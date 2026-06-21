I did not want to read this book. I don’t like sensational and hyperbolic titles. The full title of this book is Their Accomplices Wore Robes: How the Supreme Court Chained Black America to the Bottom of a Racial Caste System by Brando Simeo Starkey. Was the author insinuating that Supreme Court Justices were complicit in chaining Black Americans to anything? That seems over the top. And why was the author upon first sight framing the U.S. Supreme Court, which I respect a lot, as complicit to a racial caste system? Who says there is a racial caste system now, today, in the year 2026? Shouldn’t an author define terms before conclusory statements?

I stood annoyed, particularly as the author couldn’t bother to clearly depict members of the Court on the cover of his tome. I counted seven erased faces, not nine justices. It seemed too much like how the Soviets would erase from memory faces of the disfavored. No, this book was not for me. I like writers who make me think, not writers who tell me what to think. Books I love include Washington by Ron Chernow, Grant by Ron Chernow, The Courage to Write by Ralph Keyes, Bird by Bird by Anne Lamott, and Martin Eden by Jack London.

Alas, a family member beseeched me to read the book. My wife gifted me the book for my birthday. And I felt hollow inside as this might be the first book I had ever declined to read from start to finish. What is the Purpose of this Book? So, I stepped up to the plate and lost my vacation to 598 pages of…well, you be the judge.

Shall we begin? Yes, let’s begin.

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The author is a graduate of Harvard Law School who believes Blacks must police racial loyalty. In Defense of Uncle Tom: Why Blacks Must Police Racial Loyalty He lives in a joyless world of race from what I can tell. If one is committed to policing racial loyalty for over one billion black people, one will not be happy in life. Every person has an individual story, experience and perspective. The human soul will not bend over one billion knees to the writer, Brando Simeo Starkey. But let’s put the racial commissar, Starkey, aside for a moment and focus on his 597 pages of contribution to human knowledge.

It is ironic how several passages from Their Accomplices Wore Robes can be mirrored back at the author. For example, he writes dismissively about Southern “intolerance toward diversity of thought” that lingered after the Civil War. (p. 69) How can a commissar of race loyalty on the one hand disdain intolerance toward diversity of thought on the other hand? Seems inconsistent and incoherent to me. Logical coherence is a sign of good writing.

The more I read, the more I felt lectured to as a reader in ways that disappointed. I do not believe Artificial Intelligence (AI) was used in the writing of this book. Nor do I have any reason to suspect plagiarism of any kind. What I did find disorienting were odd phrasings throughout the book that just did not work for me. For example, the author referred to the 13th Amendment, the 14th Amendment, and the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution collectively as the “Trinity.” Was the author divining something sacred akin to the Father, the Son and the Holy Ghost in these Reconstruction-era amendments to the U.S. Constitution? The reach for Trinity to describe a creation of mankind seemed off, tone-deaf and off-putting to me.

Good writing does not create jarring moments for the reader.

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Unlike the typical reader, I bring a rich knowledge base to the table in understanding Black American history. Many of my readers know I have written around 150 essays about 150 pioneer black lawyers between July 3, 1844 and 1879. I was ready, and eager, to see the things I knew and cherished reflected in the author’s work. I was sorely disappointed.

There was no mention in the book of the first black lawyer, Macon Bolling Allen (1816-1894), admitted to the Maine state bar on July 3, 1844 and one of the first black judges in South Carolina during Reconstruction. Absent from the author’s account of a racial caste system was any mention of America’s second black lawyer, Robert Morris, Sr.(1823-1882). Could it be that Morris’s ground breaking success in Boston did not fit neatly within the author’s narrative of a rigid racial caste system in America before, during, and after the Civil War? I looked in vain for recognition of America’s third black lawyer, George B. Vashon (1824-1878), and all that he did to convince President Abraham Lincoln that black Americans were part of We The People from the start. Nothing about Vashon whom I have written about before. Vashon to Lincoln: The Coming of a Better Time (appeared in The Civil War in Pennsylvania: The African American Experience (2013)) The antebellum success of America’s fourth black lawyer, John M. Langston (1829-1897) calls into question lazy assertions about a racial caste system. Did you know that Langston was elected to public office in Ohio and become the most successful and prosperous attorney in his part of Ohio? All of his clients were white. Could it be that the author was unaware of lives like Langston as the life of the founder of Howard Law School and the first black acting president of Howard University did not fit into the author’s narrative of unyielding racial caste? The fifth black lawyer, John S. Rock (1825-1866), was sworn into the U.S. Supreme Court on the same date he walked upon the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives as an honored guest. The date was February 1, 1865.

Another pioneer black lawyer, P.B.S. Pinchback (1837-1921), was Acting Governor of Louisiana during Reconstruction and part of the legal team behind plaintiff Homer Plessy in the case Plessy v. Ferguson. Incredibly, there is no mention of Governor Pinchback in the book. It is almost like a pattern of ignoring exceptional black agency after the Civil War to make a narrative point about the evil white justices on the Court.

None of these pioneer lawyers, and many others, made an appearance in the author’s book about the U.S. Supreme Court and racial caste. I began to feel the author was only telling me one side of our American experience.

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Manipulation of Language

Good writing creates a vivid, continuous dream in the reader. When I read a great book like Martin Eden or The Courage to Write, I lose myself in the world the writer has created. If the language jars me such that I am focused on the words alone, the reader experience has been broken. Something about the trust between the writer and the reader is thrown asunder.

This author is uncommon in his rank manipulation of language. There were pat phrases and slogan words he returned to time, and time, and time again. It became a form of reader torture for me. I found myself wondering, why are you trying so hard to tell me what to think, how to think, with a cave man’s club?

For example, “caste preservationists.” If I never see this phrase again, I will die a happy man. The phrase doesn’t flow easy off of the tongue. It calls attention to itself as if the dogma must be believed. I did not count how many times the author used this phrase but it was a lot. See generally pages 200, 265, etc. It felt like a made up descriptor hinting at some deep thoughts.

Another tiresome phrase was The Funk of Folly, The Funk of Fraud. Who was the intended audience for this book? Parliament Funkadelic? The phrase jarred me and seemed less than serious for an ambitious tome on Constitutional Law and the U.S. Supreme Court. When I first read the phrase, I thought it must be a one-off. But no, the writer fancies himself quite provocative in this regard. See pages 370 (The funk of folly, in the legal arena, often accompanies the funk of fraud.), 372-373 (“funk of folly”), 433 (“You must inhale her (Justice Sandra Day O’Connor) funk of folly”), p. 437 (This leg tackled the funk of folly. Time now for the funk of fraud.”), p. 539 (“The Funk of Fraud”)

But dear readers, I reserve my greatest exasperation for this well-worn phrase in the book. Never in my life have I read such clarity and depth: Ignorant Legal Analysis. Yes, Ignorant Legal Analysis. At first, I thought it was just me, that my eyes were tired. I must be missing something in the analysis. By the time I got to pages 382-383, it became clear to me that the author deployed “Ignorant Legal Analysis” as a thought stopping cliche. He did it on pages 382-383, page 386, page 388, page 390, and page 392. I never knew “Ignorant Legal Analysis” was such a powerful show stopper.

Thus are the ways of manipulation of language.

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The Missing in Action Justice

Given the author’s stern thesis that the U.S. Supreme Court justices chained black Americans to the bottom of a racial caste system, I became curious about the rest of the story. It is not particularly novel or original to write about the bigotry of justices in the past century or two. That is like shooting fish in a barrel.

What I really wanted to know more about were the justices who did not track to pattern in the author’s worldview. For example, the author rightfully takes Chief Justice Taney in the Dred Scott opinion to task. What I want to know more about is the powerful dissent in Dred Scott authored by Justice Benjamin R. Curtis. Did you know that Curtis’ dissent is considered by some scholars to be the most powerful dissent in the Court’s history? That Curtis directly documented how at least five states recognized free Black men as citizens at the time of ratification of the U.S. Constitution? Curtis was so outraged by the majority opinion that he resigned from the Court the following year.

This is powerful stuff, particularly if you are coming full guns blazing at the U.S. Supreme Court in one’s opening line to one’s book. There is no mention of Curtis or his dissent in the book Their Accomplices Wore Robes. To me as a scholar of the Court and pioneer black lawyers, the author’s erasure of the Curtis dissent is a fatal flaw. Curtis makes the strong argument that free black men were part of We The People from the start. Alas, the author doesn’t have the stuff or knowledge to include the rest of the Supreme Court story.

Maybe less funk and more knowledge is in order.

[Part 2 to follow tomorrow]