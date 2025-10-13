This essay is another example of writing about something I should leave well enough alone. So, why do I write of this slice of the human condition? Because I see beyond dogma and slogan words about black Americans. I see humans living their lives, times of joy and times of heartbreak. Sometimes, the heartbreak is more poignant than the joy. Sometimes….

If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories this evening. I share one story that causes me sadness but I will move on. That is life.

I ask you a fair question. When you think of Black Americans, what image comes to mind? Be honest like I have over the course of over nine hundred Substack essays. Do you think of a southern suburb? Do you think of private schools? Do you imagine summer places and country homes? Do you think of Jack and Jill legacy adults? The Ivy League? I do but you may or may not and that is fair.

When I reflect upon high quality comments I have read over the years in articles, essays and news stories, I notice a constant tilt towards the forlorn among black Americans. The world is a complicated place but it seems high quality commentators are drawn to a certain mental image of blacks as a group, not individuals but a certain viewpoint of a racial group. There is nothing scientific about this spectrum of perception. The percentages below are my subjective sense of what I read in comments. It is rare for me to read an insightful comment that understands Black Old Money and Jack and Jill types exist.

Commentators perceive Black Americans as disadvantaged children who need help. There is a monolith culture.

85% — The Poor & the Criminal

10% — The Working Class/Middle Class

5% — New Money & Old Money

[“We all know that the road to repair and justice in the Black community is going to be a generation of work. It’s going to be many programs and initiatives and more funding,” she said, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Depending upon source, $22-25 TRILLION dollars has been spent on the war on poverty since 1964.

Black population has risen from 1964 %10.5% to 14% in 2020. Black usage of-

SNAP (food stamps)- 26% USDA, 2022

Medicaid- 20–22% Kaiser Family Foundation

TANF (cash welfare)- 30% HHS, 2021

Public housing/Section 8 ~40–45% HUD, 2023

Percent of black babies born out of wedlock in 1964- 24%.

2023 (CDC estimate)- 70%

Will even more funding and programs change a culture?” (bold lettering added)— Commentator Boozeygoose on essay This Illinois Town Has Doled Out Millions in Housing Reparations — But Ownership Remains Out of Reach, National Review, October 13, 2025]

Now, here is my unscientific spectrum of black Americans whom I interact with on a daily, weekly and monthly basis. I live in a black American family and a 3% black external world.

85% — The Working Class/Middle Class & No Money

10% — The Poor & the Criminal

< 5% — New Money & Old Money

Notice the utter disconnect between my “lived experience” and high quality commentators in the public square. I am not interacting with SNAP (food stamps), Section 8/Public Housing or black babies born out of wedlock. Don’t believe my culture needs changing. It is no surprise that race bores me these days. Commentators should understand others, not manipulate others into a distorted image of reality. What matters is perception of others as individual humans living their lives. And that realization may dissolve dogmas and slogan words, I suspect.

Treat others as humans. Simple concept.

We live unaware of one another. I sense unawareness every day when I read books and articles and essays that present to me an image of black American life I do not recognize with my own two eyes. I feel it when my adult kids warm my heart as they navigate a world of dogma and slogan words. I am reminded when I have to watch what I say with an activist cousin who speaks the language of the academic and not lived life. I notice these things.

Before I proceed, I am changing names and details to protect the identities of individuals. They will never read this essay. Nonetheless, I do not want to chance any of their family members or friends reading my observations on their human condition this evening.

In the human condition of Black Old Money, there is a young man. Let’s name him “Shelby.” There is a woman. She is also a Black American albeit from the world of No Money. Let’s call her “Allison.”

Shelby and Allison met a few years ago on campus at a generic Ivy League institution. They fell in love. They were inseparable. Introductions were made with siblings and parents. Mutual vacations were taken with respective families from sea to shining sea. An outsider unaware of black American life might say Blackness is Oppression. Nothing else matters. More about this dogma later.

Allison’s parents could foresee no end to this loving relationship. Could marriage be down the road?

Money was just there for Shelby, which intrigued Allison’s parents. Allison’s parents were Ivy Leaguers themselves, so they were accustomed to highly educated black Americans and even upper middle-class black Americans. Jack and Jill types. Nothing in their experience, however, had prepared them for a Black Old Money American family. This is just one relationship story out of many Black Old Money stories. I want to make that clear.

What do I mean about this one relationship that bears sharing?

Well, for starters, this way of living, that money was just there. It seemed indulgent at a visceral level. One should have to work and earn one’s keep in life. This was certainly Allison’s life (somewhat). This was not the life experience of Shelby. Shelby had never heard the word “No,” according to Allison’s Mom. This circumstance unsettled Allison’s Mom.

We knew it had to end someday.

Then, there was the hushed tone and extreme understated reference to the family founder behind the scene. Greatgrandfather created an empire in real estate. Life was good. Shelby’s dad never had to work a day in his life, although he gave it a try. He really, really did. He did. Once again, it is one thing to hustle for that law firm paycheck every two weeks. It is another thing to wait for that trust fund check in the mail every month.

Guess it’s over.

No Money Allison came from a loving family. Her dad and mom loved Allison more than anything in the world. And Allison loved her mom and dad like there was no tomorrow. Allison loved her dad, despite his Neanderthal politics. See generally The Human Condition

Shelby did not love his parents. And his parents could not stand one another. In fact to Allison’s amazement, Shelby’s parents had orchestrated a picture perfect reception for Allison’s parents at Shelby’s home. Come to find out it was all for show. Shelby’s parents actually lived in two separate houses far apart from each other.

Allison was shook, as they say.

Shelby’s mother did not like Shelby. Shelby’s mother told Shelby she wished Shelby had not been born. And Shelby hated his Mom right back. Allison was seeing behind the mask of homes and Old Money. And there was no love that Allison remembered from her No Money home.

Then, Allison learned that Shelby’s mom wanted to leave her husband and the family when Shelby was in middle school. Do you know why Shelby’s mom stayed in the loveless marriage? She had become accustomed to wealth. She liked the lifestyle of Old Money and was willing to sacrifice love and happiness for wealth.

Shelby would gaslight Allison in arguments. Shelby began to resemble his despised Mom more and more. Allison would point out the Mom in Shelby to Shelby which enraged Shelby.

Enraged Shelby.

How Dare You Compare Me to My Mother!

At her low point, Allison considered swallowing her pride, choosing unhappiness in return for a life with Shelby and Old Money. A joyless life.

The romance was gone between Shelby and Allison.

They were both in their twenties and had to choose between togetherness or happiness. Things would only grow worse over time for Allison. Things do not improve once one is married. Allison saw the dismal relationship between Shelby’s parents. Allison saw into her future. A marriage with Shelby, a life Allison might choose, could develop into a shell of a marriage that Shelby’s parents knew.

Shelby said, maybe, just maybe, he could have a child. All the young Allison wanted in life was to have children and a spouse who loved their children together. Shelby had no model in his home of parental love for children. Shelby accused Allison of not loving him as much as he loved her.

It was all too little, too late.

And like her Dad years ago, Allison chose No Money happiness. Her parents modeled a healthy marriage for Allison. Allison’s mother would never in a million years have told Allison she was not wanted. Who does that?

Conclusion: There are many unhappy souls. We of the No Money crowd can easily romanticize the trust fund life. But choose love regardless of money, not a joyless life. If romance matters to you and you are in your twenties, don’t choose a roommate arrangement for life. You will hate yourself and your wife. And your wife may hate your kids because she sees you in her kids. It is not worth it.

What matters is not social class or blackness. It is the love within and for one another that matters.

May you all live in love!