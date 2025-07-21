Me: I never thought the 70 set would be our peers. Wife: I guess they are. Me: “These are our peers”

My wife and I just returned home from a surprise birthday party for a close and longstanding friend. “Molly” turned 70 yesterday. “Peter,” her 75-year-old husband, called up about 40 friends and planned a surprise party for Molly. While Molly was out grabbing a bite to eat with their son “Shelby” and Shelby’s girlfriend, “Carmen,” Peter schemed to have us all gather in the backyard and hide behind the fence. You would have thought we were all in our twenties or thirties.

Surprise!!! We all exclaimed as Molly opened up the back gate. She was totally taken aback and surprised. Peter, Shelby and Carmen had pulled off a splendid deception. There was a San Diego feel to the backyard — palm trees, southern California breezes, clear blue skies. Most of us were of the same generation, although my wife was the youngest in attendance except for Shelby and Carmen, both recent graduates of Yale Law School.

There was “Fred,” whom I have liked like forever. Fred is a biotechnologist who has the personality of an absent minded scientist. We get along well. He is 75 years old and still plugging away at his biotech company. Fred shared with me that his short-term memory was not what it used to be. He compensates by using AI. Retirement? Some day. There was Fred’s wife, “Carter,” whom I have known since our kids were classmates in grade school with their son “Nelson.” Nelson is in Australia right now. I love Carter as she has always struck me as someone with a Virginia southern belle presence, although she is a native of Westchester County, New York and is not related to the Virginia Lees at all, she made clear. Nelson worries about how his parents are holding up which Carter bristles against. It’s not like she’s 80 or something/smile.

There was “Jay,” a Mom from the private school who was part of the parents group. Her son is now a graduate destined for the military. Jay was excited to see me and strike up a conversation. We had not seen each other since our kids were classmates together in the 2000s. Jay, 68, is a lesbian which is just part of the milieu in our friendship group. Jay is concerned about health issues.

Then there was “Sarah,” a graduate of Yale whose daughter was a classmate with our kids in a grade school. Sarah has retired now. She is in her upper 60s and, sadly, her husband has health issues. He is house bound more or less and would love to see me again.

Health issues seem to be prevalent and accepted with grace. Peter has had several major health issues. “Susy’s” Mom has dementia. When I asked Susy how her Mom was doing, Susy launched into a classic “My Mom is a classic narcissist who wants to be a victim.” Classic Susy which is why I could talk with Susy all evening. She has no filter. Quirky, thy name is Susy.

There was the news producer who hailed from Brooklyn and Queens. I told my story and, of course, he asked if I knew Mr. X. Sigh. Mr. X is one of the few black graduates of Harvard Law School in San Diego. “Yes, I know Mr. X.” I oftentimes feel less than in the presence of Mr. X. The producer shared that Mr. X was in love with Michelle Robinson in law school.

No comment. That was 40 years ago.

Conclusion: Why is this slice of the human condition relevant to this lonely Substack? We were celebrating the 70th birthday of a life long friend. Molly’s son, Shelby, had graduated in my daughter’s class at Yale. Shelby was a classmate with all of our children throughout grade school. Molly and my wife have been in the same book club for probably twenty years. The common ties and connections amongst us 40 celebrants ran deep in San Diego.

My wife and I were the only black people present. This ecosystem of overlapping classmates and parental friendships, soccer games and Ivy League aspirations, created our children. No one cared about Blackness this evening. We were all of the same generation of ailing bodies and fading memories and gray hair and Ivy League children.

In my mind’s eye and for a moment, we were all 45 again watching our kids at the soccer game. We were amongst our peers.

Happy Birthday Molly!