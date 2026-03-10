When great men in life pass away, the most human thing we can do bar none is to pay homage to their memory, to remember them as they were. And if we did not know them in person, perhaps, we knew them as a young kid waiting in Dr. Howlette’s eye doctor’s office in Jackson Ward, Richmond, Virginia in the early 1970s. Jackson Ward — the historic Black business district of Richmond, where Black doctors, lawyers, and entrepreneurs built their own world within Jim Crow Virginia. Or, we felt their loss because they touched us with strength of character when we were young. Sometimes, we are called to remember the fallen because they taught us invaluable lessons about life.

I write this evening filled with the idea that the heroes of our youth are passing away every day. My dear friend, Dan, and I are getting together for lunch this Friday. Do you know why? We of the Harvard Law School Class of 1986 are getting up in years. Hey, btw, we haven’t had our coffee or lunch. We’ve put it off for two or three years. We aren’t going to live forever! To which I replied, We sound like John Adams and Thomas Jefferson in 1812… “not going to live forever.”

In every life, there are people who form our foundation. We may not realize it at the time. When we are young, we take for granted visits to the black eye doctor in downtown Richmond. We work at the black law firm, standing at 509 North Third Street, and walk among giants like Oliver W. Hill and Samuel Tucker in southern history. We read Black Enterprise Magazine and we remember every epic saga of lives well lived. We memorized them while lying in bed. They showed us what was possible.

Consider this essay a tribute to the unknown ones who inspired when we were young. Think of this essay as fidelity to my lived experience. I own all of my memories of strong black men. Many of these men like Derrick Bell, Judge A. Leon Higginbotham, Jr, and others did not share my politics. Tribute demands not alignment in life. To remember and speak of remembrance is the most visceral emotion we can possess. Life comes before politics.

There are so many who have come before me who deserve my tribute. I cannot list them all, so consider this essay my tribute to the unknown pioneers in my life. I may not use dogmas or slogan words but I can praise the spirit of the dead in my memory.

And so this essay stands as tribute to all the unknown ones who shaped me — the eye doctor Dr. Howlette in Jackson Ward, the lawyers at 509 North Third Street who showed me what Black excellence looked like, the men in Black Enterprise Magazine who proved success was positive.

Some tributes get deleted. Some never get written. But the act of bearing witness — of seeing somebody fully, naming their worth, offering it back to the world — that can never be erased from memory.

Life comes before politics. Memory comes before permission. And tribute, even when unknown, even when deleted, remains the most human thing we can do. We honor the dead because we are human.