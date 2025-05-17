Is AI the silent killer today?

Today was a joyful day for us. My younger son received his master’s degree. He was clearly popular, if not the most popular graduate, in his Department. A retired professor shared that he would have nominated my son for various awards, if he had been active on the faculty. And as my son took tens of cheerful pictures with smiling classmates and friends and family, my thoughts wandered to his future. He’s off to Austria for several months, a “privilege” unimaginable to his paternal grandparents and taken for granted by his maternal grandparents. Families are nuanced and complex which is why the Hunt for Privilege is blunt and inexact.

The soul of privilege runs hot and cold in all families, just depends upon one’s perspective. At least, this has been my American experience.

And even as I took in the magic of the moment, the inspiration of the hour, I wondered about the silent partner ahead for my son. I wondered about Artificial Intelligence (AI). Will his freshly honed skills be rendered obsolete by the year 2030 or will my son be uniquely positioned to leverage AI? I fear the former. I hope for the latter.

Out of a sense of duty to the founding mission of this lonely Substack, I turned on my race consciousness switch. My son was the only black person to receive a master’s degree in his department which I do not think mattered to my son. His life has been largely race indifferent since birth in San Diego. There were no black faculty in his department which he remarked upon last night more as an objective observation than a lament. I think there was one other black student graduate on stage out of like 50 or 60 graduates. Those numbers reflect the demographics in San Diego. Out of around 300 people in attendance, perhaps nine were black, including our family. This is our racial life.

My daughter exuded self-confidence and assertion. She has always been this way since she was a toddler. She wears her “quirkiness” well as it were. Over lunch, she talked about her goal-setting abilities, how she knew she wanted to attend college in New Haven since she was ten. I thought to myself I knew since the day she was born. Her first gift in the hospital was a Yale baby shirt. Always ambitious for my children.

I once asked “Shelby” why did she like my daughter. Shelby replied, “She speaks her mind. She has no filter.” All praise to my stubborn, headstrong and non-conforming genes.

I never understand some black Americans who decry high aim and standards and expectations. Those sentiments are alien to me, and my family. Aside from dogma and slogan words, I retired from Blackness because of this sense of alienation from my ambitions for myself and my children in life. I never desired to be the Best Black. My mission since Twyman Road was to be the best Me.

My namesake was in Executive mode. My wife and I have an in-house AI Agent in our son. He loves to manage people and details. He is always busy. During the commencement ceremony, he was on his computer presumably working up a storm. My older son and I are of different generations. We don’t see eye to eye on race but we have made our peace. He doesn’t have to become the next Reginald Lewis to make us proud. If he just goes out into the world and creates value and achieves an upper-middle-class life style and educates our grandchildren in private schools, we will be happy/smile. New England boarding schools would be even better but my son and his future wife will make their own decisions about education of our grandchildren one day.

As I mingled with my older son and daughter, my thoughts returned to AI. Are they aware of what’s coming down the road between now and the year 2030? What are they doing to prepare? Can they prepare or will the changes be too rapid? I can offer only so much counsel and advice as I am of a different generation altogether. For example, the concept of having a favorite podcaster for ten years who is a young mother in Southern California is alien to me. The idea of having multiple opportunities in a foreign country enabled by remote telework is alien to me. My wife and I have done our best. We raised highly intelligent adults who valued education most highly. We raised young people of character who enjoyed the stability, and anchor, of two Ivy League educated parents. And not to mention a third parent on the scene, Grandma, who infused her grandchildren with strong, enduring values of Jack and Jill, black culture and consciousness.

Our Kind of People, anyone?

Conclusion: At our Korean Barbeque dinner last night, my younger son offered an insightful comment. He said our family was a polite family compared to families he had seen in San Diego. His girlfriend praised how well-mannered our son was. Well, those things don’t happen by accident. One’s goal as a parent should be to raise gracious and civil adults. I would use the term “Virginia Gentlemen and Gentlewomen” but the Cavalier ethos is over 2,000 miles away.

Not that anyone asked me but I sense there is a trending sense of Black Fatigue in the land. Hmmn. Black Fatigue is short hand for exhaustion with antics and stereotypical behavior among some black Americans. In my own life, I have found that honorable conduct is a generational thing. It is passed along from great great grandparents to great grandparents to grandparents to parents to grandchildren. What do I mean? If a young five-year-old steals a candy bar from the store and Mom is made aware, Mom ensures the moment is a life lesson. The kid will remember that lesson into his old age and never, ever steal again. I was that little kid in the candy store in Southside Richmond, Virginia. My Mom was that Mom. I learned to the depths of my soul that day outside the store — Do Not Lie! Do Not Cheat! Do Not Steal!

The most important choice in life is choice of a spouse. (It is presumed one is married before one has children) Choose a spouse smarter than you are. Also, you are choosing a family, not just a spouse. Look into the eyes of your future in-laws and determine whether these people are value added to raising outstanding children into young adults of character. When you choose a spouse, you are choosing whom your unborn children will call Aunt and Uncle and Grandma and Grandpa. It is really, really important.

Names are super important. I believe spouses should wage war over names for children. Names should honor ancestors. It is more prestigious to be a Jr. than a Sr., a III than a Jr., a IV than a III, etc. This was the way my Grandma viewed the naming of children. A child should not carry around in life “a rabbit out of a hat,” a whim of the maternity ward moment. My wife and I waged war over names for our children seven years before the birth of our first child. When your adult children hear these stories for the 100th time at lunch, they will internalize how significant their name is for continuance of family tradition.

The choice of a school should be job number one as a parent. I was researching private schools in San Diego five years before the birth of our first child. It is about intention, vision and education as purpose and meaning. It is a very Jewish way of being in the world, although I never thought of it this way until well into my years as a parent. The Jewish Phenomenon

Disagree without being disagreeable. Before the advent of dogma and slogan words, we lived by this edict in my family. I think our children benefitted from sharp and civil discourse at the dinner table.

Adult children are expected to develop relationships like their parents and grandparents. One doesn’t just marry a spouse. One marries into a family.

Am I rambling this evening? I hope not. My simple point is there would be no trending Black Fatigue podcasts if all Black American children were raised with the care, intention and purpose I knew growing up and which I bequeathed to the next generation. Values and attitudes are developed over time. Dogma and slogan words are irrelevant to family dynamics within the home.

Once these basics are covered, we can all talk about more important things like the impact of AI on our children’s hopes and dreams.

Good evening!

