[Introduction: If Hollywood produced an epic drama worthy of Old Money in Black America, a producer could start with the incredible courage, drive and ambition of James Forten (1766 - 1842). The Forten family of Philadelphia deserves to be remembered for all time in American history. Or, a producer might produce from a spectacular screenplay about James Mitchell (1758 - 1821) of Charleston, South Carolina whose descendants can be found today in suburban Montgomery County, Maryland, the flowing waters of the Connecticut River in Vermont, Brooklyn, New York, a mansion house in suburban New Jersey, an estate on Long Island, Martha’s Vineyard, a hamlet in Mexico, a small village in Austria and La Jolla, California among other places. But if I were a screenplay writer and producer, I would go for the most impossible story possible. I would produce and direct a poignant movie about a powerful, rich and complicated family over six generations. The founding father would be a daring and God-awful visionary. There would be betrayal and power struggles. Heart breaking struggles and land holdings beyond one’s wildest dreams. The children and grandchildren would carry within them stories of family, of sense of self over the decades. The saga would be triumphant and then dissipate to a whisper, a barely heard hush as the sixth generation died off to memory as a Black family.

I would tell the tale of The Clamorgans.]

The Pioneer 28 Black Lawyers

C. Clay Morgan

Everyone has heard of George Washington. Did you know that Washington owned 52,200 acres of land at the time of his passing? He was one of the richest men at the time of his death in 1799.

Now, how many of you have heard of the Clamorgans?

The Clamorgans were one of the wealthiest black families in American history from the early 1800s to the Civil War. A St. Louis family, the Clamorgans brought everything to the stage of life – adventures, betrayals, sexual outrages, ambitions, resentments, grudges. And their lives lived full measure revealed itself in their relentless claims to land. Whereas Washington, the Founding Father of our country owned 52,200 acres when his will was probated, the Clamorgan family through their Founding Father “laid claim to over 1,000,000 acres of Upper Louisiana land.” [Source: Jacques Clamorgan, Wikipedia]

Consider that 1,000,000 acres of land is half the size of the State of Rhode Island. Consider also that the number one landowner in the United States of America today owns 2,000,000 acres of land.

Pull up a chair and get cozy. Grab a beverage from the refrigerator. I am about to tell you a story about a larger than life family, a free black family that dwarfed the Allen, Morris, Vashon, Langston, Draper and Wright families combined in wealth.

Welcome to a one of a kind family in Black History, the Clamorgans of St. Louis, Missouri (and perhaps New Orleans, Louisiana too???).

Let’s begin with the Founding Father. There is an ancient boast appropriate for drawing back the curtain on the Clamorgan Family: “Hippolokhos it was who fathered me, I am proud to say. He sent me here to Troy commanding me to act always with valor, always to be the most noble, never to shame the line of my progenitors, great men first in Ephyra, then in Lykia. This is the blood and birth I claim.”

No one knows where he was born with certainty. Some accounts claim he was a native of the West Indies. Other scholars and researchers allege he was of Spanish extraction. There were contentions he came of Portuguese blood. Some accounts said, no, the man was Scottish. Another quarter chimed, the man is of Welsh heritage. Can’t you see? Others rejoined you must be mad. Hear how the lovely French rolls off of his tongue. Il est clairement francais. Some chuckled and thought to themselves the brother was a black man. All we know for certain is he assumed many aliases in his lifetime – Dan Yago Clamorgan, Santiago Clamorgan, James Morgan.

Let us call the man as he was known within family…Jacques Clamorgan (1734 – 1814).

Jacques Clamorgan was beloved and despised by all who came within his orbit over the course of eighty years of his life. A trickster, a gambler, and a scam artist, Clamorgan made and lost and made fortunes repeatedly. It was as if the Ten Commandants did not apply to Jacques Clamorgan. I suspect people learned not to trust Jacques and to get out of his way as a new deal was hawked. He had grandiose schemes and, admirers would say, fearlessness in his heart. There is a saying that Poppa was a rolling stone. This adage describes this Founding Father well. He had no home but, if you pressured him, he would say his home was St. Louis, Missouri. He traded “from Montreal to Havana, and from Santa Fe to Chihuahua” always in search of a buck. You name the industry and Jacques Clamorgan was game to give it a go, whether it be cattle-ranching, rope-making, fur-trading, or lead-mining. I am reminded of the Daniel Plainview character in the movie Let There Be Blood. Jacques Clamorgan lived at a higher level than mere mortals.

Need further evidence of the character of this Founding Father?

Jacques Clamorgan was fluent in French, Spanish and many native American languages in the Mississippi valley and New Mexico. Contemporaries say Jacques was just as “at home in a Pawnee village as he was in his modest house in St. Louis.”

And did I mention Jacques Clamorgan was a shady character as well? Well, aside from the aliases, he had good reason to keep moving along the frontier. Somehow, his dealings left Clamorgan with all of the company shares while other investors were left holding the bag. Creditors came after Clamorgan. But could they find Clamorgan? Not on your life. And even if a creditor got wind of Clamorgan, he had to be convicted of fraud or embezzlement. This was a tall order since many potential witnesses owed Clamorgan money.

Did I mention Jacques Clamorgan had a reputation for not being honest? Just wanted to make sure we were on the same page here.

What really set Clamorgan apart from the aristocracy of St. Louis were his love interests. Clamorgan only loved black women. In this regard, Clamorgan reminds me of Bob Marley’s father, an English man who only loved black woman. (Maybe Clamorgan was a brother after all/smile although I would go with the author Richard Edward Oglesby who described Jacques Clamorgan as “a Portuguese of dubious ancestry and background.”)

So, in the 1700s, Jacques Clamorgan’s love interests did not go over well with the local St. Louis elite. Clamorgan could not have cared less.

Clamorgan was a player, to use a modern parlance. The man got around. Contemporaries described his relations with his “Negro wives” as tempestuous. Clamorgan was deceitful. He was physically brutal. He beat his wives. He threatened his wives. He tricked women to get what he wanted, be it sex or money. There is a serious screenplay idea here somewhere.

Some of his wives were slaves whom he purchased and sold as his whims dictated. He was a disgraceful man. He had an unknown number of children who proved as “quarrelsome and ambitious” as their father.

Enter stage left Esther who was half black and half white. Jacques purchased Esther and her daughter as settlement for a debt. The man had no moral conscience. He was the opposite of an abolitionist.

Believe it or not, ladies and gentlemen, Esther tamed the feral Jacques Clamorgan. Esther became Jacques’ housekeeper and mistress. She grew to wield authority in the Clamorgan home. Esther controlled the St. Louis home when Jacques was away and when he was at home. As a sign of his affection and growing fidelity, Jacques transferred large amounts of real estate to Esther in 1793 “to hold for him” he later claimed. (Between you, me and the lamp post, Jacques “was involved in some highly dubious speculations and was anxious to hide his assets from potential creditors.”) In this year 1793, Jacques freed Esther and sold Esther’s daughter to her mom, Esther, for life. Strange family dynamics there, yes sir.

From a modern perspective, the entire “family” needed therapy.

Esther was in her 40s and decided she could do better on her own, particularly after receiving large amounts of real estate from Jacques. In a major fight, Esther “broke up” with Jacques and moved out on her own with her daughter. Perhaps, Jacques was cheating on Esther. Perhaps, Esther was tired of Jacques and his dishonest ways. We will never know.

Esther acquired land in and around St. Louis from the Spanish Governor. She soon had a successful farm.

Fast forward to 1808, Jacques had a series of business reversals. “He demanded that Esther give him her land.” Esther declined the demand, shall we say. And then the fight started between the two of them. Jacques beat Esther. He verbally abused her. He was so vile as to threaten to sell Esther’s daughter and her children in the slave market in New Orleans. Despicable Man. “Esther was terrified.” She could not read or write. The villainous Jacques forged documents stating that Esther had given Jacques her land. “Esther hired a lawyer, who proved as dishonest as Clamorgan.” (This script practically writes itself. )

Esther’s lawyer double-crossed Esther and tried to grab the land for himself. The lawyer joined forces with Jacques. The legal case would drag on long after Jacques died in 1814 and Esther died in 1833.

Let’s return to the amorous ways of Jacques Clamorgan for a moment.

When Jacques freed Esther in 1793, Jacques quickly replaced Esther with other “Negro wives.” Helene gave birth to a son, St. Eutrope, on April 10, 1799. Susanna gave birth to Apoline on February 7, 1803. Judith Pelissier gave birth to two children, Cyrian Martial on June 1803 and Maximin in 1807 when Jacques was seventy-three years old.

To his credit, Jacques Clamorgan prepared a Last Will and Testament. He placed his affairs in order since he was always one step ahead of creditors and the law. One moment, he was on the edge of destitution. The next moment, he was sitting on a fortune. Dying in debt would be a nightmare for his children since they were legally his slaves and might be sold to satisfy creditors. Jacques carefully manumitted each of his children and began to transfer his vast property holdings to his children. “In 1803, he sold much of his real estate in St. Louis and several of his slaves to a friend. In turn, the friend transferred all of the land and slaves to Jacques’ children.”

As he drafted his will a few days before his death, Jacques divided his property into five equal shares. The youngest child, Maximin, received two shares since he was born after the 1803 transfer of property. Jacques Clamorgan “had claims to many thousands of acres of land in Missouri and Arkansas, but heirs would have to fight to have those claims validated.”

After all they had gone through together and while near death, Jacques entrusted all of his “children to his erstwhile mistress, his sometime business partner and sometime adversary, Esther Morgan! ”Esther would do a great job as guardian and raise all of Jacques’ children to adulthood.

This was a black family considering the times.

Of particular interest to this essay about the pioneer 28 black lawyers is daughter Apoline. Apoline conceived a child with a wealthy white man whose name I do not know. The pregnancy was not good for Apoline and her health began to decline. “She made her will on April 11, 1830, leaving her estate to her three surviving children, Louise, Henry, and Louis, and doing her best to secure a share for her unborn child… On April 27, Apoline gave birth to another son. She named him Cyprian for his dead half brother and his uncle.” Apoline died less than a week later. She was twenty-seven years old. At some point, the baby’s father died as well.

The young Cyprian was taken care of by his guardian, a white merchant named Charles Collins. Collins looked after the orphan’s inheritance and his education. Cyprian was sent away to Illinois for his education. When he returned to St. Louis, he was a well-educated and articulate young man.

In 1858, Cyprian published a book The Colored Aristocracy of St. Louis. The book was an insider’s probing look at the manners and social foibles of the black wealthy in St. Louis, those who were more educated and refined than slaves but not white and accepted fully by white society. Cyprian believed wealth was all that mattered in terms of whether one was aristocracy or not. He also offered an interesting insight into the times as Missouri was a slave state. Many free blacks of the upper class like the Clamorgans were most comfortable with their own kind of people, many of whom were Light, Bright and Almost White in appearance. Consider this observation by Cyprian. Outsiders like census takers would have a devil of a time assigning a race to the Clamorgans and others similarly situated. If a colored aristocrat fell on hard times and poverty, the census taker would assign a “mulatto” designation to the person. If a colored aristocrat was visibly wealthy, the census taker would play it safe and assign “white” as a racial designation. The same person could be white one week and black the next week.

Cyprian wrote of what he knew since he was Light, Bright and Almost White in appearance.

And so this family history as reflected in Cyprian’s book raises the provocative question – Was Cyprian Clamorgan the eighth black lawyer and the first black lawyer in the South? What does the evidence show?

Professor J. Clay Smith in Emancipation: The Making of the Black Lawyer 1844 – 1944 writes, before 1871, “only one other black person (aside from Louis A. Bell) was known to have been admitted (to the Louisiana bar), C. Clay Morgan, about whom little more is known.” [p. 282] This is fairly cryptic language. Smith cites one secondary source “C. Clay Morgan, a free black man, was listed as a lawyer in New Orleans in 1860.” (quoting D.C. Rankin, “The Origins of Negro Leadership in New Orleans During Reconstruction,” in Southern Black Leaders of the Reconstruction Era)

Did Cyprian Clamorgan use an alias C. Clay Morgan to become a lawyer in New Orleans in 1860?

According to The Clamorgans: One Family’s History of Race in America by Julie Winch, the answer is maybe. “David C. Rankin refers to one C. Clay Morgan as having been a pioneering African American attorney in New Orleans. Other authors (like Professor Smith) have cited Rankin.” For me, Winch added much to what we know about the mysterious C. Clay Morgan in these lines – “Paul Finkelstein’s research has established conclusively that no one of that name was admitted to the Louisiana Bar either before or after the Civil War…Cyprian Clamorgan, alias C. Clay Morgan, did practice law, but as a white man, and without being a member of the Bar.”

What do I think about Cyprian Clamorgan? Like his grandfather, I suspect the grandson was an opportunist. The grandson was an avowed elitist who reveled in being colored aristocracy. One writer has written about the allure of Blackness for mixed-race Americans during Reconstruction. On the other hand, I’m sure Cyprian Clamorgan like his grandfather Jacques traveled with ease between the white and the black worlds. Had it suited his purposes, I can imagine Cyprian would say he was black. And had it equally suited his purposes, I can imagine Cyprian would say he was white. Given the hostility shown to black lawyers in the South in the 1860s and 1870s, I could envision Confederate officials cleansing the bar rolls of any free blacks from 1860 as a matter of appearance, racial purity.

Could I be wrong about my speculations? Of course, I could be very wrong. My intuition tells me, however, that a shady character can be a heritable trait. It would not surprise me in the least to learn Cyprian Clamorgan, grandson of Jacques Clamorgan, practiced some law down in the French Quarter in 1860 for better or for ill. And it would not surprise me that he may have played both sides of the color line for profit and gain. When people passed for white, they revealed as little of their family and backstory as possible. This pattern would account for (1) the alias C. Clay Morgan and (2) little being known about the mysterious alias C. Clay Morgan.

Today, there are no longer Clamorgans in the United States of America. They have all passed for white and dropped the name Clamorgan in favor of Morgan to ease their racial transformation over the generations.

I leave you with the words of a Cyprian Clamorgan family tree administrator on the topic of Cyprian Clamorgan alias C. Clay Morgan:

Good Morning, It has been some time since I worked on that tree, so I don't know how much help I can be to you. And I am 76, so I do not retain info as I once did. I started that tree as a favor for a relative of my sister. The names he had given me on his mother's side were Morgan. Soon after I had begun the Morgan branch, a fellow Ancestry member had posted that the Morgans were originally Claymorgans who had dropped the Clay to attempt to fit into white communities and forsake their half colored roots. This member also recommended a book entitled "The Clamorgans" by Julie Winch. There are chapters devoted to Cyprian and his 2 older brothers in this book. I can't find where he becomes a lawyer, but the timeframe of 1860 and the New Orleans setting would fit. He is involved in numerous legal affairs and scams, but his occupation is a joint business as Barber/Bathing/shop owner and Author. He wrote a book entitled "The Colored Aristocracy". I did not purchase that book. My friend's parents were also listed in the first book.

Pioneer black lawyer C. Clay Morgan

[Conclusion: With a possible legal claim to 1,000,000 acres of land, the Clamorgans lived in a different world from the vast majority of black and white Americans. Their existence as a family up to the sixth generation qualifies for Black Old Money. Jacques Clamorgan who may, or may not, have been part black lived in a corrupt world of compromised people, land grabs, unholy alliances, psychological wounds, and constant racial conflict. And through it all, through the generations, white men and black women, came together and produced a sense of family.

It is a raw, honest story filled with family drama and backstabbing lawyers, the rise and descent of an Old Money black family in St. Louis, Missouri. If you are listening, Hollywood, make this movie!

