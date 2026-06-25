The New Jerusalem

I know someone who knows someone who knows someone who is one of the first employees at a frontier AI lab. Why do I know this? I have ears and I listen. A conversation was in play. Someone who shall remain unnamed was playing matchmaker. You should come out to the Hamptons. He will be there. Yeah, he works at [name deleted]. He was one of the first employees there. Does he work all the time? Yeah, seven days a week.

This young man is a multimillionaire many times over. He is in his 20s. He is living in the New Jerusalem.

“We have to accept that clusters of the like-minded come together and create life.”— opening line to my essay The New Jerusalem See also The New Eden.

In this moment, I was witnessing a cultural moment in real time. The previous discussion had concerned Elon Musk and his status as the first trillionaire. The conversation then expanded to the 4,000 millionaires created by the recent Space X IPO. I was curious. How are young people processing friends and friends of friends who are now wealthy beyond measure? It is one thing to be wealthy in one’s 60s or 70s. It is quite another to zoom from zero to tens of millions of dollars in five years before one is 30.

I offer several observations for your review.

First, the select few are now sexy and attractive beyond all reason. Word travels fast in certain networks and circles. The young man in question may be working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. It is also true that matchmakers are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, as well. Smile. The appeal of great fortune has always been part of the human condition. Young women in their twenties who want to become married and have families appreciate the stability of great net worth. I am casting no judgment, just observing what I see and hear.

Second, there are certain places to run into the denizens of the New Jersusalem. One has to be in the know to know as they say. The Hamptons are a known watering hole for some. It is like The Great Gatsby for our young people today.

Because I am intense and curious, I asked someone would they marry a Tech Bro? The response? Yeah, I would marry a Tech Bro but don’t talk to me. And that my dear readers is a prescription for a lifetime of unhappiness. It really is. How long will $50 million keep you happy if you don’t respect your tech bro husband in the New Jerusalem? I foresee an explosion in marriage therapists and counselors in the New Jersusalem starting now.

There will be increasing tension between the Blacknesse is Oppression, Nothing Else Matters crowd and generational wealth beyond the cares of the middle and upper-middle class. How does one balance dogma and slogan words versus the place in Paris, the place in Sag Harbor, and coveted status as a tennis mom? In my twenties, I made my choice. I chose pietas, Yale and beauty over Old Black Money. Will the young make the same choices today as more and more young multimillionaires are minted in the New Jerusalem? It is an ethical quandry known best by therapists who service the Upper Class.

When we look back on this decade, we will recognize this era as the New Gilded Age. And those who live within three degress of separation from the New Jerusalem will have to look inside themselves and decide the best path to a long and happy life. Too many live in joyless, unhappy marriages. Don’t marry the tech bro if you cannot bear to talk to the guy.

Those are my words of wisdom today. Choose well.