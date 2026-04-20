“The bells rung all day and almost all night. Even the chimers chimed away.” —John Adams, reaction to Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, 1776

Thomas Jefferson came into this world with many blessings. A wealthy father Peter Jefferson, a mother of the Randolph founding family, well-connected and influential cousins in the Randolph family, uncanny curiosity, intellectual genuis, a way with the pen to move the hearts of his countrymen. I put it to you his greatest blessing may well have been the soil of his native Virginia.

Let me explain how the fates conspired to lift Jefferson into the annals of history.

*

The American Revolution “was a rich man’s revolution, and Jefferson was a rich man. It was a philosophical revolution, and Jefferson was a philosophical man.” (p. 70) From his mountain top home in Monticello with his wife Patty by his side, Jefferson grew increasingly alarmed by the bullying of royal authorities. “Before 1729, no royal governor in Virginia had suspended an act of the colonial legislature.” (p. 70) Virginian legislators were treated with respect and dignity. Something changed in the mindset of royal governors over time. Between 1729 and 1764, the royal governor deigned to intervene in lawmaking more or less twice a year. The rate of royal suspensions of colonial laws sharply leaped between 1764 to 1773. Now, the royal governor was rejecting duly enacted laws at a pace of seventy-five suspensions in this time period.

Those in power chaffed at the raw exercise of undemocratic veto.

When Parliament’s enactment of the Boston Port Act reached Virginia on May 19, 1774, there was outrage. “The law closed the city’s port until restitution was made for the losses incurred by the East India Company in the Boston Tea Party the previous December,” (p. 71) Jefferson was incensed as were others in Jefferson’s circle. Jefferson declared in the House of Burgesses he stood “in the line with Massachusetts.” (p. 71) Jefferson, Patrick Henry, Richard Henry Lee and a few other members met in the capitol’s Council Chamber and settled upon a plan. They would declare a Day of Fasting and Prayer to arouse sleepy Virginians to the threat of increasing tyranny from England. Jefferson understood the importance of engaging the emotions of one’s followers.

“Services were held on different days in different counties.” (p. 72) As a resident of Albemarle County, Jefferson observed the service on July 23, 1774 at St. Anne’s and how electric was the feeling of an aroused public. Three days later, the freeholders of Albermarle elected Jefferson to a special August meeting in Williamburg. Jefferson composed a Resolution of the Freeholders of Albermarle County that criticized the Boston Port Act in the strongest terms. The words foretold what Jefferson was capable of with his pen: “the resolution spoke of the common rights of mankind, promising we will ever be ready to join with our fellow subjects…in exerting all those rightful powers which God has given us, for the re-establishing and guaranteeing such their constitutional rights when, where, and by whomsoever invaded.” (73)

Within two weeks, Jefferson composed a more substantial paper that marked him as a man of vision and rumored treason in London. Jefferson wrote fast and quickly as he thought out the intellectual framework for the coming revolution. History recalls Jefferson ate light as he quickly wrote, consuming “fresh cucumbers and lettuce.” (p. 73) Very healthy fare for a writer on the march.

The result was A Summary View of the Rights of British America. The paper was 6,000 words long and served as “instructions for the delegates to the national Continental Congress, scheduled for September 5, 1774 in Philadelphia.” (p. 73) The words were those of a colonial who understood his British heritage and a not so subtle reminder to King George III of pietas: that our ancestors, before their emigration to America, were the free inhabitants of the British dominions in Europe, and possesses a right which nature has given to all men, of departing from the country in which chance, not choice, has placed them…That their Saxon ancestors, had under this universal law, in like manner left their native wilds and woods in the North of Europe, had possessed themselves of the island of Britain, then less charged with inhabitants, and established there that system of laws which has so long been the glory and protection of that country. (pgs. 73-74)

Jefferson of colonial stock addressed the King mindful of the King’s place in history. How did King George III desire to be remembered? Let not the name of George the third be a blot in the page of history….The whole art of government consists in art of being honest. Only aim to do your duty, and mankind will give you credit where you fail. (p. 74) I am reminded of Omar Little’s quote for the ages: If you come at the king, you best not miss!

A young upstart Virginian came at the King. Would the Virginian miss?

*

“The God who gave us life gives us liberty at the same time; the hand of force may destroy, but cannot disjoin them.” — Thomas Jefferson, A Summary View

The reaction to A Summary View placed Jefferson on the map in Williamsburg, Mount Vernon and even London. “The assembled burgesses applauded when the Summary View was read aloud at Peyton Randolph’s house…On August 6, 1774, George Washington paid 3s 9d for several copies of what he called ‘Mr. Jefferson’s Bill of Rights.’…There were even rumors that Jefferson had been added to a bill of attainder in London, which would have declared him guilty, presumably of treason—a capital offense.” (pgs. 74 - 75) Kings don’t play around.

There was a growing sense that Jefferson was the intellectual of the revolution. He thought for the oppressed colonials. Readers were taken with his appeal to a sense of destiny. John Adams had the same touch in his writing. Under Mr. Jefferson’s pen, a vision of history unfolded “in which struggles of the hour were merely the latest chapter in the long human story of freedom.” (pgs. 75-76) The revolution became “part of a larger drama that imbues daily life with mythic stakes.” (p. 76) It was reason, not hereditary happenstance, that should govern human affairs. Adams praised the Summary View as “a very handsome public paper” that shows “ a happy talent for composition.” (p. 76)

The author Jon Meacham perceives Jefferson as a prophet. “From the mountaintop, (Jefferson) looked deep into the nature of things and told his countrymen what he had seen.” (p. 76) My mind immediately turned to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s last speech before his death in Memphis:

I’ve been to the mountaintop…I’ve looked and I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you but we as a people will get to the promised land. — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Thomas Jefferson and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were of a kind. Visionaries are of a kind.

*

On June 11, 1775, the Man from Monticello left Williamsburg for the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia. Now he engaged the larger world beyond his native Virginia.

His reputation preceded him, of course. Many delegates had read A Summary View. One delegate referred to the young arrival from Virginia as “The Famous Mr. Jefferson.” (p. 86) Jefferson kept his emotions in check like his contemporary George Washington. I suspect Jefferson was a highly senstive introvert drawn to the public stage. The times called for men like Adams and Jefferson who could put into words the yearnings of a suppressed, colonial people. Jefferson was a known talent, even on a national stage.

*

Before I continue, one must be aware of the intimate and private Jefferson. Jefferson suffered so much loss in the months leading up to June 1776. Jefferson loved his wife, children, family and Monticello. For a highly sensitive writer to push through sadness and despair is worthy of note. In September 1775, his eighteen-month-old daughter, Jane died. Jefferson was heartbroken. Only wife Patty and newborn Patsy remained of his close family. Jefferson mourned for Jane but duty called back in Philadelphia. Then, Patty fell ill and Jefferson had to remain focused on Continential Congress affairs as best he could. He was tore between engaging the larger world and a visceral emotion to go home to Monticello.

On October 22, 1775, Jefferson’s cousin Peyton Randolph died of a sudden stroke. Peyton had been a mentor and friend in the revolution back in Virginia. The loss devastated Jefferson.

On March 31, 1776, Jane Randolph Jefferson was stricken with a stroke and died within the hour. She was fifty-five years old. Jefferson ensured that his mother was buried at Monticello. The loss of his mother disoriented Jefferson. He came down wih ferocious and blinding headaches. “The force of her death was almost more than he could stand. The pain would not stop.” (p. 99)

And yet duty called back in Philadelphia. Jefferson left Monticello on May 7, 1776 while Patty remained in Virginia.

*

It began with Richard Henry Lee of Virginia.

On June 7, 1776, Lee moved that the “United Colonies” were “absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown, and that all political connection between them and the state of Great Britain is, and ought to be, totally dissolved.” (p. 100)

Adams, Lee, and George Wythe were eager to call for the vote that day. However, the more timid colonies of New York, New Jersey, Pennsyvlania , Delaware, Mayland and South Carolina needed more time for the idea to be considered and studied. A committee was duly appointed to draft a declaration of indepence. Adams and Jefferson were appointed to the committee but who would actually draft the declaration? The right tone had to be struck for the American Revolution.

An interesting song and dance developed between Jefferson and Adams. I will quote Adams’ recollection since it is part of the story:

The Virginian suggested that Adams himself write the draft.

“I will not,” Adams said.

“You should do it,” Jefferson said.

“Oh! no.”

“Why will you not? You ought to do it.”

“I will not.”

“Why?”

“Reasons enough.”

“What can be your reasons?”

“Reason first, you are a Virginian, and a Virginian ought to appear at the head of this business. Reason second, I am obnoxious, suspected, and unpopular. You are very much otherwise. Reason third, you can write ten times better than I can.”

“Well, if you are decided, I will do as well as I can.”

“Very well. When you have drawn it up, we will have a meeting.” (pgs. 102-103)

As the words came to Jefferson, “he wrote on a small wooden desk he designed…” (p. 103) So Jefferson, a man of many talents and interests. He aimed to express the American mind, not a colonial mind. He had a “vision about the sanctity and centrality of the individual” which I share. (p. 103)

We hold these truths to be self-evident: that all men are created equal; that they are endowed by their creator with inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness; that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; that whenever any form of government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying its foundation on such principles, and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their safety and happiness. (p. 104)

Those words with a notable edit from Benjamin Franklin (“self-evident”) were debated by the Continental Congress on July 1, 1776. Ever a suppressed non-conformer, Jefferson included in his draft “harsh language condemning the slave trade.” (p. 105) Jefferson tried to move the dial on the slave trade but “his Southern brethren would never suffer to pass in Congress…” (p. 105) Jefferson at his soul was a southern non-conformer, I suggest, who conformed to further his political ambitions.

On July 2, 1776, “the delegates voted to adopt the resolution for independence. Two days later, on a pleasant summertime Thursday—at midday the temperature was 76 degrees—they ratified the declaration.” (p.106)

*

So, by this point, you may be wondering what may have been the greatest blessing in Jefferson’s life? I will allow Adams to share the answer. The tale begins in a secret conversation in 1774 on the eve of the First Continental Congress. A few delegates, including Benjamin Rush, met the Massachusetts delegates for “tea in a private room at an inn in Frankford, Pennsylvania, six miles from the city.” Rush and his colleagues knew Adams and the Massachusetts were advanced in their revolutionary fervor. It was time for some frank talk away from the public eye.

Rush informed Adams and the Massachusetts crew of the facts of life. Adams was obnoxious. His colleagues were viewed the same way. If anyone was going to take the lead on revolution, it must come from Virginia. “You know Virginia is the most populous State in the Union. They are very proud of their ancient dominion, they call it; they think they have a right to take the lead, and the Southern States and Middle States too, are too much disposed to yield it to them.” (p. 101)

With this bug planted in his ear over tea in a secret meeting outside of Philadelphia, Adams resolved to back Virginians for leadership at every opportunity. Who should command the Continental Army? Why George Washington, a Virginian. Who should introduce the resolution for independence? Why Richard Henry Lee, a Virginian. And who should draft the Declaration of Independence? Why Thomas Jefferson, the scribe from Virginia.

And this is why being born on Virginia soil may have been Jefferson’s greatest blessing in his political career. What do you think?

Conclusion: If you come at the king, you best not miss. Jefferson came hard at King George III in the Summary View and The Declaration of Independence. It is our good fortune as Americans that Jefferson did not miss his aim.

John Trumbull’s reimagining of the presentation of the draft of the Declaration of Independence in the summer of 1776