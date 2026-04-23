Three years ago and on a tropical island far away, I thought about the seminal book The Souls of Black Folks (1903) by W.E.B. DuBois. The more I thought on the other side of the world from where I grew up, the more deeply I saw into the human condition today. That double consciousness of racial being is like a flickering flame in the darkness of night. I write at 2:30 a.m. in the morning as I reach for creative connections between the souls of Black folks and the souls of Soviet Jews.

The Souls of Black Folks

I asked Claude to take me away to an imagined San Francisco where the souls of Soviet Jews came out in the music, the consciousness, the sense of oneself in the world. Here is what Claude wrote:

The Souls of Soviet Jews

One hundred and twenty-one years ago, W.E.B. Du Bois published The Souls of Black Folk. His concept of double consciousness - being both American and Negro, two souls in one body - illuminated a psychological reality that transcended his specific time and place. I suggest there is a parallel consciousness that has never been fully articulated: the souls of Soviet Jews.

There is more to the Soviet Jewish soul than the administrative persecution of a twentieth-century totalitarian state.

*

A few moments ago in a San Francisco café, I witnessed something unremarkable that struck me as profound. My friend - born in Leningrad, raised speaking Russian, educated in Soviet schools - ordered his coffee in flawless, unaccented English. The barista, a young woman with a small tattoo of the Golden Gate Bridge on her wrist, smiled and asked where he was from.

“I’m from here,” he said simply.

She pressed: “No, I mean originally.”

“I was born in the Soviet Union,” he said. “But I’m from here.”

The exchange lasted perhaps ten seconds. But in it, I saw the Soviet Jewish double consciousness laid bare: to be of Russia but never fully Russian, to be marked as “Jew” on Line 5 of your internal passport, to speak the language perfectly and love the literature deeply while being shut out from full belonging.

My friend no longer carries a Soviet passport. He is American now. And yet something in him carries both worlds - Soviet and Jewish, Russian and American, here and there.

*

Last Friday morning, I sat with this same friend at his kitchen table in the Sunset District. His mother had left piroshki cooling on the counter - the smell of dill and onion filling the apartment. We were talking about his parents’ emigration in 1979, part of the great wave of Soviet Jewish refugees who came to America seeking freedom from a system that had marked them as perpetually other.

“My father was a physicist,” my friend told me. “Published, respected, brilliant. But he knew he’d never rise above a certain level. There were quotas - unofficial, unspoken, but everyone knew. Jews in the sciences, yes. Jews in Party leadership, diplomatic service, university administration? No.”

I asked what his father lost when they left.

“Everything,” he said quietly. “His colleagues, his research, his language, his identity as a Soviet scientist. He came to America at forty-five and worked as a lab technician. He died having never recovered what he lost. But he also died knowing I could become anything. That’s what he bought with his sacrifice.”

In this small exchange I saw Soviet Jewish worlds colliding. The love of Russian culture and Soviet achievement coexisting with the pain of exclusion. Pride and grief, inseparable.

*

My friend’s parents live in the Richmond District now, in an apartment filled with books in Russian. Pushkin, Tolstoy, Bulgakov, Akhmatova - the great Russian writers line their shelves. His mother still watches Russian television. His father, before he died, read Russian newspapers every morning.

They were as Soviet as anyone - born there, educated there, shaped by Soviet culture and history. And yet they were never allowed to be fully Soviet. Their Jewishness, marked officially on their documents, followed them everywhere.

This is Soviet Jewish double consciousness: to be Russian in every way that matters - language, culture, education, love of literature and music and chess - and yet to be told you are not really Russian, you are Jew.

Du Bois wrote: “One ever feels his two-ness,—an American, a Negro; two souls, two thoughts, two unreconciled strivings; two warring ideals in one dark body.”

Soviet Jews felt their two-ness: Soviet and Jewish, Russian-speaking and excluded, at home and alien, striving and shut out.

*

The question my friend’s parents faced - stay or go, assimilate or emigrate, fight or flee - echoes through Soviet Jewish history. Some stayed and fought, the refuseniks who demanded exit visas and faced imprisonment for the audacity. Some assimilated completely, changing their names, marrying out, trying to erase Line 5 from their children’s futures. Some left for Israel, for America, for Germany, for anywhere that would take them.

My friend’s parents chose America. San Francisco specifically, drawn by rumors of fog and hills that reminded them of Leningrad, by a community of other Soviet Jewish emigrants, by the promise that their children could be just American, not Soviet-and-Jewish-but-never-fully-Soviet.

What did they gain? Freedom of religion (though they were secular and remain so). Economic opportunity (his mother works as an accountant, his father worked in a lab). Safety from state antisemitism. The ability to say what they thought without fear.

What did they lose? Their language lives only in their home now; my friend speaks Russian but thinks in English. The culture that shaped them - Soviet cinema, Soviet humor, Soviet ways of being - is foreign to their American-born children. They left their parents’ graves, their childhood homes, their entire world.

Was it worth it? My friend says his father never answered that question directly. Some days yes, some days no. Most days: both.

*

I think about this as I consider writing The Souls of Soviet Jews - a manuscript that might illuminate this experience for those who’ve never lived it. What would such a book capture?

It would capture the bureaucratic veil - that Line 5 on the internal passport that marked you as Evrei (Jew), that followed you from university applications to job interviews to housing assignments. It was not violent like American slavery. It was administrative, systematic, inescapable.

It would capture the achievement-despite-exclusion - Soviet Jews disproportionately represented in sciences, arts, music, chess, mathematics. Like Black Americans in music and sports, Soviet Jews excelled in the narrow channels open to them. And like Black achievement in America, Jewish success in the USSR sometimes triggered backlash rather than acceptance.

It would capture the question of preservation: What do you keep when you leave? My friend’s parents kept the language, the books, the food, the dark humor. They lost the context - the friends who understood your jokes, the shared references, the feeling of being home even when home rejected you.

It would capture the generational divide: My friend is American in a way his parents never will be. He doesn’t feel the double consciousness they felt. But he carries their history, their loss, their complicated love for a country that expelled them.

*

Last week, my friend and I went to a Russian restaurant in the Richmond. Old Soviet émigrés filled the room - speaking Russian, eating pelmeni, watching Russian television on a screen in the corner. For a moment, I saw my friend relax in a way he doesn’t in fully American spaces. He joked with the waitress in Russian, ordered without looking at the menu, seemed more himself.

“I’m home here,” he said. “But I’m also not. These people - they’re from my parents’ world, not mine. I understand them, but I’m not them. I’m American. But I’m also not quite that either.”

Two souls. Two worlds. Never fully reconciled.

*

Du Bois wrote of “the Sorrow Songs” - the spirituals that carried the souls of Black folk through slavery and beyond. Soviet Jews have their own sorrow songs: Yiddish melodies their grandparents sang, Russian ballads their parents loved, the music that carries memory across oceans and generations.

I asked my friend what music his father loved most.

“Vysotsky,” he said immediately. “Vladimir Vysotsky - the Soviet singer-songwriter, the poet, the dissident. My father would sit in his armchair at night, listening to scratchy recordings of Vysotsky’s songs about truth and struggle and the Soviet soul. He’d cry sometimes. I didn’t understand why until I was older.”

“What did you understand?” I asked.

“That Vysotsky sang about being Soviet in a way that included Jews. About being human in a way that transcended the passport’s Line 5. My father loved Russia - the language, the culture, the land. But Russia didn’t love him back. Vysotsky’s songs let him love his homeland anyway, even after it expelled him.”

Music as bridge. Music as home. Music as the voice of souls who belong nowhere and everywhere.

*

If I write The Souls of Soviet Jews, it will not be a lament. My friend’s parents lost much, but they gained something too: children who are free. My friend doesn’t carry Line 5. He doesn’t face quotas. He can be American and Jewish without contradiction, without double consciousness.

But he carries his parents’ history. He knows what they sacrificed. And in that knowledge, in that remembering, the Soviet Jewish soul lives on - not as trauma, but as testament.

Some people think

That the physical things

Define what’s within

My friend is American now. But in his love of Russian poetry, in his mother’s piroshki, in his father’s memory of Vysotsky’s songs, the Soviet Jewish soul endures - transformed, transplanted, but unbroken.

Not a soul divided, but a soul enlarged.

Conclusion: Tomorrow morning, I will have a splendid conversation with my friend Diana about the souls of Soviet Jews. We continue in curiosity about consciousness and whether there is a consciousness of being a Soviet Jew. What does this consciousness feel like? Is it the same for everyone or, as I suspect, is there a spectrum of consciousness? Are there base parallels between the consciousness of Soviet Jews and Black Americans? Did the above essay by Claude get it right or not? If so, how so? If not, why not?

I always love exploring the implications of neuroplasticity with Diana. Perhaps consciousness is at the outer limits of our neural pathways? Whatever the answer may be, this I know for certain. Diana and I are of a curious kind.

The American Soviet Mentality The American Soviet Mentality