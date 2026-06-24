In this final review of Their Accomplices Wore Robes, I want to praise and commend the author for two passages that resonated with me and stayed with me. I wrote down notes so that I would remember the actual pages. In all fairness, the book worked for me on two occasions.

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First, Brando Simeo Starkey made a very good impression on me as he wrote about the promise and decline of a pioneer black lawyer, U.S. Representative George Henry White, who represented the 2nd Congressional District in North Carolina from March 4, 1897 to March 3, 1901. Some of my readers may recognize Congressman White was the final pioneer black lawyer in my five-season series on pioneer black lawyers. See Pioneer Black Lawyers: Season 5, Episode 28 (Finale)

I wrote these warm words about what Congressman White had meant to me as a kid in junior and high school:

It has been five years. Since 2021, I have written about pioneer black lawyers every day in this month of February. It is poetic, and fitting, that my final pioneer black lawyer resonates with me so. I first discovered George H. White, Sr. in the library at Salem Church Junior High School in the early 1970s. A good life is a poignant life. Some lives are memorable for a lifetime…

White delivered his final speech in the U.S. House on January 29, 1901, White spoke to the ages and not the prejudiced of the day down in North Carolina:

“This is perhaps the Negroes’ temporary farewell to the American Congress, but let me say, Phoenix-like he will rise up some day and come again. These parting words are in behalf of an outraged, heart-broken, bruised and bleeding, but God-fearing people; faithful, industrious, loyal, rising people – full of potential force.”

Conclusion: When I first read those words of a departing black congressman, the last of his kind for who knew how long, I felt alignment with something deep. It was a calling, a duty, to live in purpose and meaning like George H. White, Sr. Joy and peace at the center came through those words from 1901 to me as a little kid in the library. And those words made all the difference.

Let nothing stand in your way.

I think the universe has a destiny for each of us. It was White’s destiny to speak of the Phoenix on the floor of the House of Representatives and offer nine million black Americans a vision for the ages. The floor of the House. One day, I would work for a member of Congress, like White. I would marry a descendant of the first black congressman. I was on the floor of the House when my Mom passed away.

I was drawn to write about pioneer black lawyers to fill a psychological wound about purpose and meaning. There is a universe of purpose and meaning beyond Oppression. That’s all I wanted to say through the lives of nearly 150 pioneer black lawyers. My job is done. I wish you all well. This is my last episode, my last season.

The five year journey is now done.

The author paid due pietas to the memory of Congressman White. I was impressed with the care and skill of the writer on page 536. I felt the sadness of prejudice and bigotry upon the life aim of White in my bones. This paragraph may well have been the best paragraph in the book. We are not led down a false road of hyperbole. Starkey writes as if he were channeling Abigail Adams’s words upon the death of George Washington…Simple truth is his best, his greatest eulogy—Abigail Adams, speaking of George Washington after his death, from Washington: A Life by Ron Chernow.

Simple truth is the best way to argue for racial caste in the life of Congressman White. If only more of the book rose to the occasion with plain, unvarnished statement of facts. No distortion, just heart rending reality.

U. S. Representative George White (1852-1918)

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On page 563, the author grabbed ahold of me again and seized my mind. The writer left the universe of abstractions unknown to me and wrote about things I knew and lived and felt and experienced. And it made all the difference for me as a reader. My heart beat faster as I read the word “Richmond.” I knew that place. I grew up in that place. I would know if I were being fed dogmas and slogan words or not. All I want as a reader is to see myself and recognize my life in the words of another.

Page 563 came upon me with increasing intensity as I read each sentence. The author wrote about “the Thomas Jefferson-designed capitol…” I have been there. I was there on field trips as a grade schooler. I met State Senator Doug Wilder and an ambitious, young Bobby Scott there. In fact, Wilder introduced me to Scott who is now a Virginia congressman.

In the first full paragraph, the author showed me he knew of my experience and perspective. He talked about the 1960s. That was the first decade of my life. I began life in a segregated all-black hospital and left the 1960s as the only black student in my formerly all-white school. That was the change for me in my life, the 1960s. Starkey is speaking to me of a time I knew, not the 1860s or the 1890s or the 1930s but a decade that knew my beating heart.

It is possible to not time travel when writing about racial caste in America.

There is more, much more. I could feel my defenses dissolve as a reader with each passing phrase and clause. The author wrote about “the Black population of Richmond.” (p. 563) Check. I knew those people, although not intimately since I lived in the suburbs in the 1960s. But I can relate to the truth in the words I am reading. Starkey writes about the growing black population approaching majority status by 1970. Check once again. This sentiment was in the air and I felt it as a little eight-year-old. My life would be forever changed by the politics of a black majority in the city of Richmond.

“The suburbs felt the winds of White folk fleeing toward them…” (p. 563) Strange as I remember the times but I knew those times through the felt winds of Black folk fleeing toward them. Same sentiment, just a different race.

In the next paragraph, I read a name I knew all too well as a young teenager. Henry L. Marsh III. One day, I would work at Henry’s law firm as a paralegal before law school. I continued to read onto page 564. I felt no manipulation. I knew these events intimately, although from a different perspective than the author assumed. The author railed against the annexation of white citizens in Chesterfield County as a device to stall a black majority in Richmond and the election of a black city council and mayor. My perspective on the same set of facts was different. Yes, the county agreed to allow Richmond to annex 44,000 bodies from a 98% white suburban area adjacent to the city. What Starkey doesn’t focus on, and I don’t blame him, is that the annexed area was 2% black. Those were my people, my uncles and aunts and cousins. We were all annexed into the city which meant multigeneration suburban black families had to choose within months whether to remain in place and become city residents or move further out into the county and remain suburbanites.

This moment of decision between two competing futures was the watershed event in 1970 for my family. It was a question of identity. Some chose to flee to the county for better schools and lower taxes like my parents and cousins. Would the author appreciate that black American families cherished the same American Dream as “White folk.” I just don’t know.

As the author writes, “Richmond…fixated on acquiring White bodies and little else.” (p. 565) Well, they were also acquiring Black bodies too in the mix, until some decided their identity was more suburban than city. This identity crisis for my family is an undertold part of the racial caste story. Is it really a racial caste system if black families had the same choice to move to the suburbs as white neighbors in 1970?

Just a question.

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I could offer more critique of Their Accomplices Wore Robes. Some people want to read, and rehash, the racial caste system of olden days. I am not sure why. Is it that their programming only accepts the negative in the Black American experience as normal? Is it a desire to keep the embers of prejudice and bigotry and racism from the past alive in the here and now? Perhaps, it is all part of the plan to create a continuing case for the lingering effects of injustice from the 1800s?

I am not a very good time traveler, so the argument of this book was not a good fit for me. However, please note that there is a healthy audience for this angle on racial life. Remember how a family member insisted I read this book and that we discuss it together? How my wife chose to gift me this book for my birthday over a nice juicy biography of Phillip Roth?

As I was reading page 155 on my vacation, I was detached from the evils of October 28, 1881 in Sharkey County, Mississippi. Not another story of racial hate and terror I thought to myself. And then I looked up at the television set. And guess what I saw? I saw a wonderful scene from the movie Independence Day (1996). Will Smith and his sidekick Jeff Goldblum were kicking alien butt.

I thought to myself that Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum working together to save humanity was much more indicative of my racial times than anything I read in Their Accomplices Wore Robes.