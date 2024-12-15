Well we're movin' on up (movin on up)

We finally got a piece of the pie. — Theme Song to The Jeffersons



I must be getting up in years because I don’t mind writing about social slights/smile. Life is short and we really need to nip this ridiculous Blackness is Oppression Nothing Else Matters canard in the bud. My parents loved The Jeffersons when we were growing up. Neither of my parents knew high-rise apartment living in the sky or the thrills of domestic help in the home (cough, cough). They wouldn’t have known Fifth Avenue from Park Avenue. But they recognized George and Louise Jefferson. They knew hustling businessmen as brothers, uncles, cousins. They also didn’t know people who put on airs which is intriguing. My wife once remarked my Twyman and Brown people with more education would have been Our Kind of People up North. Yeah, up North where two uncles owned an apartment building and a great uncle was acquiring real estate properties in New Haven.

My people were not real fond of Our Kind of People. What was the point if one owned over fifteen rental properties?

This morning, I was thinking of my irreverent people. They understood dry cleaning businessmen moving on up the hill, if not the Upper East Side in Manhattan. Before I share a funny clip from The Jeffersons, I share an example of why a family member is not real fond of Our Kind of People. One of my old friends from the 1990s is a graduate of Harvard Law School and Harvard College. (Don’t track my friend down if you are nosey.) My friend married and had a daughter. My friend runs around in elite black circles, so she anticipated raising her daughter in Jack and Jill. There are two ways to join Jack and Jill — either one is born into Jack and Jill as a legacy or one is sponsored for membership and members vote in the affirmative.

My friend was not born into Jack and Jill. She would have to be sponsored for membership and voted in.

Well, I heard my friend wanted to apply. I gave the matter no further thought. In like Flynn, right?

The mothers do not operate that way. They operate like a Social Register. They are gatekeepers of polite society, a social curriculum dating back to 1938 in Philadelphia. My friend was sponsored but peril was in the air. My friend’s daughter got into a scrape at school. It was either pre-school or first grade. I forget. It was not the daughter’s fault, although this assessment is hearsay on my part. The mothers are not real fond of riff raff in their ranks. To my disappointment, the members rejected my friend because questions were raised. Was a contentious six or seven year old really our kind of people?

My friend’s daughter will never benefit from Jack and Jill systems of privileges, contacts and connections throughout the globe. Do they teach this stuff in diversity, equity, and inclusion training? Just curious.

I will never forget the black ball incident. My quirky uncles and aunts would have thought, no loss. Lets buy another rental house! For some, however, social standing and status and acceptance matters. Being a double Harvard mom is no guarantee that the estimable mothers will be accepting. Not my bag, man. Not my bag.

I leave you with a humorous clip from The Jeffersons. My kind of people would have cracked up and cheered Jefferson on. They would not have seen themselves in the social register types. The reverse social snub — priceless.

“Florence, you are speaking to a jackass!”

Bonus Clip: The Untold History of The Free Blacks in America