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Glenn McNair's avatar
Glenn McNair
Oct 18

My two best friends are West Indian fellow academics; one came to America in high school, and the other for graduate school. We talk often about how they simply do not carry a mental burden of racism the way that native-born blacks do, even though slavery in the West Indies was longer and more severe. As a result, they and other immigrants like them see America as a land of opportunity and they seize those opportunities. I changed my view on race when I read a book by Thomas Sowell in college. In it, he pointed out that West Indian blacks were more successful than native-born blacks, and even more successful than whites. I thought that he was wrong because West Indians have accents so whites could tell them apart from native-born blacks and treat them better—such were my keen analytical skills back! The game changer for me was when he revealed that the children of these immigrants were more successful than their parents. How could racism be the sole reason for black disadvantage when these second gen kids, who were no different than me, so successful? Systemic racism died for me in that book. The tragedy is that this debilitating burden is one that we choose to bear, and not one that is presently being forced upon us. I'm encouraged by the fact that online I'm seeing more and more younger and non-college educated black writers and content creators laying this burden down and rejecting victimhood. We might yet turn this sad state of affairs around.

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