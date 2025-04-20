[Introduction...“the entire command moved forward as coolly as though the buzzing of bullets was the humming of bees. White regiments, black regiments, regulars and Rough Riders [i.e. volunteers], representing the young manhood of the North and the South, fought shoulder to shoulder, unmindful of race or color, unmindful of whether commanded by ex-Confederate or not, and mindful of only their common duty as Americans.” — Recollection of Troop Commander John J. “Black Jack” Pershing, 10th Cavalry, Buffalo Soldiers]

Troop H 10th U.S. Cav. Camp Wikoff, L.I October 5, ‘98

To the “Patriotic Colored Women” Brooklyn, N.Y.

Ladies:

Words cannot express our heartfelt thanks to you, for the compliments, you have bestowed upon us and we accept them with a feeling of deep gratitude.

The Colored Women throughout the Union have shown their appreciations of our efforts, as soldiers of the 10th U.S. in upholding and perpetuating the constitution of this glorious United States.

Since the time the regiment was organized, in 1867, we have always striven to do our best, and were the records of the regiment traced back to that memorial day, it will be found we have encountered as hard fights, as had in the late Cuban campaign. The time previous, we had no opportunity, to come before the public’s eye, consequently the honor and comment due us, we have never received. We are thankful though, that it has at least become known, that the soldiers of the “Black Race” can and will stand any endurance, that mortal could expect for their country, home, and loved ones.

In years gone by, during Indian Warfare, we never dreamed of being the talk of the Universe. Our records at that time, could only be found coursing, “through military channels.” No newspaper, or even family circles, (except where individuals were concerned,) could be heard to broach the subject of “The 10th Calvary’s fights.” We were fighting all this while, some, I may say, as dreadful as those experienced on the Island of Cuba.

It has been clearly shown to the nations at large that whether in heat or cold, diseased or healthy climate, home or abroad, and, in time of peace or war, we acted as only gentlemen and soldiers can act; and, though we have succeeded in passing many difficulties, lost as brave soldiers, as those who fell in Cuba, since the organizing of the regiment, which we regret have never been laid before public opinion, we are still among the foremost regiments of the United States Army, who can boast of having seen active service, and know to conduct themselves during strife.

The 71st New York Volunteers and Rough Riders, will plainly say, that we are not lacking in courage, and self-sacrifice, where friendship is concerned, as others, who witnessed, the other battles fought where the 10th Cavalry participated, that we always tried our utmost.

The Colored soldier is no longer an experiment. He was experimented on in the War of 1861, where he proved himself a warrior and hero. But, here in 1898, he has demonstrated beyond a doubt whatever, even to the most prejudiced person, that for bravery, to be far superior to most soldiers.

The bravery shown by the colored soldiers, at the battles of San Juan Hill & Santiago, where the 10th Calvary and 25th Infantry made such a noble and successful charge, with small arms, against three times their number of Spaniards, who were strongly entrenched, and fortified block-houses, has been equaled by but few, and never excelled by any army throughout the whole Universe. Did they not turn what looked to be absolute defeat to the 71st New York Volunteers and Rough Riders, into a glorious victory for the United States troops? Such daring bravery as was shown by the noble 10th Calvary, should be recorded in the front rank of the United States history, among the first heroism and bravery.

Did not the non-commissioned officers (colored) who, after their white officers, were shot down, walked up to the front of the firing line in their stead, give orders, and lead the men with as much precision and bravery, as did their superior officers?

If he is capable of offircing men, when the white officers are wounded, right in the hottest of a fight, as was the battle of “San Juan Hill,” and keep the men together, leading them on to victory: why not give the colored soldier a commission of rank, among the commissioned officers of the United States Army, according to his qualifications for such? He has proven his reliability and bravery.

Had we been accustomed to a soldiers life, it hardly probable, that we could have endured the unhealthy climate of Cuba, or conducted ourselves with less courage and discipline before the enemy.

But, it seems to have fallen upon the 10 Cavalry again, the task of tracing their steps back to Cuba very soon, and while we do not feel as though it should come to us so soon, again to depart for that disease, infected climate, we trust that the selection was made without favor or color, directed by the Allwise Creator, who has watched over us all, through out house of peril.

And, in conclusion, in gratitude of the soldiers of the 10th Regiment of United States Cavalry, who received the much appreciated token of love and esteem, I would say to “The Patriotic Women of Brooklyn”, that as long as there is a 10th Cavalry, or any member living, we shall always hold you in the highest esteem of the Fairer Sex, and were it possible, we would extend to each individual. some sovereign in token of the one received.

We would not have you take up arms. to defend your homes and country, but, you inspire us with more courage to fight, by your Patriotic spirit, no matter how manifested. But, should we return home again, I an sure, our mothers, wives, and sweethearts, will take up arms to embrace and welcome us home.

Very respectfully yours

John R Brooks Troop “H” 10 Cav.

Attested Shelvin Shrapshire Sergt. troop “H” 10 Cav.

{Written perpendicularly in pencil at the bottom of the page: Smith}

Note: My distant cousin, Walter Wilson, served in Troop H of the 10th U.S. Cavalry (Buffalo Soldiers) from 1894-1899. This time line meant he battled the Spaniards with others in the 10th U.S. Cavalry and the Rough Riders led by Theodore Roosevelt. 20% of the troops and 50% of the officers in the 10th U.S. Cavalry lost their lives in taking San Juan Hill (July 1, 1898). Cousin Wilson survived.) 10th Calvary Regiment (United States Army)

10th Cavalry in Cuba

Triumphant Theodore Roosevelt, Rough Riders and the 10th U.S. Calvary After the Battle of San Juan Hill

