This essay was born because Madison Avenue presents to me a false world every day. I love smiling faces on the silver screen. The world is a wonderful place filled with roughly 5,000 to 6,000 distinct ethnic groups. I long to see the real world mirrored back to me on the silver screen. I do not see Pakistani women or Amish men in commercials or advertisements. Nor do I glance upon red-haired Irish mathematicians or Puerto Rican lawyers. All too often, I am presented with a disproportionately black American world.

Just for fun and sad confirmation that the algorithmns have assigned me to a virtual reality world, I viewed the series of commercials on the television a few moments ago. It doesn’t matter the televison show or You Tube video feed. The show could be Science Fiction or a Gloom and Doom Artificial Intelligence podcast. I am served the same demographic representation. For the curious, I viewed fourteen commericals. Eight of the commercials contained a black American actor. The world screened for me is 57.14% black. The real world is 18% black. If I wanted to be really hard-core about it, planet earth is only 1/2 of one percent black American.

Are the images coming from the silver screen just happenstance or something more manipulative?

The world is not 57.14% black. The world is 58.5% to 60% Asian. Why am I not seeing an Asian world every night?

Why does it matter whether I view a black world or an Asian world in commercials and advertisements?

I feel I am missing out on images that reflect the real world. And the real world is 58.5% to 60% Asian. Can I articulate what I am losing and missing when I do not have an opportunity to view Asians in a representative role in commercials and advertisements? I feel like I am being steered into a virtual world that does not reflect the real world.

First, the algorithms are creating narrowed perceptual arteries for me. It is a subtle form of narrowing my psyche and consciousness. And I don’t like it. Curated algorithmic reality does not equal actual human demographics. And one wonders why humans are so divided these days. Something is lost when the silver screen ignores nearly three of out five humans who are Asian in my home.

Second, visual repetition matters. When I am walking by the San Diego harbor, I feel humanity is passing by. I come home to a curated diet night after night and it annoys me. Is it so hard to present reality to viewers?

Third, the constant bombardment of a majority black world on the silver screen creates an inaccurate mental model of the world. The virtual reality created removes me from the center of human existence. Black Americans are great, however, Black Americans are only 1/2 of one percent of the world’s population. Could it be that the unique burden of the black psyche flourishes in an unreal depiction of the human condition? If one grows up to expect the world is majority black because the television tells me so, what are one’s prospects for success in the larger world?

Fourth, my friend “Ringo” turned me on to the movie Crazy Rich Asians. We saw the premier together at a military base in San Diego. She was overwhelmed to see so many Asians on the screen and I felt the human texture and scale of being Asian. There is no one way to be Asian. There is an incredible depth to the experience of individuals who happen to be Asian. Ringo was from Hong Kong. She was not a crazy rich asian but a striving immigrant collecting rental properties as a side hustle. We got along well and the viewing opened my eyes.

I wish I could say the same for the typical commercial and advertisement I see every night.

Finally, I am a citizen of the world. I want to see all types of people reflected back to me. Not for me is the demographic echo chamber. It is also wise to be hip about individuals who happen to be Asian since that is the larger world.

Conclusion: Ringo is the opposite of a stereotype and caricature. She is a fierce Marine. Semper Fi! She would share images of her favorite firearms with me. Conservative to a fault and desirous of a white husband, Ringo oftentimes stunned and amazed me with her immigrant story. She came to this country with one dollar and now owns several rental properties. She insisted we watch Crazy Rich Asians together. I am glad we did so.

Madison Avenue leaves me unaccustomed to individuals like Ringo from Asia. That is a shame.