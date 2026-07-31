“Who wants a warm martini?” - Dr. Phillip Boyce “What makes you think I need one?” — Captain Christopher Pike “Sometimes a man will tell his bartender things he will never tell his doctor.” — Dr. Phillip Boyce

As a writer, I tap into raging feelings and emotions below the surface. I am happy when I write. I am at peace. And as I write, I sense I remove myself further and futher from family in Midlothian, Virginia. I have known things they will never know. I stand apart from the crowd, cast my eye upon the stuff of life, and say the thing. Great for a writer’s soul. Not so good for the family of my childhood. I am thinking of one cousin, a first cousin, who I knew so well. Grandma would babysit the two of us. Today, we share a common name, memories of Twyman Road and little else. She is a stranger to me which is the price, I suppose, of engaging the larger world. I may be incomprehensible to her. Where did you come from?

Other cousins better connect with me. Maybe, it is a personality thing, an openness to life which makes all the difference.

I thank you one and all for indulging my need for a respite over the Memorial Day weekend. Once again, I bumped into life and life threw me for a loop. I am on the mend and ready to reduce my thoughts to words on paper once again.

“What’s been on your mind, Chris?” — Dr. Phillip Boyce

Oftentimes, writers want acclaim and satisfaction. Be that as it may, writing is not a recipe from a cookbook. Writing is a calling. Every writer must find his or her step in life. One size does not fit all. With the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI), we face an existential threat as writers. Will our words still touch the human heart in a world where AI has published a Pulitzer-quality novel? Will we still feel the call to write in the darkness of night if we never learned to love reading books? Is writing fated to go the way of the harness manufacturer? The oil lamp manufacturer? The ice box maker?

As a pitch against the looming momentum of history going forward, I suggest the human heart will always crave understanding, entertainment, the desire to know others during our brief time on this planet. Why I Do This?

The following are 48 thoughts I would share with my young writer friend tonight. We are of a kind. We believe in the magic of words to make the world a better place:

Jot down observations from daily life in a notebook. Look for the quirky, the unusual in life. If something grabs your attention, it will grab the attention of readers as well because we all recognize the small snippets of life—surprise, intrigue, betrayal, a chill in the Los Angeles night air. Laughter—bring the spirit of laughter to your work! Solitude is your friend. Look into the distance—your intitution will speak to you. Let your mind wander. Notice how people interact with one another. Therein lies the stuff of life. If you can, bring the reader into your world of words. To paraphrase novelist John Gardner, create a vivid, continuous dream. Writing is like placing your eyeglasses on and bringing the world into clear view. Find opportunities to laugh in your work. That’s what we are at our best, we laugh! Contemplation—the gateway to the muse. In a city where there are too many people, there are too few writers. One never knows what one is thinking, except when reading the words of a writer. A writer needs to find one’s tribe. There is a perceptible sensation of falling for a writer when insights wash in. A good writer aims for the head. A great writer aims for the heart. If the words do not come at once, take a break. Watch Star Trek (The Original Series) Captain Pike and Dr. Boyce Talk A writer lives in curiosity. Writers and artists are kinfolk. More writers should think of themselves as artists of the printed page. Writers connect humanity to the big questions of life. Write into one’s conscious experience. The longer one waits to write, the less one will write. The number of likes do not define the emotional resonance of a piece. Writing, the outer limits of self-reflection. Anxiety is your friend as a young writer. Writing is glorified pattern recognition. All is material. Writers are the shepherds of consciousness. Write every day. The daily habit is like a muscle that grows stronger with exercise. What you should know you should write. Your writing will have more power and confidence. Rewriting is to be anticipated, not dreaded. Abstract writing is weak writing. Concrete writing is strong writing. When in doubt, delete. Good writing should sound like music to the ear. Develop your ear for the harmony of writing. Write against type. Write against caricatures. Write against stereotypes. Write to touch the reader. Write to move the reader. Observe the Golden Rule. The ending should echo the beginning. Write beyond the horizon. Write because you have something to say.

Conclusion: I set standards for myself as a writer no one could meet. Like Captain Pike, I dream. I dream of hanging up my spurs and watching Star Trek episodes every night after work. I grow tired sometimes, although I am not weighing heavy moral choices as captain of the Enterprise. My morals as a writer keep bumping up against the limitations of writing. I am tired of deciding things I can write about and things I cannot write about. And which crew member goes on the landing party and who lives and who dies…The point is this isn’t the only life available. There’s a galaxy of things to choose from.

The weekend sabbatical from daily writing enabled me to review the galaxy of things I could choose from. Some things are self-destructive. Other things are self-indulgent like Star Trek and The Twilight Zone marathon sessions. After all is said and done, I share a kinship with essayist Katherine Brodsky. I write because understanding feeds my soul.

“ A man either lives life as it happens to him, meets it head on and licks it or he turns his back on it and starts to wither away.” — Dr. Phillip Boyce