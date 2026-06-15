Dear Readers: Before I begin this essay, I wanted to share some news. I have accepted an invitation to join the Board of Free Black Thought (FBT). It was only a matter of time before I more closely aligned with fellow scholars, intellectuals and writers who love the things I value — human dignity, creative expression, the individual. See generally The Burbank Happening and Other Signs of Intelligent Life. I am an observer of the human condition. Intimate emotional truth, spiritual solitude and poetic rebellion against dogmas and slogan words call to me. There is a discernible measure of Boris Pasternak in my soul as you have seen over 1,100 essays since March 23, 2023. The folks at FBT are courageous and their invitation to join the Board flatters me.

I hope I earn their good favor.

Being a weekly essayist offers interesting challenges. I confess I miss the brute force discipline of daily writing, a matter I should take up with my therapist (smile). My mind is always racing with ideas which results in a backlog of great essays. For example, there were at least five topics I could have written on today. First up would be a healthy book review of Their Accomplices Wore Robes: How the Supreme Court Chained Black America to the Bottom of a Racial Caste System by Brando Simeo Starkey. My long-time readers may recall my disinclination to read this book. A Birthday Present I have now read 300 pages out of this 600 page tome. My comments are many but a book review at this stage would be premature. My review of Their Accomplices Wore Robes will not disappoint. See generally A Book Review of the Raceless Antiracist.

A reader who I otherwise like uses the phrase “self-hate.” This term annoys me greatly. I am eager to dive deep within my psyche and explain why. But there are other competing ideas I could write about. In this writing business, you get what you give. I want to give you more than a visceral reaction to a label that sits uneasy with me. There is more I can write about this week, don’t you think?

I once placed my trust in someone to be my advocate, to represent me well in a world alien to me. And this person felt I was like any other denizen of suburbia which was true. Then, one day, this person reached out to me with anxieties and fears about how Professor John H. McWhorter V was perceived in the black community. Well, I mean well, ladies and gentlemen, if there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. Professor McWhorter is not going to win a collective popularity contest but that is not the point of a great intellectual, scholar and writer as the people at FBT know all so well. And I was wounded by the anxieties and fears surrounding McWhorter whom I respect and admire as a thinker. I was going to write about this misalignment when perception of the individual dissolves into a collective glob. But I didn’t feel it. If I were writing daily essays, you can rest assured you would have seen this essay this past week.

Artificial intelligence (AI) turned my head once again. What the heck is going on in AI land? Anthropic comes out with the Fable 5 model which is shut down by the U.S. Government three days later on June 12, 2026: The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees.



The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance.



Access to all other Claude models is not affected.



We apologize for this disruption to our customers. We believe this is a misunderstanding and are working to restore access as soon as possible.

Peter Diamandis reveals that reversal of aging is now in trials. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being raised now. One AI commentator even said “The first baby to live a thousand years old is already born.” There’s my essay idea for the week, right?

I must be cursed to be a prolific writer. No sooner had I written down this essay idea than I was in bed with my wife and another idea appeared. I turned on this great thriller, Godzilla v. Kong, (2021). Out of the blue and without warning, my wife declares as a law of nature “He’s a black guy, so you know he’s about to die.” Well, I don’t do dogmas as you know. Who says so? Even though I was sleepy, I forced myself to stay up until the end of the movie. Was my wife correct about the physics of race? Did the black guy die? No, the black guy did not die. He lived until the triumphant end of the movie. I had my weekly essay idea down pat.

Then, one of my favorite readers asked me if I liked the movie School Daze. I said, it was ok, but I loved Trading Places with Eddie Murphy. I can never get enough of the Eddie Murphy flick as I can relate to the Harvard Club setup all so well. Maybe, that should be my essay for the week.

Dear readers, this is my delicious quandry as a weekly writer. I am always thinking of ideas for essays. The ideas just pile up by the end of the week. What am I to do? I don’t know. Maybe, most of the above ideas will find themselves into essays one day. So, at the end of Sunday evening, what did I decide to write about this week?

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How Will Quantum AI Computing Cure Cancer?

I am a sworn foe of cancer. My Mom died too soon from cancer. She never held her grand daughter, my daughter. My wife was only a distant girlfriend for my Mom who still hoped my first girlfriend might reenter the picture. My close cousins, Rosa and Bruce, passed away from cancer. I thirst for the end of this scourge on human existence.

So, I chose to write this week about a great hope on the horizon, that cancer as a computational problem will be solved by the end of the decade. I want to write of hope this evening, a final frontier of medical triumph, not despair and woes of the world.

“Activating KRAS mutations are highly relevant to various cancers, and KRAS is the most frequently altered oncogenic protein in solid tumors. While historically considered undruggable, two KRASG12C inactive state-selective inhibitors are currently approved for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. However, these agents only demonstrate a 30–40% response rate and a median progression-free survival of approximately 6 months, with the inevitable emergence of resistance mechanisms, hence remaining far from achieving a cure.”

What quantum researchers did was to speed up the process of finding a drugable hook for the KRAS mutations. The quantum computer analyzed a data set of 1.1 million molecules to (1) identify patterns and (2) generate new drug candidates. 1.1 million molecules were narrowed down to 15 promising molecules. Of these 15 molecules, the most promising for drug delivery were (1) ISM 061018 and (2) ISM 067122. It would have cost human researchers an untold number of hours and costs to have selected these two molecules out of a data set of 1.1 million molecules. This is the magic, and wonder, of quantum AI computing as applied to cancer.

Let’s come at the hope of quickened drug discovery from the angle of another You Tube video. I am not worthy of communicating how fast quantum computers can be but I will give it a try. As noted in this video, there is a computational problem never solved by any classical computer. Just never done because it would take classical computers operating with binary 0s and 1s bits 10 septillion years to complete. This, my friends, is longer than the universe has existed by a factor of a trillion. Boggles the mind. The problem was presented to a quantum computer and solved in five minutes.

What happens when we direct this powerful quantum technology in the direction of a cure for cancer? We live in a world of classical computers and smart devices. Every screen and laptop operates in a binary universe of bits, 0s and 1s. The bit is on or off, never both. A quantum computer can be on and off at the same time. It is called a superposition. Think of a coin flipping in the air which is both heads and tails at the same time. A quantum qubit holds both positions at the same time. Add more qubits to a quantum computer and the power grows exponentially. 100 qubits is not 100 times more powerful than 1 qubit. 100 qubits is more powerful than all of the classical computers on planet Earth combined.

As I type, scientists in Maryland, California and Canada are racing to build quantum computers. Oh happy day! One team is creating a quantum computer with the express goal of curing cancer. Gather enough of these qubits in one place and the scientists could fundamentally change the world. IBM has a 120 qubit computer called Nighthawk. IBM’s goal is to have a quantum computer that can solve any problem better than any classical computer by the end of 2026.

Google’s Willow chip with 105 qubits solved a problem in 5 minutes that would take classical computers longer than the age of the universe by a factor of trillions as noted above.

There is also Microsoft with its Majorana processor. Microsoft plans to offer its quantum services on its Cloud platform to researchers in the years 2026 and 2027. As discussed above, the KRAS cancer gene has proven no match for quantum computing. The two molecules suitable for drug delivery out of 1.1 million molecules have been identified.

In the year 2026, we are in the era of preliminary research with quantum computing. Google is exploring the limitations of its Willow chip which is just amazing to my layperson’s eyes. Willow has already in limited lab conditions achieved the incredible. “Willow completed a Random Circuit Sampling (RCS) benchmark task in 5 minutes that would take today's fastest supercomputers 10 septillion (1025) years.” When AI commentators talk about solving mathematics and biology, they are comprehending the superhuman computational speed of merging quantum computing with AI. To put the incredible scaling power of the willow chip another way, “on October 22, 2025, Google announced the first verifiable quantum advantage on hardware, Quantum Echoes. It is approximately 13,000x faster on Willow than the fastest supercomputers in the world.”

Read my words on this page and they appear dry, surreal. Allow me to bring on board a podcaster who can infuse these quantum AI developments with appropriate enthusiasm:

Conclusion: If it takes the brutal force of quantum AI computing to speed up drug discovery and lower costs, I am all for that. Are there downsides? Yes, there are. Bad actors could use this same quantum AI computing power to release biological weapons and mirror life into the world. We must pause the advance of AI coupled with quantum computing so that we can catch our collective bearings. It will do no good to cure cancer and die at the hands of bad actors.

I crave pedal to the metal while also accepting the reasonable wisdom of pausing quantum AI computing in order for our human institutions to catch up. Even as I type these words, I glance upon my refrigerator and a ten-year-old obituary of my cousin Bruce who passed away of cancer ten years ago this month.

“You know it’s difficult for us to remember when he died, so instead we talk about him all the time and remember the crazy things he used to do. It makes it a little easier. We have a little version of him that we get to see. Nia son looks a lot like Bruce. She and her husband came to visit and stayed with me for a month. They’ve been living out of the country so they decided to come back for a little while before they left again for Hawaii and back to Japan. It was nice having them here, but once you’ve lived by yourself it’s a little difficult To live with a five-year-old. Still, I wouldn’t have it any other way . We love having them here. I hope you and your family are doing well.” — Beloved Cousin