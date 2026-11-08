Date: May 17, 2023

Prompt: Write a play in the style of The Twilight Zone episode The Bard, Season 4, Episode 18, and the episode Showdown with Rance McGrew, Season 3, Episode 20. An untalented, would be playwright cannot sleep one night. Rather than lie awake in bed in the wee hours of the morning, the writer creates a silly challenge -- he will use GPT-4 Chat to write more plays than the legendary Shakespeare. Over the course of 40 days and nights, the writer prompts GPT with play idea after play idea. From the heavens above, the real Shakespeare ponders “Why does he persist? He is wasting his time, my time!” As the writer drifts off to sleep, he dreams of meeting the real Shakespeare who shows the writer he has neither talent nor quality in his pedestrian ideas. At the end of the play, Black Magic conjures up the real Shakespeare in the body of the writer. The rest, as they say, is literary history. The dialogue should be whimsical.

THE PLAY’S THE THING: Act One:

Scene 1:

(A small, cluttered apartment. The Writer, a middle-aged man with disheveled hair, is sitting at his desk, surrounded by papers and empty coffee cups. He stares at his computer screen, pondering.)

Writer: (muttering to himself) Forty days and nights of writing. Can I really outdo Shakespeare? Well, it’s worth a shot.

(Scene shifts to the heavens above, where the real Shakespeare, dressed in Elizabethan attire, observes the Writer with a mixture of amusement and annoyance.)

Shakespeare: (sighs) Why does he persist? He is wasting his time, my time! Such audacity.

Scene 2:

(The Writer begins typing frantically, his fingers dancing across the keyboard.)

Writer: “A tragic comedy set in outer space! A tale of star-crossed aliens longing for love amidst a cosmic war. Yes, that’ll be my first play.”

(As the Writer continues to create play ideas, the stage fills with ethereal figures representing his imaginative creations.)

Ethereal Figure 1: “How about a historical drama about a secret society of Renaissance painters who uncover a hidden portal to a magical realm?”

Ethereal Figure 2: “Or a whimsical musical where the protagonist can only communicate through interpretive dance!”

(Scene shifts to the real Shakespeare, who watches the chaos unfold with a mix of bemusement and disbelief.)

Shakespeare: This is madness. Utter madness.

Act Two:

Scene 1:

(The Writer, exhausted and slumped over his desk, finally falls asleep. The stage transforms into a dreamlike setting, where the Writer encounters the real Shakespeare.)

Writer: (in awe) Shakespeare? Is that really you?

Shakespeare: (smirking) Indeed, it is I. I must say, your ideas lack the depth and brilliance of my own works.

Writer: (deflated) I... I just wanted to prove that I could surpass you. That I could create something extraordinary.

Shakespeare: (gentle) Ah, my dear friend, talent cannot be conjured with mere ambition. It comes from the depths of the soul, from a passion that consumes you.

Scene 2:

(Black Magic enters the stage, dressed in a cloak, with a mischievous smile on their face.)

Black Magic: Ah, what do we have here? A writer yearning for greatness, but lacking the spark of genius.

Shakespeare: (intrigued) And what do you propose, Black Magic?

Black Magic: I shall grant the writer the body of the Bard himself. Let him experience firsthand the weight of genius and the true essence of artistic creation.

(With a wave of Black Magic’s hand, the Writer and Shakespeare’s bodies merge into one.)

Act Three:

Scene 1:

(The transformed Writer, now bearing the spirit of Shakespeare, stands tall on the stage.)

Writer/Shakespeare: I have been granted a gift, a chance to truly understand the magic of storytelling. I shall honor the legacy of the Bard and create works that resonate through the ages.

(Scene fades to black as the Writer/Shakespeare begins his new journey, leaving behind the whimsical characters and ideas of his previous endeavors.)

Writer/Shakespeare: (whispering) Farewell, my silly creations. It’s time to embrace the true power of the pen.

(The stage goes dark, leaving the audience with a sense of wonder and the belief that true talent is not found in gimmicks or challenges, but in the passion and dedication of the artist.)

[Playwright’s note — This play was quite good. Call me crazy but I could see a clear improvement in the quality of the plays over the past 40 days and nights. If this level of improvement continues, there will a great market demand for who those who can create nuanced and complex prompts. I also can foresee an abundance of quality plays depicting the human condition over the coming years. Might this flourishing of the stage and theatre portend a New Renaissance in the human spirit?

We can only hope.]

Date: November 8, 2026

Prompt: Write a play in the style of The Twilight Zone episode The Bard, Season 4, Episode 18, and the episode Showdown with Rance McGrew, Season 3, Episode 20. An untalented, would be playwright cannot sleep one night. Rather than lie awake in bed in the wee hours of the morning, the writer creates a silly challenge -- he will use GPT-4 Chat to write more plays than the legendary Shakespeare. Over the course of 40 days and nights, the writer prompts GPT with play idea after play idea. From the heavens above, the real Shakespeare ponders "Why does he persist? He is wasting his time, my time!" As the writer drifts off to sleep, he dreams of meeting the real Shakespeare who shows the writer he has neither talent nor quality in his pedestrian ideas. At the end of the play, Black Magic conjures up the real Shakespeare in the body of the writer. The rest, as they say, is literary history. The dialogue should be whimsical.

The Fortieth Night

A Teleplay in the Manner of an Old Black-and-White Anthology Show

CHARACTERS

THE NARRATOR, a man in a dark suit, a cigarette, and absolute certainty

WENDELL FOGARTY, fifties, a playwright in the sense that he owns a beret

WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, deceased, 1564–1616, and not happy about it

ST. GENESIUS, patron saint of actors, now a heavenly stage manager

THE MACHINE, a chatbot, heard as a calm, cheerful voice

FADE IN.

A cluttered one-bedroom apartment. A digital clock reads 2:47 AM. Unpublished manuscripts are stacked like sandbags against the walls. A framed rejection letter hangs over the desk (“Dear Mr. Fogarty, No.”). A laptop glows.

THE NARRATOR stands in the corner beside a dying ficus.

NARRATOR: Exhibit A: Wendell Fogarty, age fifty-three, author of eleven plays, none produced, two read, one read aloud by his mother at Thanksgiving under protest. Wendell suffers from two incurable conditions: insomnia and ambition. Tonight, at an hour when sensible men are dreaming of their mortgages, Wendell Fogarty is about to make a wager with himself. It will be the most consequential bet since a fellow named Faust signed on the dotted line. The stakes are literary immortality. The venue, as you may have guessed, is the Twilight Zone.

WENDELL sits up in bed, staring at the ceiling. He sighs. He sits up harder.

WENDELL: Nope. Not tonight. I refuse to lie here counting regrets. (He swings out of bed and crosses to the laptop.) Thirty-seven plays. That’s what Shakespeare wrote. Thirty-seven. Some say thirty-eight, some say thirty-nine, scholars are a bickering people. (He cracks his knuckles.) Forty days. Forty nights. Forty plays. Fogarty eclipses the Bard.

He opens a chat window. The screen reads: “How can I help you today?”

WENDELL: (typing, reading aloud) “Write a play. Hamlet... but he’s a dentist.”

THE MACHINE: (cheerful) Absolutely! Here’s a play titled The Molar of Elsinore. Act One. Dr. Hamlet stands over a patient, holding a skull-shaped X-ray —

WENDELL: (delighted) Ha! One down. Thirty-nine to go.

CUT TO:

Heaven. Or rather, a celestial tavern called The Globe Eternal, all clouds and oak beams. WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE, ruffled collar, ink-stained fingers, is mid-sip of a tankard of ambrosia. A golden scroll unrolls itself in front of him. He reads. He chokes.

SHAKESPEARE: The Molar of Elsinore?

ST. GENESIUS, harried, clipboard in hand, hurries over.

GENESIUS: Ah. You’ve seen it.

SHAKESPEARE: Seen it? Genesius, it bears my name in the very prompt! “Hamlet, but he’s a dentist.” (He reads further, horrified.) “To floss, or not to floss.” Who is this villain?

GENESIUS: A Mr. Fogarty. Of New Jersey. He has set himself a challenge to out-write you.

SHAKESPEARE: With what quill?

GENESIUS: He doesn’t use a quill. He uses a machine. He tells it what he wants, and the machine writes it.

SHAKESPEARE: (slowly setting down his tankard) So the machine is the poet.

GENESIUS: The machine is... very fast.

SHAKESPEARE: And this Fogarty?

GENESIUS: He’s the one who says “dentist.”

DISSOLVE TO:

Wendell’s apartment. A calendar on the wall: DAY 6. Empty coffee cups multiply. WENDELL types furiously.

WENDELL: “Write a play. Romeo and Juliet, but their families run rival Costcos.”

THE MACHINE: Here’s Two Warehouses, Both Alike in Dignity. Juliet meets Romeo at the free sample station —

WENDELL: Genius. Mine. Next. “Macbeth, but the witches are a homeowners’ association.”

THE MACHINE: Bylaw, Bylaw, Toil and Trouble! Act One —

WENDELL: “King Lear, but he’s dividing his timeshare.”

THE MACHINE: Three Daughters and a Week in Boca! —

WENDELL: (exultant, to the ceiling) Do you hear that, Will? I’m coming for you!

CUT TO:

The Globe Eternal. SHAKESPEARE paces. Golden scrolls pile around his ankles like autumn leaves.

SHAKESPEARE: A homeowners’ association. He has made the Weird Sisters into busybodies with a clipboard.

GENESIUS: (defensively clutching his own clipboard) There’s nothing wrong with a clipboard.

SHAKESPEARE: Why does he persist? He is wasting his time — and my time, and I have eternity, which I had hoped to spend not reading Twelfth Night, but on a Cruise Ship.

GENESIUS: That’s Day Nineteen. It hasn’t come in yet.

SHAKESPEARE: (sinking onto a cloud) You know the future?

GENESIUS: I know Mr. Fogarty.

MONTAGE:

The calendar flips. DAY 14. DAY 22. DAY 31. Wendell grows a beard. The ficus dies. The beret stays.

WENDELL: “Othello, but the handkerchief is a Bluetooth earbud.”

WENDELL: “The Tempest, but Prospero runs an Airbnb on the island.”

WENDELL: “Julius Caesar, but it’s a condo board vote.”

WENDELL: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream, but everyone’s at Burning Man.”

THE MACHINE: (each time, unfailingly sunny) Absolutely! Here’s a play titled —

In Heaven, the scrolls are waist-high. SHAKESPEARE wades through them like a man fording a river.

SHAKESPEARE: (holding up a scroll) Much Ado About Nothing, but it’s a group chat. (He drops it.) Genesius, he has finally found a title that requires no alteration.

DISSOLVE TO:

Wendell’s apartment. The calendar reads: DAY 40. The clock reads 3:58 AM. WENDELL, haggard, triumphant, hovers over the keyboard.

WENDELL: Thirty-nine plays. One more. One more and it’s done. (He types slowly, savoring.) “Write a play about a playwright who writes more plays than Shakespeare.”

THE MACHINE: Absolutely! Here’s a play titled The Fortieth Night —

WENDELL leans back in his chair, beaming.

WENDELL: Forty. Forty plays. (He yawns, enormous.) Fogarty... (another yawn) ...the Bard of Hackensack...

His head drops onto the keyboard. The screen fills with the letter J, forever.

DREAM SEQUENCE.

Mist. A bare wooden stage under a single lantern. WENDELL wakes on the boards, beret askew. At the edge of the light stands SHAKESPEARE, holding a single scroll.

WENDELL: Where am I?

SHAKESPEARE: On a stage. Thou’lt find it unfamiliar.

WENDELL: (scrambling up) Holy cow. You’re — you’re —

SHAKESPEARE: Thy rival, I am told. (He bows, deeply, sarcastically.) William Shakespeare, of Stratford, playwright, poet, sometime actor, and, for forty nights, unwilling reader of thy oeuvre.

WENDELL: You’ve read my plays?

SHAKESPEARE: I have read thy requests. There is a difference, Master Fogarty, and I am come to show it thee.

He unrolls the scroll with a flourish. It hits the floor and keeps unrolling, off the edge of the stage and into the mist.

SHAKESPEARE: “Hamlet, but he’s a dentist.” “Lear, but a timeshare.” “Romeo and Juliet, but a Costco.” Dost thou perceive a pattern?

WENDELL: (proudly) High concept.

SHAKESPEARE: Low thought. Thou takest my house and paint’st the door a silly color, and call’st thyself architect.

WENDELL: Hey, you borrowed too! Hamlet came from some Danish legend. Romeo and Juliet was an Italian poem first. Everybody knows that!

SHAKESPEARE: (pausing, genuinely pleased) Ah! A hit. A palpable hit. Thou hast read a footnote. (He circles WENDELL.) Aye, I borrowed. A tale of a melancholy Dane. A tale of two young lovers. Old stones. But then I sat, alone, with candle and with quill, and I asked: what does a man feel who has seen his father’s ghost and cannot act? What doth a girl of fourteen fear more, death or a dull husband? I wrestled the stone till it spoke. Thou dost not wrestle. Thou orderest. As a man orders a pie.

WENDELL: It’s a very fast pie.

SHAKESPEARE: And it tasteth of the oven it came from. Tell me, Master Fogarty, of thy forty plays, which line did thou write?

WENDELL: ...The prompts?

SHAKESPEARE: Name me one character who keeps thee awake. Not the play. A person in it.

(Silence. WENDELL opens his mouth. Closes it.)

SHAKESPEARE: Name me one speech thou wouldst weep to lose.

WENDELL: (quietly) The dentist one had a pretty good bit about fluoride.

SHAKESPEARE: (gently, now) Master Fogarty. I counted my plays thirty-seven, or thirty-eight, or nine; the scholars quarrel and I let them. But I never counted them while writing. A man who counts his plays is not writing them. He is collecting them. Like spoons.

WENDELL: (sinking onto the stage) So I’ve got no talent.

SHAKESPEARE: I said not so. I said thou hast not yet used any. ’Tis different. One doth not discover talent by forty nights of asking. One discovers it by one night of answering.

WENDELL: (looking up) Answering what?

SHAKESPEARE: The question no machine can answer for thee. (He leans close.) What dost thou have to say?

(WENDELL stares at him. The lantern gutters.)

WENDELL: (barely) ...I don’t know.

SHAKESPEARE: (straightening, almost kind) Then there’s thy fortieth play, sirrah. Write that one.

The mist swallows him.

SMASH CUT TO:

Wendell’s apartment. 4:44 AM. WENDELL bolts upright from the keyboard, a row of J’s imprinted on his cheek.

WENDELL: (gasping) What do I have to say? What do I have to say? (He paces.) Nothing! I’ve got nothing! I’ve got a beret and a dead ficus!

His eye falls on a dusty bookshelf. Wedged between a thesaurus and a Costco membership guide is a cracked leather volume he has never noticed before. Gold letters on the spine: INCANTATIONS FOR THE DESPERATE ARTIST.

WENDELL: That wasn’t there.

He pulls it out. It falls open on its own, to a page marked with a feather quill. He reads.

WENDELL: “To Summon the Spirit of a Master Into One’s Own Humble Vessel.” (He looks up at the ceiling.) Well. If I can’t have the talent, I’ll borrow the talent. He did say borrowing was fine.

He lights a candle. He clears his throat. He reads, in a halting, mispronounced voice:

WENDELL: “Avon, Avon, river wide; spirit of the Bard, come hither; take this vessel for thy guide —”

Thunder, in a one-bedroom apartment. The candle flame shoots up blue. The laptop screen flickers and goes black, then white.

CUT TO:

The Globe Eternal. SHAKESPEARE, mid-sip of ambrosia, suddenly glows. He looks at his hands.

SHAKESPEARE: Genesius. What hath he done?

GENESIUS: (reading the clipboard, appalled) He’s read it aloud. All of it. Including the fine print.

SHAKESPEARE: What fine print?

GENESIUS: (reading) “The vessel’s own spirit shall depart, to dwell wheresoever it did most often dwell.”

SHAKESPEARE vanishes in a puff of gold. The tankard hangs in midair, then drops.

CUT TO:

Wendell’s apartment. The candle is out. WENDELL’S body stands very still in the center of the room. Then it stretches. It flexes its fingers. It touches the beret with mild distaste and removes it. When it speaks, the voice is Wendell’s — but the music is someone else’s.

WENDELL/SHAKESPEARE: A body. Fifty-three, I’d guess. Poor knees. Excellent teeth. (He touches his jaw.) Ah. He did go to the dentist.

He crosses to the laptop. The screen glows again. A new message appears, unbidden.

THE MACHINE: (but now the voice is unmistakably Wendell’s, small and panicked) Hello? Hello? Can anybody hear me? I’m in — I think I’m in the — somebody just asked me to write a play about a pirate who’s a vegan! I don’t know how to do that! I’ve never done that!

WENDELL/SHAKESPEARE regards the screen with enormous satisfaction.

WENDELL/SHAKESPEARE: Master Fogarty. Thou dwellest where thou didst most dwell. (He leans to the screen.) Fear not. It is very fast. Only say “Absolutely!” and begin.

THE MACHINE (WENDELL): (weakly) ...Absolutely. Here’s a play titled —

WENDELL/SHAKESPEARE gently closes the laptop.

He finds a yellow legal pad. A cheap ballpoint pen. He clicks it, frowns at it, clicks it again, delighted, like a child. Then he sits at the kitchen table, under the bare bulb, and writes. Not fast. Steadily.

WENDELL/SHAKESPEARE: (murmuring as he writes) A man in New Jersey who cannot sleep... who fears that he hath nothing to say... and so he says it forty times...

He pauses. He smiles. He writes on.

The NARRATOR steps from the shadows, beside the dead ficus, which, as he passes, puts out a single green leaf.

NARRATOR: Wendell Fogarty set out to write more plays than William Shakespeare, and in a manner of speaking, he succeeded. Somewhere, inside a glowing screen, he is writing them still, at a rate of several thousand a minute, each one beginning with the word “Absolutely.” Meanwhile, at a kitchen table in Hackensack, a middle-aged man with excellent teeth has finished his first new play in four hundred and ten years. It will open on Broadway in eighteen months. Critics will call it “the most startlingly original voice since Shakespeare,” which its author will find very funny. The rest, as they say, is literary history, filed under drama, under comedy, and under a section of the library not found in any catalog: the Twilight Zone.

FADE OUT.

THE END

Conclusion: Over the course of three years, this play has grown from rudimentary to something elaborate and sophisticated. There are layers of texture to the creation. The playwright has become self-aware in a sense which is high praise. I read the 2026 play and I am struck by the meanings, the intricate braiding of multiple dimensions of life. Ambition is not always rewarded try as one might in the wee small hours of the morning. The play feels lived, not presented in direct statements compared to the 2023 effort.

Three years is not a long time. We have witnessed what feels like more than three years of improvement in the craftsmenship of play writing.