To pass away the time this evening, my daugher and I decided to watch a horror film together. I thought to myself, how scary could this movie be? I have seen it all. Truth be told, it was riveting from the start much to my pleasant surprise. I was engaged until I wasn’t engaged.

Set in the 1960s in small town America, the story line introduced two black families. I was hoping the families would be nuanced and complex individuals free of caricatures and stereotypes. The point of a great horror movie is escapism. It really spoils the mood when a movie lectures me about social justice as a viewer.

First, a young black teenager lived in a tenement. Caricature much? How about have the young black teenager live in a red brick home built by her uncles? Maybe, a suburban existence? Then, the obligatory reference to bad cops. As I have written about before, I saw a sole police car growing up in my all-black neighborhood in the 1970s. It was like so unoriginal to insert a reference to bad coppers in a horror movie. The vivid, continuous dream was broken for me.

Second, a black test pilot of a B-52 bomber moved to town. This touch seemed promising. A non-conventional angle. My hopes for something original and novel were shattered as three prejudiced and bigoted servicemen beat up the pilot in the middle of the night. I don’t know, it just seemed like a narrative pushed on me. We were talking middle America, probably the Midwest or New England in the 1960s, not the darkest heart of Mississippi or Alabama. I was annoyed that the story line took that turn.

Third, the black wife of the test pilot goes shopping in town and, of course, she runs into prejudice as she attempts to break up a fight amongst several white teenaged boys. Why the race angle? One could have written about the test pilot and his wife free of social prejudice and that would have been more interesting. There is more to life than prejudice, even in a fictional 1960s town in the Mid West or New England.

I think back to The Twilight Zone which featured several stories that included black actors. Only one story line expressly involved race prejudice. It was a great story about prejudice in a southern small town. I Am the Night — Color Me Black It aired on March 27, 1964. By and large, however, black people between 1959 to 1964 were depicted as full humans living lives beyond prejudice. My favorite episode to make the point is the black psychiatrist who carries much of one episode. He was the skilled and masterful doctor. No attention was called to his race or prejudice. The focus remained on the story line of mental disorder. Dr. Kolensko, a black guy and no one cared. I certainly didn’t care as a young viewer. Person or Persons Unknown Dr. Kolensko

Then, there is the episode where a guy loses his mind and faces the electric chair over and over again in a loop. Shadow Play The main character is Adam Grant, a criminal. However, the character that haunts the show is fellow prisoner Jiggs, a black criminal. Maybe, you are thinking, a black criminal? How stereotypical. Well, not so in the hands of Rod Sterling. Jiggs comes across as a wise advisor to Grant. Jiggs is thoughtful and logical. However, what makes the episode is the very end when Jiggs now presides over the criminal court as a judge and sentences Grant to death for murder. Excellent plot twist which focuses on the dream like element and how the low should be made high. The episode aired on May 5, 1961. There is no mention of Jiggs’ race, although he is clearly black. And there is no mention of a black judge capping the climax of the piece.

This is how fiction should be written if we want to emphasize the humanity of black characters.

Another episode is The Big Tall Wish. Nearly every actor in this episode about the decline of a boxer is black, save for the boxer’s trainer. The boxer is black. The lady downstairs is black. The lady’s son is black. The boxer’s promoter is black. How many times was race mentioned in the episode. Zero. Sterling set race aside and allowed us viewers into the heart, the humanity, of all characters. So healthy and engaging for a viewer. There was no forced insertion of race prejudice or evil cops. The episode aired on April 8, 1960.

If a story line could be riveting with a nearly all-black cast and no mention of race prejudice or evil coppers on April 8, 1960, why insert these things into an otherwise interesting horror movie in the year 2025? I am just asking questions. I have no answers.

In case you belive The Twilight Zone is unique in recognizing the depth of humanity in black people, consider The Outer Limits that aired from September 16, 1963, to January 16, 1965. Before the Civil Rights Movement I suggest you read my essay as we are susceptible to the falsehood that black Americans were either invisible or buffoons on television in the 1960s. Star Trek (The Original Series) is further evidence of how far we have regressed from recognizing the full humanity of black people on the silver screen. See The First Black

Conclusion: I turned off the horror movie as I could not stomach black people as caricatures and sterotypes. Instead, I watched Planet of the Apes which proved riveting from start to finish. There is more to life of black people than prejudice and evil coppers. See Betty and Barney Hill Incident, September 19 to 20, 1961.

Good evening!