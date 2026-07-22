The Examined Life

Did you know that Russians constituted about half of the Soviet population from 1917 to 1991 when the last Soviet flag flew over the Kremlin? And did you know that the Soviet Union was one of the few examples in human history when minority groups were actively and intentionally centered in the public square and discourse? When the typical Russian turned on the television and viewed propaganda, that Russian in Moscow did not see his lived reality reflected back at him. Kind of like black Americans living in San Diego today. The average Russian saw all manner of minority ethnic groups reflected in advertising — Georgian dancers, African students, Uzbek cotton workers, Black American “idealized minority Soviet citizens,” Kazakh steelworkers, Armenian scientists, Yakut reindeer herders. The Soviet Union was a pretty diverse place for Russians.

Because I am curious, I thought about this human condition over the past year. What are the foreseeable consequences when a dominant population group sees ethnic minority groups centered in the public consciousness? I found myself wondering about consequences. Since our vacation in Hawaii years ago, I have wondered about this psychological question. How does the intentional portrayal of minority groups play out over a decade or two? There must be some consequence for one’s sense of self. I lacked the words to articulate the rare overrepresentation of a minority group in public art and images, until now.

I can think of five examples in human history, including the current United States of America, where minority groups have been actively and intentionally overrepresented in imagery.

Let’s start in the wayback machine with the ancient Roman Empire. From the 1st to 3rd centuries, the Romans prioritized provincial Romans like the Gauls, Iberians, Syrians, and North Africans. One would see a disproportionate representation of these provincials in imperial portraiture, monuments, military images and civic displays. Why would the ancient Romans do such a thing? The answer is simple. The powers that be in Rome wanted to communicate a unified, cosmopolitan look to the empire. Public art oftentimes depicted provincials draped in togas and portrayed as model citizens. Did it work? I am not a historian of the Roman Empire. Nor do I have time to travel for research in the Mediterranean. My armchair from hot San Diego this evening suggests there were good, bad and neutral outcomes. On the one hand, the overrepresentation of provincials helped their integration into Roman elite political life. Not to mention a shared imperial identity that lasted for centuries. Those are good consequences and have their place. In the negative column, nice artwork simply papered over inequalities between those living in North Africa and those who called Rome home. In fact, the gap between a dream world of public images and the real world resulted in revolts in Judea, Britain and Gaul. For purposes of my strategic foresight work this evening, the overall effect of overrepresentation may have been neutral, meaning people became normalized to seeing provincials reflected back at them on the streets of Rome. Most people just become numb to the white noise and mismatch as they lived their lives.

Note well that the collapse of the Roman Empire brought an abrupt end to the overrepresentation of provincials. The barbarians were not so much into public art and advertising.

Next up in the strange annals of intentional overrepresentation of ethnic groups in the public square would be the Ottoman Empire. From the 15th to 19th centuries, the powers that be chose to front and center Christian-born boys taken into elite service. Strange to my modern San Diego eyes, but there must be a reason that made sense at the time. I mean, Christian-born boys taken into elite service appeared in court paintings, ceremonial depictions and military cermonies. What is the reason for this institutional conduct?

Well, it appears the empire wanted to portray its ruling class as loyal, disciplined, and cosmopolitan. There is that word again, “cosmopolitan.” Even though these Christian- boys taken into elite service were non-Turkish, they were heavily favored in images of the state. Was it a good thing to center Christian-born boys taken into elite service in public imagery? It did reinforce the idea of an elite based on merit and service. That is good. And a multi-ethnic empire was stabilized for centuries. To use modern parlance, the Ottoman elites were appropriating the bodies of Christian-born boys taken into elite service for a greater good. What do you think?

Not surprisingly, this overrepresentation created resentment and hard feelings among ethnic Turks who felt underrepresented. The Christian-born boys taken into elite service became too powerful (oops) which led to political upheaval and polarization. Then again, the imagery of Christian-born boys taken into elite service became part of Ottoman identity, after the Christian-born boys taken into elite service system was abolished as a group. A strange outcome: Ottoman elite identity had become so identified with the class of Christian-born boys taken into elite service that when they disappeared, something essential in Ottoman self-image disappeared with them.

What happened in Africa when power elites tried the same overrepresentation of ethnic groups? Since the human condition is the same regardless of skin color, one can foresee the knock-on effects. Minority groups were associated with ruling parties in early Kenya (the Kikuyu), Ghana (the Akan), and Rwanda (the Tutsi). The Kikuyu, the Akan and the Tutsi were everywhere—national posters, currency, schoolbooks, publications. The minority groups in power wanted to show unity and modernity. And for a while it worked as early national identity symbols were solidified.

However, other groups felt erased in a visual way. Hard to blame them. Ethnic tensions increased and led to disruptions, including the genocide which killed an estimated 500,000 to 800,000 people in approximately 100 days in Rwanda. Some countries learned their lessons and pulled back on the lopsided public images. The early pattern faded.

The same efforts to over represent a minority group came to pass in Israel as well. In the 1950s through the 1970s, Ashkenazis were overrepresented. Posters, tourism materials and educational films were filled with photogenic Ashkenazis. It happened for a simple reason. The nation wanted to project a modern national identity which I understand. Ashkenazi faces filled the bill more than Mizrahi or Sephardic faces. As in Africa, the initial outcome was a cohesive early national brand. But those not represented felt cultural tension as a result. Most humans want to see themselves represented in the public square, or at least reality reflected back at them. Over time, the overrepresentation faded and became a historical footnote.

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But what I really want to talk about is the Soviet experience with diversity. Russians knew what daily life looked like in their homes and neighborhoods. They walked the streets of Moscow every day. How did depiction of a non-Russian world play out in Russian culture and consciousness?

First, it was all symbolic. There was a sense that no one knew the minority workers in the “shock construction posters” celebrating heroic industrial labor.

Who are these people?

Second, a Soviet citizen looked upon this overrepresentation of minority groups and knew straight away it was about politics. The powers that be from the top down were infusing a consciousness of unity and legitimacy. We Soviets were all cosmopolitan. We Soviets were above ethnic groups. It was about the harmony. The irony that non-Russians were favored and centered to make the point did not escape many Russians.

Third, let’s be honest, if the Soviet Union were 13% or 25% Russian, I believe the images galore would have been accepted as aspirational. However, the Soviet Union was a majority Russian nation for its entire life. I suspect the average Russian perceived black American Wayland Rudd not as an “idealized minority Soviet citizen” but as an artificial identity substitute—a bridge too far. Then again, one had best not belly-ache since the KGB was about town.

Fourth, I began this essay thinking the Russian must have chafed under the depiction of all kinds of people but the majority group in the Soviet Union. And it is true that some Russians treated the images and artwork of Central Asians, Eskimos, and Yakut reindeer herders with cynicism and resentment. The Soviets were aiming for a broader national identity, reduced social distance and shared symbols just like the ancient Romans in Rome or the Ottomans. The problem is reality matters. When normal people can no longer trust that advertising and commercial depictions show real life lived every day, alienation and disengagement happen. Over time, I believe Russians on the street stopped noticing the mismatch altogether. It became like white noise.

A 1930s Soviet poster urging ethnic northern minorities to join Soviet Councils

Finally, the Soviet Union is one of the few examples in human history “where a state deliberately overrepresented minority ethnic groups in public imagery for decades.” Most urban Russians saw the posters and films and textbooks as propaganda. Propaganda deadens the soul. Could it be that Russians of the 1930s, 1950s and 1970s felt increasingly demoralized by dogmatic forces larger than any one individual? How might one feel at night when your viewing is interrupted by commercials or advertisements and you begin to expect the next commercial will lead with a black person? In your real life every day, maybe one out of 33 people you encounter might be black as is the case in downtown San Diego by the harbor. On the silver screen, that becomes one out of three.

“Many felt the imagery was disconnected from daily life. Their towns might be 95% Russian, yet posters showed a mix of Uzbek farmers, Georgian dancers, and Yakut students. This created a mild sense of unreality.”

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A Mild Sense of Unreality

We know that younger Russians were inspired by the cosmopolitan images. They aspired to be part of the larger world which I respect. This is why, as a strategic foresight matter, this issue of unreality is hard to pin down over the coming decade or two. Some Americans may want to live in a world that is more diverse and black and why not? I suspect one day everyone will be part black and that will be the end of that human drama. When that day comes, everyone and no one will be black.

What happened when non-Russian Slavs viewed the images of non-Russians everywhere? They felt underrepresented and that the images were politically motivated, not culturally accurate. It was official reality, not lived reality. The Ukrainians were in this group of non-Russian slavs.

The big question this evening is how did the other non-Russian ethnic groups feel about their overrepresentation in advertising and public depictions? Were they over the moon in affirmation or did it all seem extra? The reactions were all over the map. There was no one non-Russian group reaction to the intentional overrepresentation.

The prime beneficiary of the Soviet drive for diversity in public imagery was the Central Asian groups (Uzbeks, Tajiks, Kazakhs, Turkmen). They were mixed in response to what was going on for decades. Similar to black Americans like my family, many enjoyed being depicted as central to the Soviet story. They felt more prestige as a group. The Uzbeks, Tajiks, Kazakhs, and Turkmen felt more visible, more important. That is all fine and good but feel-good measures are not substantive in my view. Some were more like me. They did not like being caricatured. Always the farmer, the dancer, the cheerful worker. Good Comrade! It was years and decades of symbolism. How many times can the state celebrate costumes?

What about another group of non-Russians, the Caucasians? In this category are the Georgians, the Armenians, and the Azeris. They took the good with the bad. Sure, they were depicted as “culturally vibrant and central to Soviet identity.” Any increased prestige had to be balanced against imagery as fetish. People were not seeing real social life, despite the positive feelings.

Finally, we had the Siberians and Far East minorities. Their response struck me as a big sigh. Why show our group in heroic roles? Aren’t we more than our folklore? Frequently shown in heroic or folkloric roles. You’re not viewing us as fully complex humans but projections of Soviet exoticism.

The Collapse

For those who weary of a nightly diet of unreality on the silver screen, there is hope but it is the long game. The overrepresentation of minority groups did not live beyond the collapse of the Soviet Union. Once the Soviet flag came down over the Kremlin, one saw an immediate dismantling of the artificial reality on television. Russians once again saw themselves represented in their proportionate numbers in public images and artwork. The state was no longer there to impose artificial reality on a population.

Am I suggesting we need to see a collapse in the United States of America for a sense of unreality to pass away? Not at all. “If overrepresentation is driven by institutions rather than by organic cultural preference, it can vanish quickly when the institutional pressure changes.” The institutional force of Madison Avenue is the problem. Think of Madison Avenue as a metaphorical stand-in for the ancient Romans of yore, the elites of the Ottoman Empire or the Soviet powers. Madison Avenue may well have good motivations for creating a new national unity, enhanced minority group prestige, elevated cosmopolitanism in the American psyche. And I cannot quibble with those lofty goals.

And certainly Madison Avenue is not the Soviet Union. This point doesn’t need serious development.

However, three parallels between Madison Avenue and the Soviet Union concern me. First, Madison Avenue is using imagery in a multi-ethnic society to project unity. This is a delicate endeavor which has seldom been attempted in human history. The results are positive, negative and meh. Suppose resentment grows? Suppose the overrepresented group feels it is all extra and unwanted? Second, the overrepresentation of minority groups relative to their population share is a common condition in Madison Avenue, shared with the Kremlin power brokers in the Soviet Union. Third, there is a gap between media imagery and lived experience in some regions. The uneasy sense of unreality cannot be wished away. We saw this in the Soviet Union.

In the spirit of strategic foresight, I have come to this preliminary conclusion using the Soviet Union as a case study. First, overrepresentation can become the new normal if the condition lasts for a decade or more. I first began to notice this overrepresentation beginning in 2020. I wonder why. We are in year six of this Soviet development. Second, there is no one reaction to overrepresentation. It will depend upon the region and the individual. My own family doesn’t notice. They have become numb and presume overrepresentation in advertising is normal. This is particularly true for the younger generation under the age of 30. Third, the good comes with the bad. Black Americans may feel a symbolic boost, a sugar high, but at what cost? Suppose the images are caricatures, stereotypes and one-dimensional? Suppose blacks can do no wrong and whites can do no right? What then? Fourth, collapse would change overrepresentation rapidly. Do I foresee a collapse of Madison Avenue as an institutional force behind overrepresentation? I do not but, should the collapse occur, overrepresentation would decline rapidly. Finally, overrepresentation may just become the new normal like it did for two centuries in the ancient Roman Empire. Only the collapse of the Empire brought overrepresentation of provincials to an end.

Conclusion: I once wrote about the American Soviet Mentality. The American Soviet Mentality Well, here we are.

Good evening!

Ethnic Group Members Centered and Foregrounded

