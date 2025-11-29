If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. It stands to reason that we should anticipate families will bring respective norms and mores to the table of life. It is about nuance and complexity, the layers of real family life. For example, my Beloved Cousin reminded me this Sunday that I resemble my Mom’s side of the family more than my Dad’s side of the family. A physical resemblance on the outside, however, bears no alignment with a cultural mindset on the inside. I write this essay because I sense people tend to perceive black American families with a broad brush. Fatherless homes and all.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

I loved my Mom but I grew up so far away from My Mom’s family in Southside Virginia. They were of a different culture from my childhood days. Did you know that my Great Uncle Dodson had 75 children? Even as I write those words, I feel like I am revealing some deep and dark family secret, an embarassment. My cousin on my Mom’s side shared this tidbit with me at the farmhouse. 75 children… My face drew blank. Like how does that happen? Ok, I know but still. Clearly, one cannot be a good and present father to 75 children. And this questionable conduct occurred well before the 1960s and the War on Poverty and welfare policies. My Great Uncle did not live in a major city like New York or Chicago or Philadelphia. He lived in a southern county where towns had populations of 1,000 people, 8,000 people and 3,500 people. Odds are eveyone was a cousin in these places. Calling someone “cousin” was more than a lyrical flourish.

Last year, another cousin on my Mom’s side shared that ancestor General Grant Anderson had 35 children. Anderson would basically visit lonely housewives in the backcountry of rural Virginia and have, shall we say, fun. So irresponsible and destructive of the children one was mindlessly bringing into the world. I was not of this culture. My Mom left these places as an orphan and moved to the more prime and proper environs of Hickory Hill in Chesterfield County, Virginia.

I grew up among people who had few children within marriage. It is true that Grandma’s Grandfather and his wife had sixteen children in the 1860s, 1870s and 1880s. It is also true that Grandma and her husband only had seven children in the 1920s and 1930s. By the time, my Mom decided to have children she believed in marriage and fewer children still. There would only be two of us born of marriage between Mom and Dad in the 1960s.

This was the culture I knew. My facial features favor my Mom’s people back in the country of Southside Virginia but my internal sense of culture, of marriage before children, was nurished and modeled by my Dad’s family. I am sure there must have been a child or two born out of wedlock in my Dad’s generation but such behavior was heavily frowned upon in my Grandma’s Christian household. It was a culture of coventional family and sexual mores that prevailed, that was normalized, and set the tone.

That is the point of this essay. Families brought their unique stories and experiences to the table of life. If one grows up in a small town where ancestors sired 35 and 75 children, one may not be conditioned to have few children within marriage. On the other hand, if one’s ancestors consistently created the expectation of marriage before children and one knew these ancestors, one is more likely to view those norms and mores as normal and good.

It was my good fortune to grow up in a household where tradition and responsible fatherhood reigned supreme. And my Mom’s destiny to leave the land of prolific unmarried men. I believe in love and family.

