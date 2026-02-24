In 1972, Meredith Hunt took our sixth grade class to see the film 1776. The film was framed such that we witnessed the momentous events of 1776 through the eyes of Continental Congress delegate John Adams. I immediately identified the story of our national independence with this prickly and portly figure from Massachusetts. Adams was a serious sort who saw the folly in naive compromise efforts with the British. His energy moved proceedings while his independence of thought isolated Adams from fellow delegates like compromiser John Dickinson of Pennsylvania. A self-made New Englander, he found common ground with wealthy and prosperous Virginians like George Washington, Richard Henry Lee and Thomas Jefferson. Adams became the face of American independence for me at the age of 11.

I am older now and my horizons have expanded 100x fold. And still the character of Adams inspires me as a great life.

I am beginning my read through John Adams by biographer David McCullough. As I am transported back in time to the 1730s and 1740s in Braintree, Massachusetts, I am reminded how central family is to virtue and generational uplift. The common refrain seems to be an incredible focus on family and virtue formation. And I quote from the biography:

Father and mother were hardworking and frugal of necessity, as well as by principle. “Let frugality and industry be our virtues,” John Adams advised Abigail concerning the raising of their own children. “Free them with ambition to be useful,” he wrote, echoing what had been learned at home. Id. at p. 33

Did you know the young Adams hated school because he had a bad teacher? Adams’ father, Deacon John Adams Sr., so valued education for his son that he removed his son from the toxic teacher and placed him in a better school with a superior teacher. In a richer classroom, Adams developed a fanatical love for reading which carried him to Harvard. He so impressed his examiners that he was admitted and granted a partial scholarship at the age of 15. Deacon John would sell ten acres of land to pay for his son’s Harvard education.

At Harvard, Adams read forever. Reading transfixed the future school teacher and lawyer. He would graduate number 3 out of 27 classmates in the Class of 1755. However, ranking was determined by the dignity of one’s family. Deacon John Adams, Sr. was a simple, plain country farmer with no social cachet. Only the relative prestige of Adams’ mother saved Adams from a ranking at the bottom of his Harvard Class: “(Deacon John) Adams married well, to Susanna Boylston, from a prominent family of scientists and medical doctors, in October 1734. His bride came from the wealthy and respected line of Boylstons of Brookline. Susanna had a "higher social standing" than him. When their first son went to Harvard, his class rank was determined primarily by his mother's socio-economic status.”

Adams would graduate with a ranking of 14 out of 27. Saved by Mom’s respectable family! It is ironic that Susanna Boylston Adams was probably illiterate. Id. at p. 30.

Adams was a self-taught leader. While a school teacher, he read law in the evenings and at night under a established Boston lawyer. He lost his first case but applied himself with so much exertion and determination that he became widely known throughout the state as a celebrated, courageous and eloquent lawyer. In a mark of his character, he represented the British captain and soldiers accused of murder in the Boston Massacre. It was a most unpopular stance to take, however, Adams fiercely believed everyone was deserving of legal representation. Through force of logic and oratory, Adams secured an acquittal for the captain and six out of the eight accused soldiers. The remaining two received a manslaughter conviction.

It is a tribute to the man that his representation of the British captain and soldiers enhanced Adams’ reputation throughout the colonies. A man of principle despite the clamor of the mob.

Thus are the origins of great American lives. The values Deacon John instilled didn’t just produce one great American. They produced a dynasty: John’s son John Quincy Adams became the 6th President, grandson Charles Francis Adams served as diplomat during the Civil War, great-grandson Henry wrote seminal American history. This is what generational character formation achieves—not just individual success, but family legacies spanning centuries.