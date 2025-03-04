“What makes an artist great is the ability to access the inner world we all have but that most others can’t access.” — The Great Music Producer Rick Rubin

One day, my teenaged daughter questioned what was the point of it all. We lived on a speck of dirt in the great cold darkness of an infinite universe populated by 70 quintillion planets. Our world nothingness in the great cosmos. Why toil away in private school to attend Yale to join the world of more toil? In the moment, I recognized me, the existential angst. I was five years old and would ponder the meaning of life and the universe and my place in the grand scheme of things. Five years old…

Love my wife but she’s doesn’t question the meaning of life, of the universe. Life is family and black traditions and keeping the trains running on time. Love my adult sons but the compulsion to examine life is not there. Life is to be enjoyed, a good red wine with friends, a good Taylor Swift concert in Arizona, girlfriends to cherish. Somehow the universe cut my daughter and me from the same fabric of life — emotional intensity, perceptiveness in the extreme, profound feelings, a desire to understand the world, a creative heart looking for rest in a restless world.

We are so alike that it causes me to think about the personality of emotional intensity. Some personalities feel deeply. There is an openness to the full depths of emotion. A normal person feels happiness. My daughter and I feel bliss. A normal person might give up after two or three setbacks. My daughter and I will be relentless in pursuit of long range goals. I knew where I wanted my daughter to attend college before she was born. My daughter knew as soon as she was sentient/smile. We are both like my Mom in that regard. One sets one’s sights on the goal and one is relentless in reaching the goal.

I believe personality traits are echoes of ancestors. When we recognize pieces of ourselves in a parent or grandparent, we are bringing a piece of our parents and grandparents into the world of the living. They never die as long as we live. And when I am driven to write about pioneer black lawyers for five years or my daughter is driven for years to live her best life back East, that’s my Mom living in us giving voice and form to our emotional intensity.

My daughter and I do not agree about politics. And we respect our disagreements. But with the sour comes the sweet. When my daughter is pontificating about gay and lesbian rights at the Afro-American Cultural Center in New Haven and her classmates are riveted by her unyielding passion, I observe and see myself. I see my Mom. My Mom and I are living on in my intense, sensitive, visionary, perceptive daughter.

My Mom lives on in our Bright and Morning Star.

I love all of my family members for unique reasons. I love how my daughter examines life, questions the meaning of it all, draws in her classmates with her vision. One day, I stood back with my gray hair and watched my emotionally intense daughter be herself. A visionary leader in her place and generation. For a Dad, heaven must be like this.

The Inner Life of the Emotionally Intense Artist

=========

The Misdirection of Activism

I woke up this morning to a text message from family. The text was not welcomed. Activism was in the air…

Good morning Family,

I just got this message from Roland Martin.

On Tuesday, March 4th, we are going to present [deleted]. We will go live at 7pm Eastern (which is 6pm Central) and will go to midnight or 1am. We will break this up into 30-minute blocks. We will have [deleted], civil rights activists, voting rights advocates, [deleted], business leaders, grassroot activists and millennials. [deleted] Spread the word! [deleted] I would love to have 100,000+ watching us LIVE at Youtube/com/RolandSMartin or on the Black Star Network (BSN) app. Again, please help spread the word by sharing this with your network (family, friends, church, neighbors, co-workers, classmates, etc.)

On another note we recognize that many of us are receiving multiple messages related to boycotts and selective consumerism. This is because we understand that most big corporations can withstand a 24-hour economic boycott because it is short-lived and sporadic. The key is persistence and clear demands for change. Many of us are so used to making purchases online and while we may boycott online and other modes of spending money for 24 hours, it does not compare to taking off work, making a sign and standing in front of a business in protest for months. Some folks will still make purchases online during this boycott because it’s a private transaction.

The Montgomery bus boycott was done publicly and was effective for 381 days because the people were unified, effectively communicated sacrificed time, and resources for its success. They also understood the process and purpose. Everyone needs to understand the process, and non-African Americans must be recruited. For the economic boycott to be more impactful, we must solicit economic strategic wisdom, be prepared to be inconvenienced and make real sacrifices over a longer period of time. We must get organized, develop ways to help one another to stay in the boycott, and learn to stick together even when it hurts. Let us remain vigilant and committed to and we can and will be victorious!!!!!!!!!

(pause as I clear my throat)

First, dear readers, when do I take my marching orders from Roland Martin? Martin strikes me as a perennial activist. Misguided activism is not my cup of tea. Read the room, family members. So, you lost me with the pied piper Martin, author of How the Browning of America is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds. Does that title say me? Do you know me, the color indifferent me?

Second, I don’t like urgent racial directives in the morning. I am not thinking about race. I am waking up and living my life. Why implant racial activism in my mind first thing in the morning? Just makes me resentful and guarantees I will write about it. How you like them apples?

Third, this urgent text message is so backwards looking. I am not living in Montgomery, Alabama in the 1950s. I am residing in San Diego in the year 2025. Why drag me back in time to make a racial point? It is a low IQ, emotional move. Doesn’t move me to your cause. Just alienates me and causes me to feel contrary and put upon.

Fourth, I have just written two essays about artificial intelligence (AI). We should be encouraging family members, particularly the young in their twenties, to create AI Agents as soon as possible. Ride the AI Agent wave! Why are we being misdirected by a small racial mind rooted in the past? The Gold Rush of the next five years is AI Agent creation. Who the heck cares about following Roland Martin down a road into irrelevancy? Learn how to build organizations and businesses with AI Agents. Build Black Wealth! Forget Boycotts! Geez.

Sometimes I despair about some black leaders and family members.

Finally, don’t assume all family members are sheep. Some take a dim view of collectivism and pressure to conform. Just saying…. (Here’s a hint — send early morning text messages about the urgent need to learn AI Agents/smile.)

=========

“Why did it have to happen to me?” — My Dad

My Dad knows he has dementia. He loses pieces of himself each week and month but he knows, dear reader, he knows. He’s ninety-years-old and he doesn’t want to lose himself. Diagnosed in 2023 with the unrelenting ailment of the mind, he feels the unfairness of it all. “Why did it have to happen to me?” He wants to live in the world that you and I live in. Age doesn’t matter to Dad’s love of human life. He wants his memory back. He wants to remember.

As his son, I know dementia is no stranger to Dad’s family. Dad’s Mom developed dementia and passed away in 1983. Grandma died for me when she no longer was Grandma. Her physical death was a non-event. Dad’s older brother developed dementia and passed away in his 70s. I saw a picture of my uncle in hospice care and he was not the strong, opinionated uncle I remembered from childhood. He appeared weak and disheveled and a stranger to my memory. My Dad’s sister passed away of dementia in her 50s. I was surprised when I learned my Aunt passed away so young.

My Dad’s family members are known for living a long time. I can remember blood cousins living into their 90s as an expectation. I think it is genetic. I have a gene for an abnormally long lifespan. Didn’t ask for it but it is there. The flip side of a long life is to live long enough to lose oneself to dementia. A long life can have trade offs.

We talked on the phone today. He was never very talkative. I held up the conversation and listened attentively for signs he recognized me over the phone. I think he did.

=========

Conclusion: I tried to think of an overlapping theme in this essay. What connects my emotionally intense daughter to misguided activism early in the morning to my Dad’s despair that dementia happened to him when he is only ninety-years-young. That’s my Dad’s attitude. All of my uncles and aunts had the same magical thinking. Perhaps, the theme is indeed emotional intensity, depth of passion, connecting Grandfather to Son to Grand daughter.

Could it be I am the link between one generation leaving life and another generation rising into life with passionate perception of a great artist? Perhaps, that is the tie that binds.

Good evening!