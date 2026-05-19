[Introduction: Every man has a family. Every family has a story. The following story happened. It is truth. An English family became an American family became a family living at the outer limits of race in Fauquier County, Virginia. Since so many descendants were named “John Hudnall,” I will use the parenthetical Father > Son > Grandson > etc. to keep the generations clear for the reader. To protect the privacy of modern-day descendants, I will end this story on February 27, 1866.]

Our story begins in 1525. John Hudnole (Father) entered the world in North Berkhamsted, Hertford, England. Berkhamsted Castle dominated the landscape, the ruins of a former way of life. Life was ordinary and prosperous. Most could not read. The parish church of St. Peter anchored life. One learned about the world through sermons, conversation and gossip. Everyone knew everyone. It was a world of quiet, no mechanical devices. When the sun set, the day ended. The smell of animals, turned earth and woodsmoke permeated the air. Everyone in the valley knew the Hudnole family. Their parentage, debts and standing as believers in the faith would have been known by all.

John Hudnole had one son with Sybbell in 1548. They named their son John Hudnole (Son).

An important event happened for this English family on April 11, 1571. John Hudnole and Elizabeth Cocke had a son, John Hudnall (Grandson). The spelling of the family name changed. I do not know why. Maybe, a transcriber misheard “Hudnole” as “Hudnall.” Maybe, Hudnall was more pleasing to the ear. I only have speculations. One day, the Hudnall name would find its way to the New World.

In 1616, a son was born to John Hudnall. The son was named after his father, John Hudnall. The son, John Hudnall (GreatGrandson), born on the Isle of Wight was the last Hudnall native to England. Family descendants today are proud of their ancestor, the First Hudnall in America. By 1640, John Hudnall was living in Northumberland, Virginia. Why would John Hudnall, the Immigrant, have left his family roots for a distant and uncertain life in a dangerous colonial Virginia?

It was the chance to start over again, to have a fair shot at acquiring property. Social mobility was limited in England for sons who were not the oldest. One could be a new man, found a family in the New World. There was the prospect of setting down roots on virgin soil and rising up through the social ranks based on enterprise, ambition, and grit.

John Hudnall died on August 24, 1658 in Wicomico, Northumberland, Virginia, USA.

The Hudnalls were now an American family

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The first Hudnall native to Virginia was John Hudnall (1642-1683) (GreatGreatGrandson). Born in Northumberland County, the family continued to recycle the John Hudnall name. Four years before he died, John Hudnall became a father of John Hudnall (1679-1754 (3x GreatGrandson).

In 1709, John Hudnall (4x GreatGrandson) was born. Another generation, another John Hudnall. This John Hudnall died in 1754.

The first John Hudnall to know American Independence was John Hudnall (Before 1754 - 1817) (5x GreatGrandson) A major shift in this American story occurred for this John Hudnall was born and died in Fauquier County, Virginia. The story of race would come to the fore.

The details are unclear to me but the DNA evidence is clear. John Hudnall’s son, William Hudnall (1802-1858)(6x GreatGrandson), lived in a common law marriage relationship with Eliza Mann (1794-1879). Eliza was of a proud free black heritage. She was a descendant of Peter and Hannah Mann, well regarded and respected free blacks in the county. Eliza was 1/4 black in her racial composition. I suspect there were successive relationships between Hudnall men and Mann women over the early 1800s. My sense is all Hudnall descendants today regard these relationships in a matter of fact manner but I am getting ahead of the story.

Everyone knew everyone in Fauquier County. It was the American version of the family’s English roots. William Hudnall and Eliza Mann would have an incredible number of children together. These children were all 1/8 black in racial origin. I have no idea how they were treated in town, but they were regarded as honest, quiet people of character. And they were Hudnalls, an Old American name by the 1850s.

One of the children, Frances Hudnall, probably felt she was living a lie to be regarded as a Negro. It is an interesting question how one’s sense of self develops. What happens when one’s sense of self diverges from one’s treatment by the larger world? In an uncommon legal move, Frances filed for a certification that she and other Hudnalls be certified as not Negroes. It was the eve of the Civil War and Frances wanted a legal determination that she and her siblings were not Negroes.

I have lived in Warrenton and its vicinity for about 50 years, in the course of which time I have been acquainted with five generations of the Mann family, a family of mixed European and African blood and I will cordially unite my testimony to Mr. Elijah Bashaw when he says “I have never known a quarrelsome or dishonest member of the family. They were all great citizens.”— testimony of affiant

Affidavits were presented before a Justice of the Peace in Fauquier County. An affiant talked about the character and reputation of the free black Mann family over generations. Reference was made to the parentage of Peter Mann as a son of Thornton Buckner. The Civil War interrupted proceedings as you might imagine.

The first in this series of generations was Peter and Hannah Mann. My recollection of them is very imperfect, still I think there is a correct impression on my memory of a mulatto man + woman of that name who lived in the neighborhood of the Courthouse and who frequently came to town.—testimony of affiant

However, once the war was over, the Justice of the Peace granted the application on February 27, 1866. The Hudnalls through the Mann family were certified as not Negroes.

I have known the Mann family for more than 60 years, all of them now peaceable, quick and honest citizens. — testimony of affiant

I was curious. What did the children of William Hudnall and Eliza Mann look like? I could not find a picture of the applicant Frances Hudnall. However, I did find a picture of her brother Joseph Hudnall.

So, Frances won her legal battle to be certified as not a Negro on February 27, 1866. The real story is was Frances fighting for all her siblings, some of her siblings or just herself? I can imagine good old Great Great Great Uncle Joseph was pleased to pocket the certification and live his life free of racial burden.

Siblings do not understand race in the same way. I suspect Frances led the charge but she didn’t speak for all her siblings. Some descendants chose to identify as black as a matter of pride for their free black heritage. But these were such nuanced and complex times. The Hudnall men over generations were creating new lives with free black women. One sibling became a slave owner of about eight slaves. I am unaware of any Virginia law prohibiting those of mixed-race heritage from owning slaves. Ironically, his direct descendants said “no thanks” to the legal certification and lived their lives as black Americans. Most siblings probably sided with Frances and thanked her for her legal campaign.

Conclusion: This story must end on February 27, 1866. The Justice of the Peace created a racial portal for descendants of William Hudnall and Eliza Mann. Some like Frances believed she had performed an enduring good for the Hudnall line. Others must have perceived the certification as a question of racial conscience. If most of the siblings favored Joseph, then the certification was a blessing. The real profiles in courage are those descendants who embraced their entire genetic heritage.

This is how an English family became an American family became a Virginia family in black and white.