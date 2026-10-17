When the day is over and darkness blankets the land, my thoughts turn to the inner meaning of things. Why do I harbor a tender place in my consciousness for Russian literature? It is the why that intrigues me so. Beneath the surface differences lies a chord of resonance for me. It is the felt common frontier of an inner life that draws me in. Russian history exists under the weight of a burdensome gaze. Call the gaze the Tsar. Call the gaze the Soviet Politburo. Call the gaze the KGB. The system crushed external agency, which led to an explosion of the inner Russian life. Doctor Zhivago and War and Peace. These masterpieces, and many others, take us to the frontier of inner life despite chaos in the larger world.

The Soviets banned Doctor Zhivago. An act of inner life against the gaze.

The weight of the past, in my view, unduly burdens black American culture and consciousness. It comes out in the family member who doesn’t say “Goodbye.” She says “Cause good trouble” as a farewell. That is a mindset where life is a theatre of high-stakes moral drama every day, all the time. It comes out when astonishment that a Tesla has flown in the air is met with misdirection. I saw a demonstration on my cell phone where a Tesla drove up a loop at full speed, fell towards the ground, flipped over in mid-air, and flew to a rolling stop. Tesla Flies in the Air My awe was met with a negative “that will be only for rich people.” And “I care about the people losing their SNAP benefits.” An orientation in life incapable of appreciating the technological singularity ahead of us. I am not the first person to perceive the undue weight of the past. Of Jamaican heritage, Malcolm Gladwell on a public platform said the quiet part out loud:

“There is something undertheorized about the differences between the West Indians and American Black culture…The psychological difference between what it means to come from those two places…Only when you look very closely at the difference do you understand the heavy weight a particular American heritage places on African Americans…You know what’s funny about West Indians is they can always spot another West Indian and at a certain point you wonder how do they know and because after a while you get very good at spotting the absence of that weight. And it explains as well the well-known phenomenon of how disproportionately successful West Indians are when they come to the United States because they seem to be better equipped to deal with those particular pathologies attached to race in this country,” Malcolm Gladwell on spotting the West Indian, YouTube video titled Malcolm Gladwell on Harvard Endowments, Satire, and More, Published on March 15, 2017, Timestamp 9:06-10:20 See also Slavery Blockers

When I learned that William T. Coleman Jr. (1920-2017) had died, I felt a deep sadness. Coleman was one of the epic black lawyers in American history. I shared my sense of loss with a woman high up in black American society. Coleman graduated magna cum laude and first in his class at Harvard Law School, Class of 1946. Coleman would go on to become the first black clerk to a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, the first black Secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation and a managing partner for the D.C. law office of O’Melveny & Myers. Notably, Coleman was recruited by Thurgood Marshall to be co-author of the NAACP brief in the Brown v. Board of Education decision. The black society woman did not know who William T. Coleman, Jr. was. She had never heard of him! In a different culture that valued valedictorians at top schools, the woman would have known Coleman’s name as well as she knew Breonna Taylor, a black woman shot by police officers in her home on March 13, 2020. Every life is important, but the woman is emblematic of a culture that valued knowing Breonna Taylor’s name, not an epic valedictorian and pioneer black lawyer out of Harvard. So, the weight of the past distorted remembrance of William T. Coleman, a pioneer black lawyer who contributed much to the intellectual life of this country. It is the gaze of police brutality that renders true epic figures invisible in service of the narrative.

Sometimes, the weight of the past can be more burdensome than the reality of the present. I read about Russian drawing rooms and experience fleeting San Diego moments and I feel there is a kinship between the two ways of being in the world. From a distance, what might Russian literature and Black American literature have in common? Not much, from a distance. Intuition, however, suggests the Gaze performs a similar function in Moscow as it might in San Diego, America’s finest city. Could it be that dogmas and slogan words in America serve the same psychological function as the autocracy and empire in Russia? In Russia, the gaze was external, imposed by the state. In black American life, I suggest, it has become internal, carried in slogans and self-imposed. The Rusians answered an external gaze by turning inward, so what would it mean to answer an internal gaze the same way? And, if so, does that insight suggest we need more of the inwardness of the Russian novelist in black American life?

What do you think?