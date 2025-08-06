One never knows what will unfold in life.

During my lunch walk yesterday and today, I thought I would turn on my race consciousness switch and write about the various people I encountered over the course of an hour along the San Diego Harbor. I would write about the young Asian woman whose skirt was too short, the elderly white couple holding hands, the ambiguous men and women whose race was not discernible to me, the many mixed black and white and hispanic couples holding hands in affection, the cute mixed race children plentiful in their abundance of brown skin, curly hair and honey-colored hair. I had it all planned out for this evening. The Girl from Ipanema

As I walked up the hill towards my car, I was lost in a podcast. I looked up and saw about four or five police cars blocking the cross street up ahead. Odd, I thought to myself. I saw the signal yellow tape screaming DO NOT CROSS! Not I, Mr. Police Officer, I would cross not but I was intrigued. I saw tens of neighbors out on the street gawking at the police activity. They all seemed enthralled and mystified. I thought to myself Did someone rob someone? Did someone shoot someone? I walked into the thick of things as I did not know what was going on. Not the smartest move but I came of age next to a cow pasture, not mean city streets.

The police officers were professional, doing what they do in these types of situations.

I heard a loud voice over the speaker — This is the San Diego Police Department. You are surrounded. Please pick up your phone. This is the San Police Department. You are surrounded. Please pick up your phone. It was the voice of the negotiator, a female voice which I thought was a nice touch. Her voice could be heard over three city blocks.

I crossed the street and asked a bystander what was going on. Oh, there’s some guy in the building. He has been talking crazy since yesterday. His words reassured me. I did not linger as I had to pick up my wife from the airport.

It was interesting how the commotion drew out tens of people from their homes onto the city block to witness what might happen. I turned my car around and drove past this massive SWAT van with loads of additional police cars all around. It was the first time I have ever seen a SWAT van in real life. It was a little too much of life imitating Art. The SWAT guys were preparing to do what they do best.

Hope the bad guy picked up his phone.

And that was my day.

Good evening!