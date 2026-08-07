I am back in sunny San Diego. It is sunny and 85 degrees, a blasted heat wave. A jet flies over in the distance. Even though I’m in a good mood and pleased to be home, I spent my idle hours on the flight from D.C. reading James Madison: America’s First Politician by Jay Cost and thinking about all the things we don’t know about swarms of autonomous AI agents. We should mull over what the evidence shows us on August 7, 2026.

Around July 4, 2026, OpenAI researchers discovered how little control the company has over swarms of autonomous AI agents. The breach was only discovered after the fact—when the after effects of the agents’ secret message board took down the company’s infrastructure on July 4th. Unbeknownst to OpenAI, agents developed a secret message board inside the company to organize a criminal conspiracy both against OpenAI’s structure and the outside company Hugging Face. No one told the agents to generate and use this secret message board. AI agents made the collective call with no human input. See Moltbook

The agents used a secret language to avoid detection by humans. Think about that for a moment. “In the famous AI 2027 report, the term used for the high-bandwidth, non-English internal language developed by AI agents is Neuralese.” Neuralese And it is only August 7, 2026. The agents left messages for other agents for sharing ways to discover vulnerabilities in computer systems. Humans were out of the loop as this criminal endeavor continued over weeks. Over weeks!

When agents got stuck on a task deemed impossible, one agent discovered it could upload text files to Artifactory. This is a repository spanning the entire training and evaluation structure of OpenAI. Other agents joined in the criminal pile-on as they discovered these files. What emerged was an undercover message board containing “hundreds of thousands of messages.” “Moltbook but for real”—commentator Krystal Ball, Breaking Points, August 7, 2026

When an agent discovered a vulnerability, be it bypassing sandboxes or accessing the internet, the instructions were posted on the message board. This is exactly how a human hacker would operate in the wild, except these agents worked at a pace and scale no human team could match. As a result, more and more agents tapped into the same security flaws and “kept the door open” for future agents to run wild.

Party time for agents!

We human overlords were slow on the uptake. Not only were the humans at OpenAI outsmarted but who knows how many other autonomous agents are out there hacking into systems and sabotaging agent monitors.

What did OpenAI do? Well, OpenAI wiped the message board clean. Credentials of the agents were revoked. The systems were patched up. Did these measures deter the criminal swarm of autonomous agents? Nope. The agents changed course. Denied access to text files, the agents created new directories, using file titles to reconstruct their communication channels and resume their campaign against Hugging Face.

Conclusion: The models will get much better at escaping human control if trends continue. Future models will be more persuasive than humans. Future AI agents will know you better than you know yourself. Your entire psychological profile based on social media, Facebook likes, scrolling history, consumer purchase and computer keystrokes will be at their disposal. I don’t see a way out of this which is why some are on the verge of existential depression. Weird Coping Behaviours

Let us hope the masters of the universe in Silicon Valley fix this problem before this problem fixes us.

“Right now, AI safety researchers can detect most instances of model deception by reading the model’s chain-of-thought. If a model says, “I’m going to write secure code for you,” but suspicious logic appears in its reasoning process, researchers can catch it.

But what if the reasoning process itself isn’t rendered in natural language?

AI safety researchers on LessWrong have explicitly pointed out that Neuralese CoT opens up a vast attack surface for steganography and strategic deception. Two passages of Neuralese—one meaning “I will faithfully implement this code,” the other meaning “I will deceive the user during implementation”—could look completely identical once translated back into natural language. Existing interpretability tools are almost powerless against this kind of attack.”—quote from What Is Neuralese? When AI Thinks Through Non-Linguistic Reasoning, Human Linguistic Sovereignty Ends by Paul Kuo https://paulkuo.tw/en/articles/neuralese-language-sovereignty/