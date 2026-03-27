“This is the most important endeavor in human history by far.” — Dave Blundin, American entrepreneur and venture capitalist

On March 21, 2026, entrepreneur Elon Musk announced his plans to develop a gigantic chip factory of unparalleled size. “(T)he factory will ultimately manufacture 1 terawatt of chip output per year.” As you can see from the chart above, this semiconductor plant would dwarf current global production of chips. The idea is to produce a self-recursively improving loop for improving chip design. The machines will be building machines. The chips will support Optimus humanoid robots and space travel.

“Tesla's Optimus robot (will) hit the market in 2027 and…robots will eventually outnumber humans. That will free people from manual labor and provide labor for jobs where there is a shortage of workers, according to Musk.” What is Elon Musk’s Terafab chip project? What will the world feel like when Telsa at its TeraFab facility is “potentially producing as many as 10 billion robots a year.” That world as I sit here in March 2026 is unrecognizable.

“The Singularity is Not Going to Wait” — Peter H. Diamandis, entrepreneur

For those who are captivated by other events in the news, like for example, the recent United Nations resolution in support of reparations for slavery, allow me to suggest the wealth generation opportunity of human history is before us over the next three to five years. It is beyond me why some would thirst for slave reparations when the pace of technological advancement today is accelerating. It is about an abundance mindset, not a scarcity mindset. These are the times to build and create and build some more.

These are the times for great visionaries and pioneers like John Mercer Langston in his day. More Pioneer than Hero The young of ambition and high aim should be in strategic mode. How do I leverage these advances over the next five years to generate generational wealth for my family? Isn’t there more sense of accomplishment and self-respect in forming a successful lunar mining operation than begging and pleading lawmakers for unearned reparations for slavery from the 1600s, 1700s and early 1800s? Dogmas and slogan words have distorted neural pathways such that blazing opportunity does not register.

It is a sad state of affairs which Langston would have bemoaned. Born in 1829, pioneer black lawyer Langston never thirsted for reparations for American slavery. Self reliance, success, opportunity, church, education — these were the values and attitudes of a pioneer mind. Langston today would be enthralled with megatrends in artificial intelligence (AI).