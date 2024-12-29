“The simple truth is people get their understanding of the world through stories.” — Commentator Greg

In a different timeline, I never met Carmen. There is a different reality where I attended Howard Law School. In that timeline, I never came to the attention of Congressman Barney Frank. I never worked on Capitol Hill, never met my wife and never relied upon the dating advice of Carmen. That different timeline is somewhere out there. I only know one timeline. I know the timeline I have lived.

I reached out to Carmen. I needed a deep talk with someone who knew me, my essence. An old college buddy would not do. My college buddy was conflicted out as they say in the law. Nelson treated me like a stranger. My angst was too deep for a spouse. I trusted Carmen to make sense for me.

I needed to hear Carmen’s sage advice. The year was 1999. The place, Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Come to ——-. Come visit me. I have a large home,” Carmen suggested. More than a suggestion. Carmen hoped I would come, wanted me to come. I wasn’t going to ——- but the thought was a nice gesture.

“Your wife doesn’t have to know.” Those words dug deep. What were you thinking, Carmen? Where was this going? I was not looking for drama, suspense, romance, or intrigue. I wanted an open heart from a familiar presence in my life. I craved soul.

We continued talking like we had long ago along the Charles River, in my dorm room on my first day in law school. That old familiar sense of timelessness returned.

Carmen had never married. She had no children. She talked about her sexual escapades and conquests. I was never conquered. Instead, I was married with children. Nelson was married with a baby girl. Where had Carmen gone wrong in life? Carmen… I reached out to Carmen expecting X and found Y.

Carmen was raw and honest. We had that kind of friendship, until we didn’t. She crossed the line that day with these words You don’t love your wife. You should leave her! Come to —— and see me!

Cards on the table.

I lost a friend that day. I never told Nelson. I never told my wife because I didn’t want Nelson and my wife to have those words from Carmen in their neural pathways. No one would be wiser except you and I…doesn’t work that way, Carmen. I loved my wife. Time for Carmen to be gone from my life.

Conclusion: When I first met Carmen in the Spring of 1983, Nelson’s younger brother said “Every black man at Harvard falls for Carmen.” Untold black men at Harvard fell for Carmen. My best friend Nelson fell for Carmen. I did not fall for Carmen.

Carmen fell for me.

The Story Ends, Dear Readers, The Story Ends



”Just tell me and I'll be gone

From your life” — If Your Heart Isn’t In It by Atlantic Starr (1985)