism of Jefferson did not cease on the question of emancipation and freedom for black slaves. Notably, he represented slaves seeking freedom on two occasions. There was the significant Samuel Howell v. Wade Netherland (April 1770) case where Jefferson represented his client, Samuel Howell, the grandson of a white woman and black man. Jefferson pointed to the race of his client’s grandmother and argued freedom was in order, despite state law saying Howell must be held in servitude until the age of 31. To quote the young, non-conforming Jefferson on the moral question of freedom: “Everyone comes into this world with a right to his own person and using it at his own will…This is what is called personal liberty, and is given him by the author of nature, because it is necessary for his own subtenance .” (p. 49) Jefferson lost the case but he struck a blow for the principle of emancipation in his slave society. After loss of his case, Howell promptly ran away. Query whether Jefferson aided and abetted his client’s getaway. I do not know.

Two years later, Jefferson again represented a slave petitioning for his freedom. See George Manly v. Richard Callaway, (November 1772).

As he approached the age of thirty, Jefferson began to see the light. There was no future for expansion of emancipation in his native state. And so this youthful non-conformer grew into conformity better aligned with his political ambitions in Virginia.