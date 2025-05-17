Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B Smith's avatar
B Smith
11h

This brings back a memory. Chicago, around 1976. I’m white boy visiting from S. Texas on misguided venture concerning girlfriend (soon to be ex) who left Texas for graduate school at Northwestern. It’s winter. It’s freezing. I’m walking around downtown. I see on the ground a very nice leather glove, and pick it up. I look up and down the street for someone searching for a missing glove. Sure enough, half a block up the street a black man looks at the sidewalk around him and then, in disgust, throws a single glove down and continues walking. I run, pick up the second glove, keep running and catch him at an L station. “Are these yours?” He looks at me like something very strange is going on. He said “thanks,” but seemed conflicted about it. Then, “you’re not from around here, are you.” I’ve often regretted not saying, “if you ever get tired of this, come on down to South Texas.”

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Winkfield Twyman and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Winkfield Twyman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture