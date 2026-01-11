While on vacation, I was in a light-hearted inquisitive mood with family members. I wanted to expand their knowledge and test what they knew about Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“What was the admissions rate at the Howard Medical School in 1947? What do you think it was?”

“I guess 80% admissions rate,” ventured a young family member with confidence.

“I say 100%,” guessed another family member who actually was the key congressional staffer for historically black colleges and universities back in the day.

I relished sharing the actual admissions rate. “The actual admissions rate at Howard Medical School in 1947 was 5%.” (The precise rate was 5.18%. “There were 1,351 applicants for medicine at Howard University in 1947, and we could take only 70.” Source: Prophets of Unsegregated Institutions Address Delivered by Dr. Mordecai Wyatt Johnson at Fisk University at the inauguration of Charles S. Johnson as president, November 27, 1947 as cited in Mordecai: The Man and His Message by Richard I. McKinney, p. 273) 1,351 applicants for 70 spots shows the incredible demand for Black medical education in an era when most white medical schools were closed to Black students. I do not have comparable admissions rates for white medical schools in 1947 which is a regret.

Several questions came to me. Why would my highly educated family members guess the admissions rate at Howard Medical School was 80% and 100%? These guesses are laughably off the mark. Could it be my family members have a low regard for Howard Medical School in 1947? Did my family members presume Howard would admit any applicant with a pulse out of racial solidarity?

For whatever reason, I believe some black Americans have a dim view of the competitiveness of historically black medical schools. This dim view might be because of low standardized test scores on the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT). One needs a minimum MCAT score of 494 for admissions to Howard. This score is below average and falls beneath the 49th percentile. The Matriculating Class Mean score is 505 which is the 62nd percentile. The average MCAT score for Yale Medical School is 522 which puts one in the top 10% of all test takers.

Another possible reason might be personal experience with Howard Medical School. I know graduates of Howard Medical School. Do they rave about their medical school experience? Do they lament their acceptance of the offer of admissions? It is complicated which might color perception of the medical school for some. There is also the personal experience of a high school senior who was offered a full ride seven-year scholarship to Howard College and Medical School. The family member was guaranteed a medical degree at no cost which may have colored the perception of some towards Howard Medical School. It should be crazy hard to gain a MD degree, not crazy easy.

These preconceptions about the admissions rate for Howard Medical School are not born out of internalized racism. To use a well-worn cliche, the wrong guesses about the admissions rate for Howard Medical School in 1947 spring from lived experience within the family.

Why would a family member guess Howard Medical School was open admissions in 1947 when this was clearly not the case? Even twenty years earlier in 1927, the Medical School “had to turn away thirty-two qualified candidates for lack of space in her laboratories.” Id. at p. 256 I suspect we are dealing with low expectations which are unfair.

For the medical school class of 2024, the average medical school acceptance rates are 5.5%. The range is from 1.4% acceptance at Stanford Medical School to 8.7% acceptance at the University of Tennessee. Medical School Acceptance Rates The current acceptance rate for Howard Medical School is 1.44%. “For the most recent application cycle, Howard University College of Medicine (HUCM) received nearly 9,000 applications. Out of those, only about 128 students matriculated.”

Perhaps, one of the strongest expressions for high expectations of poor black students comes from the address of Dr. Johnson before the NATO Congress in London, England on June 6, 1959. President Johnson spoke eloquently about the power of high expectations:

When those early white men came to the place where I was to be educated, they came to ask nothing — nothing. They looked at me when my trousers were not pressed and when my face was not clean and said, “Mr. Johnson, will you read?” They knew I was not “mister,” but they knew what I could be. They came there for only one purpose, for the joy that was set before them in making a man out of me and turning me loose in the world. Id. at p. 333

It may be uncomfortable but it is true. Howard Medical School may have an exacting admissions rate but some will bring preconceptions based upon family experiences to the table. It doesn’t help matters that the medical school accepts applicants below the 50th percentile on the MCAT for matriculation. Perhaps, the day will come when the MCAT scores for Howard medical school students are equivalent to the MCAT scores at Yale medical school.

That is the sort of Negro development Dr. Johnson had in mind.