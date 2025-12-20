Christmas Tree in Downtown San Diego

[Introduction: Have you read The Lost Generation by Jacob Savage? It is a sobering read, a cause for reflection. The unintended consequences of dogma and slogan words gone wild is demoralization, despair and despondency. I felt the same way when people said a black man could never be elected Lieutenant Governor of Virginia in the 1970s. That feeling of suffocating prejudice and bigotry did not sit well with me as a high schooler. Fortunately, Doug Wilder ran statewide and won. Nowadays, no one gives a second thought to black Americans running statewide in the Old Dominion. All humans must feel the freedom to aspire, and achieve, regardless of race.]

It has been quite a year for my lonely Substack. I have given up on persuading family members to live an examined life. Neural pathways are set. Mindsets are locked in place. It is so strange compared to my childhood in the 1960s and 1970s. Back then, one could hear 15 different opinions from 15 different uncles. Nephews and nieces grew wiser as a result of hearing different viewpoints. Those days are gone. I now live in the Age of Dogma and Slogan Words.

We need more writers, scholars and intellectuals of courage. Jettison fear and write what you see and observe. I have done my small part this past year. When I feel anxiety about what others might think and say, I remind myself that family members will never read my words. This closed mindedness gives me a certain freedom to write about, say, the Mexican Amy Winehouse, Carmen Delgado, “Shelby,” and other parts of life. I also refuse to engage bullies as a life philosophy. Do not engage bullies, dear readers. A bully’s goal in life is to shut down your freedom of thought. No one has a moral claim on your life experience. Only you know how you perceive George Floyd and Burning, Looting and Murder.

If you don’t trust yourself as a writer to tell truth, who can you trust? Writers thrive in a high trust society. Propaganda has no intrinsic value to the soul of a writer.

The following are my top five essays for 2025. These essays most resonated with you, my readers. Perhaps, there are lessons therein about the courage to write. What do you think?

Living in a World of Ghetto Life (August 23, 2025) Living in a World of Ghetto Life 177 likes, 27 restacks By far, this essay was my top essay of the year 2025. I have thought about the reason why over the past few months. Several thoughts come to mind. First, a close writer friend informed me that it is bold to use the word “Ghetto” in an essay. Never occurred to me. Plus the phrase “Living in a World of Ghetto Life” comes from a popular song. See a popular song Giving Him Something He Can Feel by En Vogue. (I see echoes of the Mexican Amy Winehouse in En Vogue but I won’t go there)

Quite frankly, too many people talk around things. We all know there are cultured black Americans and black Americans who are not. That was my raw point in this essay. And readers saw into the truth of things.

These kinds of essays are the most difficult to write and are best received.

Where Are The High IQ Black People? (January 17, 2025) Where Are The High IQ Black People 53 likes, 9 Restacks

Wouldn’t it be nice to live amongst more high IQ black people? I mean, I could just be real in the moment and not worry about using “big words.” Once, I used the phrase “cop out” with a family member. I was highly annoyed as the family member was not seizing the opportunity in front of her face to attend a New England boarding school, tuition free. What does that mean,”cop out?” People, I just don’t have time to live a remedial life.

We need more gifted, highly talented and genius people who are black Americans. Otherwise, everyone just becomes frustrated. I think readers liked this essay because I wrote about a taboo topic, IQ and blackness.

The Fires This Time (January 9, 2025) The Fires This Time 30 likes, 5 restacks

The fires came and I was stunned. In real time, I reached out to family members. We had family members in the zone of danger. It occurred to me that the privileged people were minority women. Those who lost everything were powerful white people in Pacific Palisades. I suggested the obscenity of viewing loss through the prism of skin color.

This counter intuitive approach landed with readers. It was the immediacy of the essay that worked. And the tearful words of James Wood at the end.

One can’t fake genuine emotion as the fires rage.

4. Let’s Decolonize Black History (April 29, 2025)

Let’s Decolonize Black History 19 likes, 4 restacks

My raw emotion came out in this essay. I know what I know. And I did not know Black Studies as a little kid. I knew something far better and superior. I knew Black History. My past, our past, has been colonized.

I can say no more about the loss of what has been.

The Meaning of Old Black Money (July 27, 2025) The Meaning of Old Black Money 19 likes, 6 restacks

My wife said to me, “if you write about him, he will sue you.” I felt fear in the presence of a family relation. I had never felt this sensation before. Annoyance, frustration, love — yes to all these feelings. But never fear. Such is the power of Old Black Money. You will never, ever, ever, never know the courage it took to write this expose about a shadowy social class of people.

That courage poured out onto the page. Readers can sense when a writer is taking a high-wire risk. This essay was a high-wire risk. And, no, I did not write about the Master of the Universe who could have sued me into oblivion.

Conclusion: As I write, I strive to write free of dogma and slogan words. The world will be a better place if at least one writer examines life full measure. “…you must be aware of life, feel it, observe it, immerse yourself in the experience of being alive, not protect yourself with blindness and numbness from the agony and joy of it. And then, you must have the courage to be honest about what you have lived.”

And so I write.

Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and Season’s Greetings!