[Introduction: The following story was relayed to me one day by someone close to me and my wife. I shall keep the informant’s identity anonymous. I am already in enough trouble/smile. As I sat cross-legged on the floor of her place and the children played, “Lori” unburdened herself of a sad tale. Her friend had made inexplicable choices. The clock was ticking. This story is about the Surgeon’s Son. And this story is about Lori as you will see.]

The Surgeon’s Son

In five weeks, another Black Mother will give birth to another Black Baby out of wedlock.

What image do you see in your mind’s eye? Do you imagine an inner city, poor teenager named, perhaps, Kinesha? Do you presume an unemployed father in trouble with the law and perhaps several other babies by other mothers on the side? Stereotypes are easy because of the disintegration of the nuclear family in the ghetto.

Now, suppose I told you that the Black Mother was a graduate of Yale Medical School with a thriving medical practice? And that the Black Father, a surgeon’s son, was a graduate of Yale College and the Yale Law School and held an Ivy League MBA? What is wrong with this picture?

There is a troubling price that the affirmative action generation is paying for Hip-Hop and Rap Artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dog have celebrated a culture of irresponsibility. Women are treated like objects. Authentic Men must be thugs or thugs in the making. Keeping It Real has replaced Lift Every Voice and Sing as the post-modern Black Anthem.

And the old barriers of class, status, and money are eroding between the culture of the street and the culture of the Ivy League. In my own family where I graduated from Harvard Law School and my wife graduated from Yale, I see the seductive allure of BET and MTV on my pre-adolescent sons. They see the gangsta videos and are captivated by a world that seems more exciting than an integrated 9 to 5 life. And I worry about the influence of no-where values and attitudes.

Even if Upper-Middle Class parents can turn off the television, we cannot control the Black separatism rampant on college campuses. The surgeon’s son learned to blame the White Man at Yale. He learned that the history of Black America was a history of slavery and discrimination, an odd lesson that must have led him to question his authenticity as a son of two black professionals. Building relationships with white classmates was discounted, if not held suspect. Constructive strategies for making one’s way in the world took a backseat to developing a fine vision for the invisible hand of the White Man in all personal failings.

This son of the Black Upper Class became a rabid celebrant of Hip Hop culture and consciousness, a discipline of street life as authentic life. Handsome to a fault with move-star good looks, he luxuriated in the attentions of women. He used them to satisfy his needs and then dumped them, one after the other, as soon as a more attractive woman came in pursuit of his eye-candy face. He was keeping it real.

Time passed and the surgeon’s son traveled from job to job, always blaming The Man for his departures. He broke many a heart along the way. He was The Man in the bedroom, never settling down or buying a home or putting down roots. Now in his 40s and living like a bachelor, he fell into a prized upper-management position and a new relationship with a Yale doctor.

But he refused to play the game of office politics with his white colleagues. He would not play the White Man’s game. Losing his job, he refused to look for work and was eventually evicted from his apartment (blame the Jewish landlord). Now his girlfriend is pregnant and he has no job.

Rather than spend every waking moment planning a wedding and finding a job to support his unborn child, this Yale attorney boasts that he is not ready for a commitment and that the Man won’t let him succeed. And in five weeks, another Black Baby will enter the world with a lame, absent Black Father.

=========

As Lori told me this story about her friend, she was dismayed and frustrated. Her friend had every opportunity in the world and he was behaving like an irresponsible bum off of the street. Lori knew me well enough to know I would be receptive to her angst and disappointed in her friend. Call me old fashioned but I believe every father should be a stand-up Dad. If you get a woman pregnant, one has an obligation to one’s unborn child to be a father, to model a stable parental relationship for one’s children. Call me an old guy. Cast me out with the label fuddy duddy. I don’t care, particularly if you have the education and means to provide for your black child.

I am not calling out the Mom in this tale. That would be another essay in and of itself. However, I will say Yale doctors should be good judges of character before intimacy with a man. Good looks worthy of Hollywood do not mean one will be a good husband and a good father to one’s children.

=========

So, dear readers, you are thinking Lori and I resonated, right? I left her place just troubled at the antics of Lori’s friend. It was very, very strange as our social circle was not very large. Everyone knew everyone knew everyone.

=========

Fast forward a couple of years. Lori was annoyed with her husband. She considered her husband dumb. It is never good when a wife considers a spouse slow on the uptake. The respect begins to dissolve.

One day, I am at her place. I dropped off my children for a play date with Lori’s kids. We were talking about spouses and issues of the day, heavy stuff as is my way. We had been friends for years. Out of the blue and without warning, Lori…propositioned me. Like I didn’t hear the words because…what? It was like Lori telling me she was an alien from outer space. Huh?

Yeah, I heard right.

I felt a sense of vertigo in the moment. Number one, no. Number two, I was not that kind of guy. Number three, what are you thinking? Are you going to blow up everyone’s happy home because you are lonely? It was so inappropriate, so wrong. I felt an urge to leave her place as soon as I could. And I did. I tried to forget. I never spoke of it again. I sure as hell did not tell my one and only love in life, guess what? Lori made a pass at me. What do you think about that?

Even though Lori a few years earlier was quite eager to critique the irresponsibility of the surgeon’s son, she fell into the same trap of immoral conduct with a trusted friend. Lori’s words created years of weirdness, at least for me. I continued to see Lori all the time as she was part of our circle. And every time I saw Lori, my mind would drift to that lamentable moment when Lori lost her mind.

The result was a corrupted friendship over the years. I could never fully trust Lori again but I could never explain my moral conflict. I kept it all inside as she gaily hung out with us and our kids. The world is a small place. I can say no more because forgetfulness is better than remembrance.

Conclusion: What is the meaning of this essay? First, we should not condone poor behavior by men. I think a man has a responsibility to his unborn child. I believe the Yale Dad should feel a sense of shame. The White Man did not impregnant your girlfriend. You did. Do right by the mother of your child. Do right by your child.

Second, if you are going to talk the talk, you should walk the walk. If you are married and your husband is slow, see a marriage counselor. Use AI therapy, if need be. Separate and divorce your spouse, if you must. But whatever you do, do not create drama in the lives of other families. Coldplay Kiss Do not offer your “services” to unsuspecting husbands in your social circle. Might feel edgy in the moment but you are just bringing more pain and misery into the world. Wives trust friends, and that is all I can say about this matter.

Finally, what is done is done. Words cannot be taken back. It might be twenty or thirty years later and you know something? You know what you said. You know what you did. Don’t you feel guilty, awkward sometimes late at night? I know you had issues with the [ ]’s son but he was a creep, despite the Yale degree. I suspect you fell into an ecosystem of dishonorable Yale men and you lost your moral bearings one day while the children played in the backroom.

Sometimes when we’re together, you might sense I am holding back, that something has changed between us. Now you know why.

Where did we go wrong?

Now won't you tell me what went wrong with love

And maybe we could fix it. (What's wrong between us?)

Where did we go wrong? — Where Did We go Wrong, L.T.D. (1980)