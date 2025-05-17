[Introduction: Before I begin this morning’s essay, I want to thank each and everyone of my readers, particularly subscribers. I write to understand life and the world around me. Hopefully, reading about the universe sans dogma and slogan words has been of some benefit to you. I reject the notion of a collective consciousness, that we all must conform to one way of being in the world. That is not me, never has been me, never will be me. The Human Condition

Are we entangled with one another on this planet? Well, yes we are. We all know the human condition. We think, we feel, we observe. Questions of purpose and meaning haunt us all. Some, like my family members, choose to live unexamined lives when it comes to race and Blackness. But the very choice to live an unexamined life is a choice. Consciousness emerges when one chooses to celebrate Juneteenth with gusto, when one questions an entrepreneurial venture because of white savior optics, when one remarks a restaurant is not black because there is no cabbage on the menu, when one wears the kente cloth of the Ashanti slave trader in public, when one reflects upon the lack of black faculty members in an academic department.

The consciousness of blackness is never examined, and questioned, from a distance. These are the unexamined questions I am drawn to as an essayist. For example, let us examine the meaning of blackness in San Diego.]

As a young law professor, I offered an unremarkable observation to my close friend. (I decline to write “closest friend” because we have never spoken again since the hot summer of 1999.) I suggested there was topography to race, that blackness took on a different reality depending upon one’s geographic location. My friend vehemently disagreed. He did not shake with rage like the infamous “Klingon.” However, I had tripped a live wire with my curiosity and discernment.

My friend declared that blackness remained the same, regardless of where one found oneself in the United States. To suggest otherwise was a false consciousness. I let it go, however, truth did not release its hold on me. I had experienced a moment of concentrated focus and my friend had said, no, my thoughts were out of bounds.

Why did I feel there was a topography to Blackness?

My wife and I had recently moved out west to San Diego. Both of us had lived all of our lives on the East Coast until August 1992. My wife had only known Brooklyn, New Haven and a leafy summer camp in WASP Connecticut as home. I had known Chesterfield County, Virginia as home until the age of 18. I did the Charlottesville and East Coast circuit after college but I never lived more than 130 miles west of the Atlantic Ocean until 1992. My known family had lived in Virginia since 1621.

As I settled in to San Diego over days, weeks and months, I noticed a feeling tone as far as Blackness. I was accustomed to Blackness as a central part of the zeitgeist of life. Black culture and consciousness and public figures informed every day life on the east coast. Even while living in a 90% white southern suburb, my neighborhood was all-black. San Diego felt different. Blackness was not core to the public square. To be black was simply part of the larger city and county. San Diego was only 6% black, unlike Richmond, Virginia which was 60% black in those days or Washington, D.C. which was 75% black in those days. There was also greater social division back east, black from white and white from black. In San Diego, I had to go out of my way to experience a black neighborhood. And even then, the “black” neighborhood was probably half Mexican American. The black vibe was different. And to be honest, my life was colleagues and other young parents in our private school group and my neighbors. We were the only black family in our neighborhood but no one cared. We were usually the only black family at our private schools. Over time, another black family or two joined our ranks but we were not particularly close. My strongest black ties were with the other six black law professors, all Harvard and Yale Law School save one exception, all of whom were married to white spouses with one later exception. I will be honest — I envied my black law professors like C, S, A, and R who didn’t have black spouses hyper invested in black culture and consciousness. Que up Jack and Jill, ladies and gentlemen.

There were no historically black colleges and universities in San Diego to provide additional life experiences based upon Blackness. Back east, there were plentiful opportunities for teenagers to avoid the larger world in college. Even my 90% white suburban county contained a black college, Virginia State College (now Virginia State University). My Dad wanted me to attend Virginia State over the University of Virginia.

For all of these reasons, I developed more and more the part of me that was color indifferent. Blackness in San Diego did not feel like Blackness in Richmond, Virginia or Washington, D.C. To me, the insight was obvious. The insight repulsed my friend.

=========

If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. One’s place in the world creates one’s reality of Blackness. There are five dimensions to living as a black person in San Diego which are unique and distinct from living in, say, Chicago or Philadelphia. Allow me to explain.

Highest Black Unemployment Rate If one is inclined to believe in structural racism and external locus of control, it helps to live as a black person in a city plagued by a high black unemployment rate. There is dogma and there is reality. There is no blanket of uniform black unemployment rate across America. Where one lives as a black person determines one’s experience of unemployment rate. Chicago has the highest black unemployment rate. The rate is 12.3%. That high rate lends itself to political leadership invested in blame shifting. Systemic racism causes the problem, can’t you see?

A black individual living in San Diego will not experience this high unemployment rate. The black unemployment rate is relatively low at 4.9%. As a result, I surmise the typical black San Diegan will be more optimistic about economic life. Unemployment will feel like a more distant, and remote, reality. Appeals to structural racism and systemic effects of institutional racism will not have the same marketing power. Simply put, the feeling of blackness will feel different, more hopeful, compared to the black feeling tone in Chicago.

Black Households and Income Levels Another data point into the feeling tone of Blackness would be income level. If income level is high, it stands to reason black people might feel optimistic about their lives and prospects for their families. Homeownership rates might be better. Higher income reflects enterprise, ambition and high aim in life. What does the data show about San Diego black households versus, say, Philadelphia or Chicago black households? Median income of black households, adjusted for cost of living, 2023, is relatively low in Philadelphia and Chicago. For Philadelphia, the income level is $43,925. For Chicago, the income level is $44,413. Now compare those income levels on the low side to the income level of $67,193 in San Diego. Greater black household income level in San Diego means black San Diegans are not living as close to the edge (the homeless individuals excepted). For whatever reason, black households in San Diego are relatively successful. I don’t use the word “privilege” since some dimension of privilege runs through the household of every black family. The quality of life for a black household will arguably surpass the quality of life for a black household in Chicago and Philadelphia. More household income means more money for a house in a good neighborhood, more resources for educational experiences for children, and a greater ability to afford private schools.

San Diego’s Black Poverty Rate

There is this misperception in the public square that black people are poor, that black people are ghetto. Well, we all who are informed realize that one cannot label millions, if not a billion worldwide, of people with a simple descriptor. It is strange to me that non-conforming stories of Black American economic success are not popularized more in the public square. There is a spectrum of black poverty rates throughout America.

If one wants to seek out black poverty, Chicago and Philadelphia are good places to start. Chicago has a black poverty rate of 26%. Philadelphia has a black poverty rate of 25%. And as for San Diego? The poverty rate is towards the low end of the spectrum at 19%. Are there poor black people in San Diego? Yes, indeed. I see black homeless individuals in downtown San Diego every day. But black poverty is not the norm. There is a spectrum of black poverty experience and, thankfully, San Diego trends towards the lower end.

A lesser poverty rate means less consciousness of blackness as poverty compared to say, Chicago or Philadelphia.