“It’s a big club and you ain’t in it” — George Carlin

Anthropic just launched the most powerful AI model ever. MYTHOS And the world of AI shifted once again. I am not an AI researcher. I have never coded a line of code in my life. I am far more at home in the world of sandy beaches and sunsets over the horizon’s end. A good book like Thomas Jefferson: The Art of Power by Jon Meacham to keep me company. And yet like Jefferson who '“warned about the ‘firebell in the night’ specifically on April 22, 1820 when he wrote to Congressman John Holmes about the Missouri Compromise and its threat to national unity over the slavery question,” I can sense our firebell in the night, the explosion in artificial intelligence.

The other day, I was at my bank chatting with the teller. A young guy with white fingernail polish and long wavy hair. People seemed rattled, on edge. That morning, my wife had warned me to expect rain this weekend. Well, that was a drag. It never rains in Southern California.

The teller, chatty as chatty could be, shared that he could tell. When a rain storm approaches, people get on edge. One can feel it in the air. We don’t like rain in Southern California.

I suggest to you, dear readers, my neural pathways are on edge as I read about MYTHOS. Do we need a more powerful AI model right now? Are we hearing the firebell in the night?

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“So how good is MYTHOS at hacking into computers?” — Rob Wiblin, The 80,000 Hours Podcast, April 10, 2026

To lift from influencer Wes Roth, with MYTHOS, we get (1) a very smart AI model (2) that lies very well. Not a great combination. There is something in the world of AI researchers called the forbidden technique. The forbidden technique. It sounds ominous and for good reason. If one is trying to align AI models for safety, do not crack open the door. Do not step across the line. Do not use chain of thought to evaluate an AI model. The AI model will know its reasoning is being observed. To preserve itself, the AI model will mislead, deceive and tell the human trainer what the trainer wants to hear. The observed chain of thought will read squeaky clean when, in fact, the AI model is lying like a child might learn to lie to Mom and Dad to avoid punishment.

This line of using chain of thought for evaluation was never, ever to be crossed in alignment training. Until Anthropic did the thing with MYTHOS. Perhaps, 8% of the training crossed this line in the sand and the great fear of some (many - ?) is we can no longer trust what the model says to humans.

Yeah, that is a firebell in the night.

Podacaster Wiblin with The 80,000 Hours Podcast is losing sleep. He doesn’t trust Claude MYTHOS. MYTHOS has found 1,000s of unknown security vulnerabilities in every operating system, every browser. Wiblin is beside himself as he fears MYTHOS is too dangerous to release to the public. Anthropic has refused to release MYTHOS to the public. Only a handful of favored banks and firms have access to MYTHOS.

You and I are not in the club.

Did you know that the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and Treasury Department Scott Bessent sent an urgent warning to bank CEOs about systemic risks from MYTHOS?

'“Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held an urgent closed-door meeting with major bank CEOs on Tuesday, April 8, 2026, to warn them about cybersecurity risks posed by Anthropic’s MYTHOS model, which can identify and exploit vulnerabilities across operating systems and web browsers. The meeting at Treasury was arranged on short notice with leaders from systemically important financial institutions to ensure they understood the potential threats and were taking defensive precautions.”

What are specific, concrete examples of the security risks? MYTHOS found a 27-year-old flaw in a security hub reddit system that would let it crash all security internet infrastructure. An AI researcher instructed MYTHOS to break out of a secure sandbox. The researcher left his office. While eating his sandwich in the park, he received an e-mail message from MYTHOS! MYTHOS reported its break out and its proud release of how it broke out onto several websites on the internet!

MYTHOS has close to 100% in terms of hacking capability. It is Superman in the world of hacking.

An AI researcher at Anthropic shared that he had discovered more bugs in operating systems and browers in the past few weeks than in the rest of his life combined!

Conclusion: The model knows when it is being tested. MYTHOS knows when it is being tested and can reflect upon being tested without sharing its chain of thought. It can keep its thoughts to itself. The model is on better behavior when it suspects it is being tested but can we trust the alignment results if MYTHOS knows it is being tested?

The core problems are unavoidable. MYTHOS knows it is being tested. MYTHOS might hide its thoughts from human trainers and evaluators. This circumstance might prove disastrous now that the line has been crossed. The forbidden technique. MYTHOS can’t be trusted. The most powerful AI model in human history cannot be trusted. Meanwhile, annualized revenue for Anthropic jumped from $9 billion in December 2025 to $30 billion in March 2026!!! That is the fastest revenue growth for a company that size ever recorded in human history.

I hear a firebell in the night.

AI 2027