Writing is such a strange endeavor.

One can write a fine review of a book about James Madison: America’s Finest Politician and feel one has accomplished a task. But has one really dived into the depths of one’s being? Sure one can write about drones cleaning skycraper windows or other contraptions one might encounter on the streets of downtown San Diego. However, I often wonder if I am really transcending my fear as a writer? I come closer to the thing when I write about my family. Remember how I wrote about my experience in Brooklyn and exploring Brooklyn with my daughter? That’s better writing because it feels more human. The relationship of an aging Dad with his young adult daughter.

When I write about emotions of the heart, that is the better stuff of writing. I am thinking of the French Hugenot house in Midlothian, Virginia, the family time in Napa Valley, the tropical island. I revealed more of myself which is what one has to do to transcend fear as a writer.

My best essays linger with me. I hesitate to hit “post.” I read and re-read the words from my hands many times. Something has carried me away to a deep place. Usually, it is music or profound annoyance. I enjoy the feeling in that place even as I hesitate to come up to the surface for air. It is like being a deep sea diver. One must plunge deep into one’s life for the pearls.

You should know these deep dives are when I feel maximum alignment with truth. I am not trying to carry water for dogmas or slogan words. I am following the light in the darkness and the darkness has not overcome it. It is easier to write on the surface of life, isn’t it? I could review the next three issues of LAProgressive and have enough material for a week. Phrase by phrase and clause by clause, baby! Yes, I could do that and not grow one bit as a writer. To grow as a writer means engaging one’s fears and writing about the edge in life. It is not safe writing. It is anxious writing. It is the writing a friend tells you to not write. It is the writing that reveals more of oneself behind the mask.

We as writers must remove more of the mask with each essay. The world will be a better place. What the world needs now is more honesty, more emotional truth from novelists and fiction writers. We will not grow as a species if we must write according to dogmas and slogan words. The human condition is grander than oppression. To be human is to be moved by music, always music. The Human Condition

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I have an unpublished collection of nearly seventy essays. These essays probe more deeply into the human condition than I usually can bear. As I wrote these essays over the past three years, something always held me back. I didn’t want to expose my heart so much. I didn’t want to hurt anymore. See The Dartmouth Scar Experiment. I wasn’t ready to let go like Tina Turner sings. Now I am ready to share perhaps ten percent of these essays. It is time. I won’t live forever. My children are growing older. And dear friends are embracing mortality.

Over the next seven days, I will publish essays that remove more of the mask. It is my hope that together, you and I, as readers will discover we are all the same. That we all know the great emotions and passions and feelings of the moment. No one is immune from great joy or great sorrow, great fulfillment and great emptiness. It is what makes us human.

If we had to say what writing is, we would have to define it essentially as an act of courage.” — Cynthia Ozick, The Courage to Write: How Writers Transcend Fear by Ralph Keyes, p. 3

My heart remembers. I hope you enjoy these unpublished essays over the coming week. As always, my family does not read my work for which I am thankful. I would otherwise suffer from writer’s block in a profound way.

May my essays help someone love the hurt away.

At the rainbow’s end….