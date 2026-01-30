The End of the Road for Me

I looked at my phone and saw the subject heading, “Adams.” The message was from my Book Club. Adams stood for John Adams by David McCullough. The message was from one of our club members, a judge:

Hello friends,

I am sorry to share very sad news. I was visiting “Henry” and J. just now and he said that he decided yesterday to transition to hospice. He asked me to pass along the news to all of you. He said he is fond of the book club members but does not expect a visit….His plan is to stay in the same place — (his hospital room).

Book Club Member

I was emptied out by the news. I thought of Henry’s wife, mom and young children. We were all hoping against hope for the happy ending. Henry deserved as much. I am reminded one knows not the day nor the hour. We should cherish our limited time in life. Tomorrow is promised to no one, even the best of souls.

Think of Henry this evening. He is a good man.