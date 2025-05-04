“Young black students are infantilized. And it is the soft bigotry of low expectations. They are given excuses for terrible behavior.” — Teacher Therapy

One day, I was walking home from school. My best friend, Kevin, and I were both in the second grade. Our school was all-black, a relic of public school segregation in the 1968-69 school year in Hickory Hill, Chesterfield County, Virginia. The walk was only three blocks to my house. It was a normal day but a good day for a life lesson.

As Kevin and I turned onto Irvington Street, I became jealous. Kevin was my best friend but he was spending more time as of late talking with another friend. Classic second-grade drama. I asked Kevin to stop talking so much to the other kid. Kevin pushed back, not physically but verbally. And why shouldn’t he as a sentient being with his own mind?

One thing led to another and before, I knew it, I was overtaken with rage. I fought my best friend in my front yard and knocked Kevin into a blackberry patch. He was bruised and ran home crying. I had won the fight and sent my best friend home in tears. I was a big man, huh?

Well, my parents were not home, so I had to walk two blocks over to Grandma’s home on Terminal Avenue. Grandma opened the door for me. I could tell something was amiss. “Were you in a fight with Kevin?” I was trained by family to always tell the truth. In my little all-black world in the late 1960s, one did not lie. One did not cheat. One did not steal.

“Yes, I was in a fight with Kevin.” I may have paused out of second-grade pride. “I won.”

My Grandma gave me the look, the stare, of a lifetime. Even at the age of 63 this morning, I remember the pain, the hurt, the anger, the disappointment in Grandma’s eyes. That minute felt like eternity. “We do not fight in our family. That is not who, who we are.”

That is not who we are.

And with those words of care and wisdom, Grandma readjusted my sense of self. Grandma could have gone outside and cut down a hickory branch and whipped my legs and butt. Grandparents did not play around in the late 1960s in Hickory Hill. The stakes were too high. What Grandma did in the moment was to lock into my sense of family for lasting effect. I never fought again in my life.

Children need consequences for misbehavior when young. Otherwise, it is too late when the child is a teenager.

Grandma was not a racist. My Grandma didn’t see race. She saw a young grandson who needed accountability in the moment. All praise to Grandma!

Grandma (1893 - 1983)