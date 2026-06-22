Before I continue this review of Their Accomplices Wore Robes: How the Supreme Court Chained Black America to the Bottom of a Racial Caste System by Brando Simeo Starkey, you must be aware of how I entered this wonderful world and where I find myself today. I was born in a segregated all-colored hospital in Richmond, Virginia in 1961. To the outside world, it was a Jim Crow world filled with Colored Only signs and guardrails. It is also true that I was brought home to the Green House on Twyman Road where everyone was family and a Twyman. I attended Ebenezer African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E. Church), a church founded by my Grandma’s Grandfather, up on Hickory Hill. I attended a segregated all-black elementary school under Freedom of Choice until public schools were desegregated in the fall of 1969. Today, I am a graduate of Harvard Law School like Starkey. I live in sunny San Diego, a true blessing of the winds of fortune. My wife comes from an Old Black Family whose ancestors do not merit a mention in A Review of Their Accomplices. My children all attended private schools and have known places like New Haven and Palo Alto as home. Everyone indulged my love for the Gliderport in La Jolla on Father’s Day.

Life has been good for me as I approach the age of retirement. I am not living in a racial caste system. No system defines outcomes. Agency, institution-building and achievement matters. Where Are the Black American AI Titans?

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Good writers define their terms up front. To his credit and I do want to credit the author at appropriate opportunities, Starkey defines America’s racial caste system as “a racial hierarchy, enforced through law, rules, and norms that confines the Black population into a subordinate legal, political, and social status, from womb to grave.” A pretty bleak assessment of life for too many in our national past. To escape the racial caste system in the past, four of my Grandma’s uncles and aunts passed for white. A distant cousin passed for white in Chicago. A handful of my wife’s cousins passed over to the other side of caste. We know these things.

Racial caste in our past is not newsworthy. I confess I had no interest in reading about racial caste in history. It is not worth my time to spend hours as a reader rehashing evil from the 1800s and the 1900s. I don’t live in a caste world. I live in the here and now in the year 2026 in San Diego.

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The Joy of Time Travel

As I read Their Accomplices Wore Robes, I was not immersed in a reading experience. I could not appreciate the author’s relationship with time, for example. Call me crazy and autistic but I like a clean chronology of events to guide me as I read a story. I want to know that A comes before B and B comes before C. Starkey doesn’t live in a world of linear change which unsettles me as a reader.

Let’s for fun explore the author’s relationship with time.

By the moment I reached page 269, I realized I was in the presence of a genuine time traveler. Time held no meaning for the author. One could zoom across decades, if not centuries, in a paragraph or two. It was something to behold as a reader. The time traveler first revealed himself on page 294 as he lurched the reader forward from November 14, 1915 to July 10, 1964. No, the feat of time travel is even greater than that. One moment as a reader, I am with the author as he writes “When Booker Taliferro Washington died, his people stood in meaningfully better position than when he took the stage inside Exposition Hall in Atlanta in 1895.” Ok, I am oriented. I have a time (1895) and a place (Exposition Hall in Atlanta). Work with it. Expand upon this setting for me as a reader. Why does it matter in this moment what Washington says and does on the stage?

It is about showing respect for your reader. It is about pacing. No reader wants whiplash. (I was going to say I paid good money ($37) for this book but it was a birthday present.)

Literally in four sentences, I am whisked away to a dark and lonely intersection in northern Athens on July 10, 1964. Who does that? What manner of writer hurls the reader over seven decades in a single bound? I stopped reading, dead stop, and turned back to that lonesome stage in Atlanta in 1895. Where was I now? Northern Athens, Georgia? How did I get here? Do I want to be here?

It was like a bad drug trip, although I wouldn’t know since I don’t do drugs.

Five pages later and it happened again! The time travel machine was reactivated. One moment, I am sitting in a white 1959 Chevrolet minutes after midnight on July 11, 1964. (p. 273) Complete the scene, please, dear author! Nope, my eyes were opened to a new world at the White House in late July 1947. One sentence and the Starkey transporter beam removed me to another place and time. No rhyme, no reason.

Four pages later and the Starship Brando Simeo Starkey beams me from the Summer of 1964 to October 23, 1947. One sentence and I experience time and place whiplash again as a reader. Now, I am just amazed how the editors let the author get away with this zig zag time travel. I want to lose myself in the prose but it is impossible for me to do so. I am a man of linear time.

I am going to continue because I was annoyed. Readers should be forewarned that time has no meaning in Their Accomplices Wore Robes. All of the white people are evil, more or less, so why do details of time travel matter? Justice Curtis’s dissent has been erased from Dred Scott. Anti-caste white lawyers like General Samuel Fessenden, Ellis Gray Loring, Walter Forward, Judge Philemon Bliss and innumerable white attorneys who sponsored pioneer black lawyers for the bar are airbrushed out of history.

The author continues with a death defying shift in time on p. 288. In one paragraph, the author is recalling Bloody Sunday at Selma on March 7, 1965. That’s great. Spell it out for the reader. The incident supports your racial caste system argument. Remain focused. Stay even with your pacing. Do not touch that transporter beam! Too late. The author leaps from Bloody Selma to a lawyerly filing of a lawsuit on April 13, 1961. The author has now lost my trust as a reader. I do not trust this writer to respect my need to absorb discrete, concrete emotional moments in history. A before B and B before C.

It is all so disappointing.

I am going to step away from this essay and have lunch. No need to experience more time travel before my salad.

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I have returned from my lunch. It is time to return to Time Travel Bingo. Will there be other examples where the author rejects the childhood lessons that A comes before B and B comes before C? Page 329 presents the next opportunity for Bingo. On September 19, 1977, the administration files an important brief in the Bakke case. Ok, now lead me through the rest of the story moving forward. Take me to the chambers of the U.S. Supreme Court and, oh, I don’t know, maybe the beginning of oral arguments. I only wish as a reader. Instead, our time traveler author removes us from the filing of the Bakke brief back in time to May 30, 1942 and a horse stall inside the Tanforan Racetrack in San Bruno, California. I do not curse but, if I did curse, I would write what the ——? What are you doing whipping my attention from filing of briefs in the seminal Bakke case to some nameless horse stall thirty-five years in the past and across the continent?

My bar is so low for the author by this point.

Another opportunity for time travel bingo occurs on page 359. In one sentence, the author is lamenting the loss in Bakke (1978). The very next sentence takes us to 1922, Baltimore, and the birth of Parren Mitchell. This back and forth doesn’t work for me. I now feel like I have Stockholm syndrome. I am a captive of time travel. A clean chronology has lost all meaning.

I have not given up at this point, however. I only have about 250 more pages to go. Will I encounter more time travel? Will I? What do you think? Could it be that the author wants us to embrace time travel as a thing, that there is no difference between 1865 and 1965 and 2025? Makes one wonder.

Six more pages and I had my answer. Only six more pages.

Page 364 literally ends in the year 1980. Maybe, page 365 will start with year 1981? Year 1982? Nope. The author in his wisdom pulls me back in time to May 26, 1937. Doesn’t that feel forced? That the reader wants me to sit and stew in racial caste times of the 1930s and feel time has no forward movement? I am now beginning to feel like that author has a time travel agenda below the surface. He doesn’t want time to reflect the improvement in racial life. He is most comfortable in times of racial caste. Could be.

Repetitive time travel is not great writing. On page 370, I am in the year 1936 and a Maryland state trial. One more paragraph and I am plunged into the Supreme Court in the 1980s. Guilt by time association? Could the point be to create an association in the mind of the reader between the prejudiced Maryland state court of 1936 and the prejudiced Supreme Court of the 1980s? Now, I am sensing manipulation which is alienating for me as a reader.

Dear readers, how many of you believe we have seen the last of time travel in this book? Anyone? Once again, we should lay bare the joy of time travel in Their Accomplices Wore Robes. (I promise you one day this book review will come to an end.)

Six more pages (p. 376) and we stumble upon another instance of time travel by the author. It is another bingo moment. July 17, 1980 and we are in one sentence set inside a political convention at the Detroit hockey arena. The next sentence and we are thrust back in time to the morning of August 4, 1961 and the FBI discovery of three bodies on a cattle farm in Philadelphia. The bodies are Andrew Goodman, Michael Schwerner, and James Chaney. The event is horrible but is it disingenous to associate the discovery in time with a political event twenty years into the future? Just more time travel for reasons.

On page 379, the author reaches peak time travel. We are launched from the Oval Office at the White House in 1971 in one paragraph to June 1869 in South Carolina in the next paragraph. That is a century backwards leap in time. So much for continuity of prose and the immersive reading experience. Is the aim to show the prejudice of 1869 South Carolina as a continuous line of racial caste to the 1971 Oval Office? Would you trust this time traveler to make an honest argument?

Turn the page and we witness more time travel. The author hits his transporter beam for our benefit. We are transported from the year 1895 to 1980 in three lines. Putting the sensation of seasickness aside, what do these years possibly have in common from the perspective of a flat and rigid racial caste system? If anything, life was measurably improved by 1980. One was now living in a new world of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Fair Housing Rights Act of 1968.

It is dishonest to time travel from 1895 to 1980 and not tell the reader how much the racial world changed, and for the better.

Believe it or not, I only needed to read two more pages to experience passage of time travel again. Just two more pages. On page 381, the author has transported me to a comfortable seat in New Haven as I observe a meeting of the Black Yale Law alumni in late April 1981 and a Federalist Society symposium three blocks over from the university biology building. I’m there with you, dear author. Tell me more. Expand on this fascinating scene of dueling meetings for me. This is good stuff. Don’t you dare touch that transporter beam! No, don’t do it! Too late for me as an engaged reader who loves to learn about goings on in New Haven.

Something compelled the author to snatch me out of this vivid, continuous New Haven dream and drop me within the space of one sentence in June 1869 in South Carolina. Noooo! Why for the love of all that is holy among writers? Why yank me backwards over a century in time? For what purpose? I don’t get it. The author has failed to convey the passing of time. Time moves forward, not backwards. Whatever.

This book is just like stray moments strung together. I am displeased as a reader.

Do you want to wager when I will next be tranported across the decades of time? Any guesses? By now, my nerves are on edge. I no longer trust the writer to pace the passage of time well for me. I am primed for another cameo appearance of the time travel machine.

Who guessed ten pages? You would be right if you wagered ten more pages before time travel once again. How can I take the author’s conception of time seriously by this point. Page 392 begins with September 12, 1983 and an analysis of a speech on Civil Rights presented by William Bradford Reynolds at a conference for the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights. Fine, now move foward in time to the next stake in one’s racial caste argument. But no, our time traveler author knows better. We are yanked back in time in a paragraph to November 15, 1939 and the U.S. District Court in Baltimore, Maryland. The future is replaced by the evil past time and time again in this book.

Sometimes, one has to circle back to provide backstory or context. This is not why the author engages in time travel as a writer. Either the author never learned the importance of respecting the reader’s bearings, or the author doesn’t have clear, linear thoughts or the author is strategically collapsing the evil past after the modern era at every opportunity.

If I had hair, I would have torn my hair out when I was tossed around again by the time travel machine on page 413. Picture this. The author has nicely drawn my attention to the 1960s in Phoenix, Arizona and sketchy voting activity by future Justice William Rehnquist. I am there with the author. I am engaged. The author has my attention.

I literally screamed “No” when the reader leaped backwards in a sentence from 1960s Phoenix to Hinds County, Mississippi in 1875. No, no, no. You don’t get to do that to a good faith reader. 1960s Phoenix is not 1870s Mississippi. Such poor writing. So disrespectful to me as a reader. What does it mean when an author doesn’t care about the experience of the reader? Why conflate the 1960s and the 1870s? Phoenix and Mississippi? The writing is atrocious and we are only up to page 413 of a 598-page book. I hate to use the word “atrocious” but we need some baseline, the scale of repetition and time travel in this book being unknown to me before this reading experience.

By this point, the time travel just went on and on and on. It is so repetitive and unlike anything I have ever seen before. On page 435, the author writes about the 1995 Supreme Court opinion in Adarand Constructors v. Pena which required “federal remedial policies that racially classified needed to pass strict scrutiny.” The very next sentence takes me straight away to San Bruno, California and the date May 30, 1942. Why does the author write like this? Why does he time travel with such ease? 1995 is not 1942 when it comes to race in America. So why?

As we moved past page 435 to page 444, the time travel became laughable. One paragraph and we are observing a young Thurgood Marshall mixing it up with General Douglas MacArthur in the 1950s Korean War. Read one further sentence and you are transported to the world of the 1890 Mississippi State Constitution. Do the currents of history flow backwards? Just asking.

Read to page 460 and one reads light time travel — a young Thurgood Marshall in the 1920s being hauled out of jail for beating up a bigot in Baltimore and a 1940s black man who shoots a white bigot dead on a Jim Crow streetcar in North Dallas. At least the time travel in this instance is forward in time. So, I extend the author some grace with this rapid movement across decades.

Of all the instances of time travel with little transition, perhaps the most epic would be what I encountered on page 507. I was truly impressed. The author chose to observe a July 4, 1992 speech by Justice Thurgood Marshall. In the very next sentence, the transporter beam is activated and we are snapped back in time to June 11, 1787. I will be honest. There is precious little in common between the racial experience of a Black American in 1787 compared to 1992. The writer is pulling out all the stops to make the point how little has changed from the standpoint of a racial caste system.

I can’t take these arguments seriously. They are unlinked to reality for me. I suspect time travel allows the author to believe the racial caste analysis has not changed whatsoever. To repeat his definition of America’s racial caste system—“a racial hierarchy enforced through law, rules, and norms that confines the Black population into a subordinate legal, political, and social status, from womb to grave.” (p. 2)

One can’t help but laugh as the 1770s and the 1990s are conflated. Woof! I use canine exuberance to communicate my appreciation for the fiction. Woof!

On page 537, the author writes of May 10, 1959 and oral argument before the U.S. Supreme Court. Paragraphs later and the reader is transported back in time to April 26, 1900 and Shelby, North Carolina.

The time travel became more irritating as I approached page 598 and the end. On page 545, we are at the U.S. Supreme Court on November 14, 1960. Turn the page and we are transported back in time to February 8, 1898 and “the Mechnics Institute where the New Orleans Massacre of 1866 occurred.” From august deliberations in our Nation’s Capitol to a race massacre. History flows backwards for the author, seldom forward.

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No Racial Caste System in the Year 2025

As I enjoyed the clear blue skies and ocean views and sea breezes and colorful hang gliders in the air above me today, I gave no thought to a racial caste system.

Despite the twenty instances of time travel I observed in this 598-page book, I am not persuaded we live in a racial caste system. Time moves forward, not backwards. I saw little evidence the author acknowledged the racial change in Black America, and America for that matter, since enactments of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and the Fair Housing Act of 1968. Now, the author would argue with good cause that the letter of the Constitution did not mitigate a racial caste system for Black Americans between 1865 and 1964.

The author’s blind spot is his inability to perceive the watershed period 1964-1968. I lived through these times in the South. I know of what I experienced. Think of me as part of a Moses generation or a bridge generation. I was born before the watershed and have grown into my elder years in a New America caste-free for all intents and purposes. A son of Richmond, Virginia, Capital of the Confederacy, preparing for retirement one day in sunny San Diego underneath rainbow hang gliders. A small-town kid with Big City dreams. It is not a Rags to Riches story. I never wore rags. I don’t have riches. However, I experienced a life of upward mobility across generations inconsistent with a racial caste system.

I am not unique. I am not alone. I am one of millions.

There is no closed caste system holding down Black Americans in the year 2025, the year of the book’s publication, for several reasons. First, the 1964 Civil Rights Act, the 1965 Voting Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act of 1968 transformed the United States. Jim Crow segregation no longer had the backing of the law. The right to vote was now vigorously enforced. Black Americans could live where they wished with the backing of federal, state and local law. Blacks could marry anyone they wished regardless of race and skin color, which increased the prevalence of mixed couples and children. I saw so many cute and adorable mixed children today at the Gliderport. There was a family of four toddlers, all of whom had inviting curly hair. Two had caramel skin/brown hair and two had white skin/blonde hair and they loved each other with no sense of racial caste.

That is my America today. And I Fade Away

This is the modern world of race we lived in the year 2025.

Conclusion: We should judge the author by his own definition of America’s racial caste system. Am I living in a racial hierarchy? No. My Grandma’s Grandfather in the 1860s, 1870s and 1880s? Yes. My Grandma in the 1900s to the 1980s. Yeah. Me? Not on your life.

Does the law enforce a racial hierarchy upon me? No, although I don’t appreciate having to list my race on racial forms since I am of many ethnic groups. A Review of Migrations (Conclusion)

Do rules enforce a racial hierarchy upon me? Nope.

Does a racial hierarchy confine me into a subordinate legal, political, and social status from womb to grave? No, no and no. I can choose to open up my heart at the Gliderport and lose myself in the splendor of God’s creation. There is no hierarchy.

A framework that asserts we are living in a racial caste system has to explain why Black Americans have always enjoyed upward mobility, oftentimes with the assistance of white lawyers and abolitionists. That pioneer black lawyers are invisible in the author’s analysis suggest he is unwilling to recognize caste has been too sweeping a generalization to explain victors over caste such as Massachusetts U.S. Senator Edward W. Brooke III (1919-2015), Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder (1931- ), U.S. President Barack Obama (1961 - ), Reginald Lewis (1942-1993), and Robert Morris, Sr. (1823-1882).

Of these victors over a racial caste system, the author only recognizes President Obama on pages 587, 589 and 592.

I will allow Claude the final word on the shortcomings of the author’s racial caste presumption: (Note well) the founding of Howard Law School, and the broader network of Black-owned banks, insurance companies, newspapers, and universities built during the very decades the caste thesis describes as most totalizing. A framework that requires erasing this volume of documented institutional achievement to sustain its thesis is vulnerable on evidentiary grounds — not because oppression and violent suppression did not exist (they plainly did, and your own scholarship does not minimize that), but because "caste," used as a totalizing and permanent descriptor, cannot accommodate the scale of agency and achievement that the actual historical record shows occurring despite and sometimes through the very legal and social structures it claims made such achievement impossible.

[Part 3 to follow — I have broken my weekly essay rule because I wanted to get this book review out of my system. The book was a birthday present from last year.]