In the midst of disruption and despair and devastation in Los Angeles, I can report a ray of good news, great news for the soul. A family member reported that the theatre survived in Topanga Canyon. Through days of raging uncontained forest fires in the canyon, a lone theatre survived. I was prepared to hear bad news. There is only one narrow, windy road into and out of the theatre. There is vegetation all around and as far as the eye can see. Out of this forest in the city, visionaries hammered out a stage for the human condition. Our young family members have been associated with the acting troupe for years. Hamlet and MacBeth and a slew of Shakespearean plays have we observed into the Los Angeles night. Our family members were married on stage as it were at the theatre.

For days, it was touch and go for the theatre.

﻿ Hello Theatricum, What a wonderfully uplifting message full of optimism, gratitude, and compassion and support for those neighbors more harshly affected. We watched prayerfully from Maryland. We continue to pray for all who are impacted. For us, Theatricum is a place full of memories of annual trips to watch ——- and other members of the company put on excellent theater, as well as the site of his ——- wedding. We are so glad the theater emerged intact. So we are excited as you continue to move forward and think your Welcome Back Topanga Community Event is a great first step.

Good morning as the world returns!