“Let go of the past and the past will let go of you.” — The Starfire Codes, January 5, 2024 by Demi Pietchell

Another day and another high energy text message from a family member at 7:01 a.m.; i.e. “I’m really disappointed and frankly losing respect.” And so it goes in this nadir of a decade.

This morning, I want to write about an idea that has lurked below the surface for me for some time. I run into the idea maybe once a week but I am always distracted by something, so I never get around to the point. I have a few spare moments this morning and the idea is uppermost on my mind.

Here is an example of the idea. The source is a comment from Yahoo News —

I would say being brought over as slaves, Jim Crow laws, etc. qualifies a group to be called oppressed. It’s not demeaning to the people who were treated that way but rather an acknowledgment of the situation these people found themselves in.” — Commentator Mr

I object to this idea of constructive time travel for several reasons.

First, I was not brought over as a slave to anyplace. Nor were my family members. Nor was the energized family member (see above) at 7:01 a.m. Nor were my parents, grandparents, or great grandparents. At best, at best I might give you one great great grandfather. But so what? My Lord, so what? It is a falsehood to say me or anyone was brought over as a slave today. We are not living in Libya, people. This is the United States of America the last time I checked.

What this commentator has done is to create a form of time travel in his mind. He doesn’t see me. He sees some distant ancestor in bondage from the 1600s and 1700s. Like how offensive is that? Like how delusional…is…that? Sends chills down my spine. Does anyone have a number for the local mental hospital? These mental filters for viewing one’s fellow citizens are a break with reality. This commentator should have zero impact on logical and reasoned discourse in the public square.

Second, my ancestors from the 1600s and 1700s would roll over in the grave to have some mindless commentator appropriate their slave passage and slap their struggle onto a blessed, privileged and happy American descendant living in San Diego in the year 2024. Once again, we should not blithely accept these delusional premises. They should be challenged, even if they come from family members who bring delusional energy to the table early in the morning. Send me a text about the first black college graduate. Send me a text about the untold story of Doug Wilder’s campaign for Governor of Virginia. Send me a text about an accounting of all the blacks who were number one in their college class in the 1900s.

Send me a delusional text and I will ignore you. No one is a slave today. Fool.

Third, I was born in 1961. So, I was born in a world of Jim Crow laws in Virginia. Absolutely true! Was I conscious of Jim Crow signs? Absolutely not! I am part of a Moses generation born in one sad regime but destined to pass away in a blessed coming of a better time. It grinds my gears for a commentator to throw out the term “Jim Crow laws” as if I knew Jim Crow signs. Like most Americans, I only know of Jim Crow signs from history books. Even my early public school education was post Brown (1954) and under freedom of choice (1965). In public discourse, read the room on race. Do not assume all Black Americans were exposed to Jim Crow laws or that Jim Crow laws from 1896 to 1964 are meaningful in one’s life today. This truism applies with any more force to Generation Z and Generation Alpha.

Fourth, enough with the group analysis. We are all individuals in life. Everyone has their unique life story, experience and perspective. Is this such a hard concept to understand? What do I have in common with the former president of Harvard other than Harvard and a common skin tone? I have never been to Haiti. Haiti for me is a place in a geography textbook. I have never known the august air of Exeter. I come from public school stock. My roots in American soil run down to 1622, courtesy of Col. William Browne in Virginia. Not true for the former president of Harvard. No one is an avatar for a racial group. No one.

Finally, and once these wrong apprehensions have been tossed out by the commentator Mr, the commentator wipes out the slogan word oppression. (Pause) You lost me at this point. No one has absolute control over my life. I have absolute control over whether I watch this You Tube channel or that You Tube channel. I control whether to call out a delusional family member on race or not. I control those choices. I control my self-discipline to sit down early in the morning and write this essay bemoaning constructive time travel on race.

Where is the oppression in my life on the ground today? The answer is clear to me but I am not sure about the commentator Mr. Maybe, Mr is a bot or artificial intelligence (AI). The response does read like Open Chat GPT-4 if one thinks about it.

Conclusion: This idea of constructive time travel recurs and annoys me whenever I stumble upon the notion. Don’t say I was brought over as a slave. I was born in St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, Virginia in 1961, thank you very much. Don’t talk about Jim Crow laws to someone who never saw a Jim Crow sign. Don’t treat me as a group. See the individual me. (And for this reason and others, I have retired from Blackness) Finally, and if you really, if you really really want to show you care, do not use the word Oppression.

I never use the N word. Why would a commentator use the O word in polite society? I stand offended/shrug.

Good day!

All credit for this marvelous illustration of our modern race world goes to The Starfish Codes Substack, January 5, 2024