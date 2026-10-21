I remain under the weather. When I am coughing and suffering from a lung infection, my body tunes out creative pursuits. I stay focused on feeling better, which will come in time. Besides, this mystery family on my mind deserves my full enthusiasm. The complete story will walk us through seven generations, particularly the second and the fifth generations. The tale of these generations has real heft across the centuries. I don’t want to shortchange or rush their stories because I don’t feel up to my best creative effort.

I could put this essay aside and forget about it. What keeps the family on my mind? Well, I am a tremendous believer in multigenerational uplift in black American stories. These stories must be preserved and not lost due to the Great Forgetting of Black enterprise. The story of fatherless homes consumes too much of the public discourse. I can imagine a world where we preserved Black History in the form of stellar families over the course of centuries. How might young minds reconfigure black culture and consciousness if they were exposed to and quizzed about families like the House of Guinier, the House of Snowden, the House of Houston, the House of Hastie and the House of Robinson? I know of what I speak. I grew up in such a family. The expectation is not whether one will attend college but where. See an Old Black American Family in Washington, D.C., the Syphax family.

Names are recycled through the generations as pietas or respect for one’s ancestors. In the 1960s and 1970s, some families went through a cultural revolution where names were just made up out of thin air. How disempowering for a little one who comes from a family with roots, yet carries a name with none. The family on my mind has kept the family name alive since 1837. That sense of connectedness to one’s past is invaluable for one’s sense of self.

If I were king of the world, I would suggest young parents not make names up out of nothing. Honor one’s parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great- grandparents when naming babies. Harness family names as a family good. This is my thought for the evening.

And as for my health? It is getting better all the time.

Good Evening!