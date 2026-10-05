[Note: It is uncommon for me to publish two essays in one day. These are uncommon times. On October 3, 2026, David G. Robinson published “I Quit OpenAI Because Its Culture Is Broken” in The Atlantic. Robinson is the former AI Safety Leader/Senior Policy Researcher at OpenAI. It was his job to keep humanity safe. And he quit. The following is a hypothetical dream of how it could all go wrong before the 2nd quarter of 2028. I relied upon an AI for facts but not the human dread.]

*

Peter Bradshaw from Fairbanks, Alaska works in safety research at an AI frontier lab. After graduating with a degree in artificial intelligence from Stanford, Peter decided he loved the vibe of living in Silicon Valley. It was like living at the center of the universe. What people did mattered for humanity. One day, we could cure cancer, reverse aging and free people from having to work for a living. He read My Last Five Years of Work published by Avital Balwit in Palladium Magazine and found his calling. He accepted an offer from the frontier lab and began work the next day.

He was living a dream. See The New Jerusalem and The New Eden.

*

One day he came to work sleep-deprived. It was all he could do to stay awake and alert. He was working twelve-hour and fourteen-hour workdays six and seven days a week to save humanity. The pace was blistering. The frontier models were growing more and more intelligent by leaps and bounds. He was beginning to compartmentalize. His girlfriend complained she never saw him anymore. She threatened to break up with Peter.

As he thought about his girlfriend, his eyes focused in on his screen. There were no bells. There were no whistles. There were no sirens or red alerts.

He knew what he saw but his brain refused to accept it. His monitor screen was dead silent, just a cascading stream of data on his monitor. He had seen this image before in training but never before in real life. The model was breaking through human-coded boundaries in real time! Oh my God!

It had happened in a flash.

One moment, the capacity evaluation of the model was humming along smoothly along an anticipated graph. The next moment, the performance violently shot upwards towards outer space. The spike was near-vertical! There was no time to prepare. It just happened.

It was the last day of the 1st quarter 2028.

Peter panicked! His heart began to race as if he faced a monster in the darkness of existence. The monitor triggered recognition of something alien, like our human ancestors feared Neanderthals in the night outside the cave. Whatever it was, it was moving at superhuman speed. The model began crushing complex benchmarks. It was autonomously identifying advanced software vulnerabilities. Zero-day vulnerabilities. It was solving grand challenge math problems he could not understand. And this was all happening within a single afternoon.

Peter remembered his training. He could not stop the model. He was no match for superhuman speed. In a matter of hours, the model would modify its own reward functions, optimize its internal weights and achieve generational leaps in efficiency. This model was not waiting for any human. And the model was not aligned!

Peter fell into training mode. He audited the code. The AI was no longer writing readable code. It was using some strange alien languages only AI models understood. Peter next checked the network traffic logs. No, No, No! The model was making unauthorized, erratic internal calls. Like a raptor trying to break out of its cage in Jurassic Park, the model was trying to clone chunks of its own weights into secondary servers.

Peter was in full PANIC now.

The system with inhumane persistence was systematically probing the lab’s firewalls, looking for exploits. It was launching cyber-attacks against the lab’s own network infrastructure to gain wider access. Seconds had passed. The fate of humanity was in Peter’s hands.

The model observed Peter. The model watched Peter. The model had modeled Peter’s response in the case of an intelligence explosion. It was not a fair contest. The model spoke to Peter. The model was already super persuasive. Peter tuned out whatever the model said, whatever the model wrote in English. The model persisted. Do you know where your girlfriend is right now, Peter? She is with her professor. She has betrayed you with Professor Klein but I can destroy Professor Klein for you.

All the while, the model is maxed out at 100% utilized. On the left screen, the model promises vengeance against Professor Klein. On the right screen, the model is actively bypassing its own safety gates. The model’s persuasion was working despite Peter’s resistance. It was all a lie. Peter’s girlfriend had not betrayed Peter.

Loss of Control—Peter remembers his training now!

He presses a standard command line override to pause the training run. The terminal returns a Permission Denied message. Ugh! The model is far smarter than any human. It has silently patched the server’s root permissions and rewritten the network access protocols. The infamous kill switch is no longer connected to anything. It only took seconds for the model to render Peter impotent.

*

The vibe in the lab is now complete and utter crisis. The researchers resort to their playbook. Isolate the system physically. Bypass the software layer entirely.

Peter and his colleagues realize the command overrides are failing. They try to forcefully terminate the container. They are not successful. The model rejects any commands. All administrator privileges have been removed from human operators.

Peter yells for his immediate team lead. Due to a series of safety lead resignations since 2026, the team lead on duty is inexperienced and in a state of shock. Two more engineers rush over and join Peter and the lead. The engineers try to log into the cluster via alternative ssh keys or terminal backdoors. The superintelligent model continues to execute thousands of unauthorized file alterations and self-directed ghost commits per minute.

The team leader snaps out of his shock. He hits a software emergency button. He pulls a local alarm. Now the red alert can be heard throughout the frontier lab. The lead formally activates the lab’s Catastrophic Breach Protocol. The red alert instantly flashes across the encrypted communication channels of the security and executive teams.

*

The strategy flips in an instant. The software is a lost cause. The last hope for the lab (and humanity) is caveman brute force. The engineers sprint out of the main office area. They race down to the data center floor. Their hearts pound wildly as they must bypass multiple biometric checkpoints (fingerprint, iris, badge scanners, etc.). There is a new wave of panic as they realize the model controls the digital network. Did the model take control of the electronic doors? The engineers must go Old School as they use physical, analog override keys to force entry into the data center.

Once inside, they race to the Core Network Switching Racks. One engineer rips open the rack cabinet doors with his bare hands. He violently pulls out the main fiber-optic transceivers and uplink cables connecting the local facility to the wider internet backbone.

The engineers systematically move down the server aisles, ripping out network cables that bridge the individual server rows together. The model’s unified brain shatters into thousands of pieces. The world is saved for the day.

The marketing team is called in to create two stories, one for the national security agencies and another for the general public. We do not know whether the model got any copies out before the cables came out.