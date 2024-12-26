“Time is right, for you tonight

Find your place among the broadway light, stay as you are” — Be Ever Wonderful by Earth, Wind and Fire (1977)

Carmen and I locked eyes.

Most of life is non-verbal communication. I was not immune to thousands of years of human evolution. I was a twenty-two year old kid, to be serious about the matter. And I was raised in the church. I was my Mother’s son. I was a virgin.

My feelings for my girlfriend home in Richmond took control.

I stood up, breaking the spell upon Carmen and me. I was not smooth. There was no segue. I made up some excuse about I didn’t want to take up Carmen’s time and I had unpacking to do. I cannot read minds. I do not know the thoughts that crossed Carmen’s mind. She stood up with grace and we parted ways.

I called my girlfriend and told her I loved her. Nine months later, my Richmond girlfriend broke my heart.

=========

It’s got to be real. I could write a book about how you make me feel.

Some time later, whether it was first or second year in law school I do not recall, I ran into Carmen again. We were outside the Kennedy School of Government. We liked each other and fell into another soulful conversation. I would later learn as an adult that conversation is my weakness as a man. Tap into my deepest curiosity about the universe and I am yours. But I was young and inexperienced and not so self-aware in the early 1980s.

The more we talked, the more I learned about the inner Carmen. Her father was half Black and half Puerto Rican. Her mother was Jewish. Carmen felt lonely, that no men were interested in her. I could not believe my ears! The word was every Black man at Harvard fell for Carmen but her self-conception was the opposite. I said the truth, that every Black Man felt powerless in her presence. The men probably felt they were not worthy of Carmen. Carmen had no clue of the sway she had with black men.

And I was stunned to learn the most beautiful at Harvard can be the most lonely. I remember that walk towards the Charles River. It is uncommon for a woman to bare her soul open for a man. Sometimes the way into a man’s heart is not short shorts but a deep dive into the essence of oneself.

=========

While in law school, I discovered a happy occurrence. My best friend, Nelson, and Carmen were dating. Who would have guessed it? I was happy for the both of them. They seemed like an ideal couple. Nelson was an intellectual’s intellectual with the presence of a professor’s son. If pressed, he identified more with the Islands although he had gained American citizenship at the age of 13. Another black man at Harvard had fallen for Carmen. It was all good and I thought no more about their relationship. Maybe, they might get married one day. Who knew?

As fate would have it, I found a job after graduation in mid-town Manhattan. My girlfriend, Shelby, had a job at a fancy Park Avenue law firm, two blocks down from my firm. Those were unreal times in the Big City. We were both 25 years old, living together in an Upper East Side high rise apartment with a door man and limousine service from the office to home at night.

Nelson found a Big Deal law firm job in Manhattan and soon the four of us would hang out after hours and on the weekends in the City. We were squeaky clean black urban professionals- three graduates of Harvard Law School and a Harvard College graduate. We were young, gifted and black in Manhattan. Carmen and Nelson were our closest friends. Carmen remained as attractive as ever.

Did I experience racism in the Big City? Yes, I did. I found Manhattan to be the most prejudiced place I had ever lived. There were too many people, so the lazy fell back upon stereotypes. The disparities between Harlem and the Upper East side were too great. It didn’t take a genius to conclude the Upper East Side equaled rich and white. Harlem equaled black and poor. Suppose you were black and monied living on the Upper East Side? Or a black child of the middle class living in Harlem?

Consider these three stories from my memory of 1986 and 1987.

I recall waiting in line at a store on the Upper East Side. I said something non-descript. A white guy overheard me and remarked, “you are articulate and well-spoken.” Hmmn, the downside of a Harvard Law School education, I suppose. Perhaps, I was so dang articulate as to merit comment in public. Nope, I think this guy’s black American experience was limited to inarticulate types living above 125th street in Harlem. I don’t have proof. It was just a feeling.

Then there were the always joyful visits to Korean small shops on the Upper East Side. Without fail, I felt eyes were following me. Was I suspect due to race alone? It was a weird and strange feeling. Riddle me this — for years of my life in the “Evil South,” I had shopped at Harvey’s Supermarket on Jefferson Davis Highway. Never, ever, ever, never did I feel the sensation of being monitored and watched as a customer. Could it be that white grocers in southern suburbs were wiser about race? More chill about race? Like had a clue that no one is an avatar for a race containing some bad actors?

The biggest memory I have of racial stereotype and caricature would be the night Nelson, Carmen, “Shelby,” and I all dined at the Harvard Club of New York. We were all feeling young, powerful and self-important. What better way to live large than spend to eat, drink and be merry at the Harvard Club? We did. It was a wonderful evening. Carmen and Nelson appeared as comfortable together as an old shoe. Shelby and I, well I was comfortable but Shelby? I don’t know.

As we all left the Club, we laughed and joked around in the chilly Manhattan night. It was time to go home. I tried to hail a cab heading uptown to the Upper East Side. No luck. Nelson tried to hail a cab heading uptown. No luck. For those who are unfamiliar with the geography of Manhattan, above the Upper East side is Harlem, the land of the poor, the black, the criminal. At least, taxicab drivers may have been of this mindset.

Frustrated, we agreed that Carmen should hail a cab for us all. Carmen was light, bright and almost white. Shelby had white skin and blue eyes but her blonde hair was kinky, a tell of black ancestry for prejudiced taxi cab drivers. Also, black men fell for Carmen upon first sight/smile. As God is my witness, Carmen went to a distant street corner and hailed a cab. A cab came to a screeching halt. We all jumped in and gave directions for home, the Upper East Side.

And for those readers who suspect we were dressed like gangsters or thugs, Nelson and I were dressed in our expensive suits, ties, button down shirts and overcoats. Carmen and Shelby were dressed for an evening out at the country club.

For these and other reasons, I left Manhattan for the freer environs of Gaithersburg, Maryland in January 1988. I recall zero incidents of any race prejudice or bigotry while living in Gaithersburg. People were wiser about race down South.

=========

Nelson followed me to Washington, D.C.

I proposed marriage to Shelby. She declined to marry me because I despised her brother and he despised me. A smart move on Shelby’s part. One should never marry trouble.

My heart was broken for the second time. I was miserable and sad. I sulked alone in my lonely apartment with a futon on the floor and an empty pizza box on non-existent furniture.

Sometime in early February 1989, I had dinner in Adams Morgan with a close college buddy. My buddy, Nelson and I were all close friends from college. I told my buddy about the break up. I cried in my beer as it were. In a moment of divine intuition, I vowed to my buddy I would marry a Yalie. Elitist, right? Yale Law School had rejected me, so my primitive mind felt the next best thing was to marry a woman from Yale. What can I tell you, ladies and gentlemen. I was 26 years old and having a soul to soul moment with my college buddy. (I am a bad friend but she continues to care for me over the years.)

She laughed aware that I was a drama queen.

Two weeks later, I met an attractive woman in an elevator on Capitol Hill. She was from Yale. I wanted to pursue this woman. I didn’t want to mess it up. Who should I call? Who knew about ways of seduction? Who could I trust of all the people in the world about romance, even more than my college buddy?

I called Carmen.

=========

“Carmen, I met this attractive woman in an elevator last night. She gave me her phone number. What should I do? How should I approach her?”

“Ok, Wink, I’m going to tutor you. I’m going to lay it out for you, step by step.” And Carmen settled into what she knew best, the soul of attraction.

“Don’t call her right away. Make her wait three to five days. You want her to think of you, long for you.”

“Does she have a pet?” I said she had a cat who was scheduled for a medical appointment. “Good, buy a get well card for her cat. This will show you care and have a warm side.”

I asked where should I take the Yalie on a first date.

“Don’t go to a movie. Too much closeness and lack of conversation. Do you have a cafeteria on Capitol Hill?” I said we did. “Good. After three to five days, ask her out to lunch, not dinner but lunch, at the Congressional cafeteria.” Carmen was in her element and I was grateful. Do this, do that — on and on Carmen went. My anxieties were alleviated. I followed Carmen’s advice to the letter. Carmen deserved a consulting fee.

I began to date the woman from Yale. And I began to go out for dinner again with Carmen and Nelson. This time in D.C., Shelby was swapped out for the woman from Yale. Those were fun times as we all tried restaurant after restaurant in the D.C. suburbs. Carmen was there with my best friend, Nelson. And across the table, the woman from Yale and me.

=========

One day, I told Carmen the news. I proposed marriage to the woman from Yale and she said yes! I could not read Carmen’s reaction.

