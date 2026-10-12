[Note: I am reminded that times are good. My wife keeps me tuned to S.W.A.T. (smile). My older son is making his way in the world as a consultant. My younger son is engaged to be married. And my Bright and Morning Star teaches at a top-ranked private school on the East Coast. Yes, I am sad that Aunt Juanita has passed away. My sympathies go out to Beloved Cousin and her family. Life becomes loss and blessing and the boundary blurs.

For the rest of this week, I want to share soulful essays from my Substack stable. These essays are all a mixture of my alignment with the universe and my inner life. I am aiming for a feeling tone, to use a phrase borrowed from John Howard Griffin, author of Black Like Me (1961). What is the meaning of Black Like Me in the year 2026? There is no one answer. I have had innumerable moments this year, and since the birth of this lonely Substack on March 23, 2023.

Part of the answer is a search for my inner frontier of life. I love family, but family is no longer a gravel lane called Twyman Road. Family has grown into something more rich and organic. I have become the Marcel Proust of my human condition. I worry about artificial intelligence, but I am always a worrier. I love the Black American past and the Human Future at the same time. No sandbox for my soul. It is my hope that these selected essays this week reflect my search for meaning.

Maybe that is me at my innermost core.]

Conclusion: I miss Aunt Juanita. She was my Mom’s best friend.

Aunt Juanita — Bottom Left Side