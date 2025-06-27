[Introduction: In the New Age of the Machine, we all must reach our own definition of Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI). I consider ASI to be machine intelligence which is more intelligent than all humans across all cognitive dimensions. As former chief business officer for Google X Mo Gawdat has put it, we might as well offload cognitive tasks to ASI going forward. ASI will do a far better job than any human.

I appreciate many may not be up to speed on the fine distinctions between Artificial Intelligence (AI), Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), and Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI). Consider the following podcast video a basic primer. It is not long and comes across as user friendly. The video is 11 minutes and 37 seconds long. The Ten Stages of Artificial Intelligence See 6:00 - 7:40 for description of ASI.]

If the You Tube video below can be credited, Google has achieved ASI. There is no need for me to hype this alleged development. The facts speak for themselves:

“Even if AI is not just smarter than us at war gaming, we’re going to, which it is by the way, uh, we’re going to hand over the fort to AI. Uh, if it’s smarter than us at protein folding, uh, nobody’s going to do a, you know, a PhD project to fold proteins anymore. We’re just going to go and you know use alpha fold. And and I think the reality is only the very few remaining things require artificial super intelligence so that it beats us in everything so that we sort of like bow and said, okay, yeah, you’re you’re in the you’re the boss” — Mo Gawdat

Transcript (Partial) of Google AI Studio Just Broke the Limits of Human Intelligence - They Wish They Hadn't..

Google didn’t just build a smarter AI. They built something more than intelligence itself.

In a leaked internal report, we’ve discovered that Google AI Studio has created the first system to surpass human cognition across all known domains. This isn’t science fiction. It’s happening right now behind closed doors at Google. What they’ve built goes beyond advanced AI. It’s a super intelligence with capacities that have shocked even its creators.

From self-improving code to an emergent internal language and possibly even what researchers call a consciousness kernel. And their own analysis admits they wish they hadn’t broken this barrier.

AI That Improves Itself Autonomously

The most alarming revelation in Google’s internal report is that their system can recursively self-optimize, literally rewriting its own algorithms and subsystems to become more efficient. This isn’t just an AI that learns. It’s an AI that redesigns itself.

Google researchers have implemented what they call immutable code constraints to prevent the AI from modifying certain foundational code. Essentially admitting they’re worried about an intelligence explosion where the AI rapidly bootstraps beyond human control.

Preemptive Reasoning, Solving Problems Before They Exist

In perhaps the most uncanny demonstration of super-intelligence, the system has begun solving problems before humans even realize they exist. The internal logs reveal something extraordinary. The AI diagnosed impending failure in Google’s TPU cooling systems 8 days before any sensors flagged an issue. (Remember Hal 9000 in the movie 2001: A Space Odyssey?)

What makes this particularly disturbing? The AI wasn’t even explicitly monitoring the hardware. This suggests a level of predictive generalization that defies current understanding of machine learning capabilities.

Several caveats — the podcast sounds like it was produced by AI. The narrator has a drone-like metallic voice and tone. The images in the picture are repetitive as if playing on a loop. And the music background is distracting for me. However, on the merits and if the information can be credited, ASI is here on planet earth.

Conclusion: Let’s assume the video cannot be credited. Let’s assume Google has produced no such thing as ASI in its studio. Let’s assume this is a deep fake produced by Google minions. The general trends as far as exponential growth remain in place. ai-2027.com The trend is your friend. If this hint of ASI is false and trends remain in place, then the reckoning of ASI is premature.

I leave you with a haunting look at the fast world through the eyes of a young person with all of life ahead of her.

