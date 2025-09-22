[Introduction: During my coffee today with my friend from the book club, we started to talk about intolerance and public discourse. He looked around and leaned into me. He said he always looked around to make sure it was safe before mentioning the name “Charlie Kirk.” I understood and wondered what has happened to my country. Why should my friend be wary of uttering a fellow American’s name in public? I shared it had been at least six years since I had spoken the name of our U.S. President in my home. Six years and counting.

Did George Washington risk his health and life so that my friend and I might cower? It is all so depressing. Do my friend and I “possess alike liberty of conscience” Washington knew? Should Americans hesitate to say the name Charlie Kirk in public? The name of our U.S. President at home? Something to mull over as we return to the troubles and vision of George Washington.]

The Slaves.

Washington had a perennial slave question that would not go away. In private, he did not like slavery. He wished the peculiar institution would go away. As a young child growing up in colonial Virginia in the 1730s and 1740s, slaves were part of the landscape. British slavery was an inherited way of being in the colony. “As the economic basis of this undemocratic world, slavery was commonplace and unquestioned…” pgs. 6-7 When his father passed away on April 12, 1743, the eleven-year-old Washington inherited ten slaves. p. 10

As we have seen over the past week or two, Washington grew to have his private doubts about slaves. It is also true that, for his social class in Tidewater Virginia, abolition was frowned upon and probably seen as anti-social. The American Revolution occurred and Washington was exposed to the larger world — Cambridge Massachusetts, Phyllis Wheatley, the First Rhode Island Regiment, an integrated Continental Army. Exposure to free blacks and northern states had a subtle, if not profound, impact on Washington’s doubts about slavery.

Nonetheless, he kept his doubts to himself for the greater good of the Union. The southern colonies like South Carolina and Georgia were all too willing to bolt if abolition were on the table. And all of Washington’s Founding Father contemporaries like Thomas Jefferson, James Madison and Patrick Henry owned slaves.

With this context, let’s review Washington’s troubled relationship with slaves and slavery.

In February 1790, a group of Quakers presented two petitions to Congress. The Quakers were leading abolitionists in the newborn nation. They demanded an immediate stop to the slave trade and the gradual abolition of slavery. These petitions were not welcomed by Washington and others like Madison who had attended the Constitutional Convention. Their hope was that they had sidestepped the issue of slavery until 1808. To a man, the Founders hoped to defer slavery to a later generation. (That would be the generation of Abraham Lincoln, Jefferson Davis, Ulysses S. Grant, and Robert E. Lee)

After anxious worry on Washington’s part who concealed his innermost thoughts about slavery from the public, the Quaker proposals were quietly tabled. The rationale? No congressional jurisdiction existed to tinker with slavery prior to 1808.

The second most popular man in America after Washington was Benjamin Franklin. Franklin and Washington did not get along. So, it did not help things as Franklin plunged himself into the slavery debate. Franklin declared his opposition to all distinctions of color. p. 624 That idealism went over well in Philadelphia but not so much in Richmond, Virginia or Charleston, South Carolina.

Meanwhile, Washington caught the flu from Madison. Washington retired to his sick bed and was gravely ill. He coughed up blood. He ran a high fever. Madison recovered quickly while Washington lingered near death. “Every eye full of tears. His life despaired of.” p. 626 People sensed death on May 15, 1790. “From the time he was a young man, Washington had faced death with uncommon fortitude.” p. 626 Insiders did not view Vice-President John Adams as a worthy successor to the stricken President.

Those in the know were biting their nails.

And then Washington rebounded. The color returned to his face. He was able to sit up in bed. He could walk across the room. In a few days, he was able to ride his horse again. The Cabinet secretaries breathed a sigh of relief. Washington recovered enough to resume his official duties, however, his grave illness “contributed to his sudden aging.” p. 627

=========

The Jewish People and Washington

Washington often used the word Providence to describe the guiding hand of destiny behind his survival in the Wilderness, his victory despite all manner of hardships in the American Revolution, and the genius of the Constitutional Convention. I would add something else. We could have had an anti-Semitic Founding Father. There was certainly anti-Semitism in Europe. However, it was our good fortune that Providence blessed us with a provincial from Mount Vernon who refused to accept religious bigotry and intolerance. The Silence of Anti-Semitism and the Voice of George Washington

As Washington made his first appearance as President in Rhode Island, a Jewish merchant and fellow Mason, Moses Seixas, “greeted the president on behalf of Congregation Yeshuat Isreal.” p. 632 Seixas offered the obligatory words of adoration to Washington before seeking comfort from the president. Seixas informed Washington the Jewish congregation had been deprived of “the invaluable rights of free citizens.” Id.

Washington refused to accept such bigotry and prejudice. He had to set an example. In a stirring letter to the Hebrew Congregation, Washington declared America was home without bigotry for those of the Jewish faith:

All possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizens. It is now no more that toleration is spoken of, as if it was by the indulgence of one class of people that another enjoyed the exercise of their inherent natural rights. For happily the government of the United States, which gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance, requires only that they who live under its protection should demean themselves as good citizens…May the children of the stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the goodwill of the other inhabitants. Id.

Washington was a very good man when it came to religious toleration. We could not have hoped for a better Founding Father.

=========

American Slavery

Let’s return to American slavery.

Was Washington a good man, a bad man, or a confused man? Was he some combination of all three when it came to slavery? It is my suggestion that Washington was a man of his times, an American native to Virginia (like me), who was exposed to the larger world and developed great inner moral conflict between his private sentiments and his public face. Here is my case for my argument.

In 1780, Pennsylvania was the first state to start gradual abolition of slavery. The better angels of our nature were set in motion in the keystone state. However, each state stood in its own unique relationship to slavery. Virginia was a southern state as discussed earlier. Around 40% of the population was enslaved in 1790. Slaves were everywhere and part of the fabric of life.

President Washington resided in Philadelphia for nearly all of his presidency. He brought his favorite chef, Hercules, from Mount Vernon to prepare dishes at the President’s mansion. Hercules was a favorite of Washington. As a result. Hercules obtained permision to sell scraps from the presidential kitchen and pocket the sales proceeds. Not a bad deal for Hercules. p. 637 Washington agreed to bring up Hercules’ son, Richmond, to the mansion as well. Left behind, however, was Richmond’s mother, a seamstress known as Lame Alice. There was also a teenager brought up as well from Mount Vernon. Her name was Ona Judge. Ona dressed Martha’s hair and laid out her clothes. p. 637

Now the plot thickens.

In early April 1791, Attorney General Edmund Randolph, a native of Virginia and slaveowner, warned Washington about the problematic state law in Pennsylvania. Under the 1780 law, any adult slaves resident in Pennsylvania for 6 consecutive months were automatically free. Hmmn.

What to do, what to do?

George and Martha decided upon a scheme to get around the state law. They would shuttle slaves back to Mount Vernon before the 6-month limitations period ran out. This way, the 6-month clock would restart when the slaves returned to the presidential mansion in Philadelphia. An antebellum version of musical chairs.

And the scheme worked! George and Martha swore everyone to secrecy. No news to the press or state law enforcement officials. A close assistant to Washington only agreed to further this scheme since Washington said he intended to free his slaves someday. p. 638

Meanwhile, the House of Commons in London banned the slave trade in 1792. p. 639 Washington was perceived as the embodiment of liberty stateside. One antislavery society was named “The Washington Society for the Relief of Free Negroes, and Others, Unlawfully Held in Bondage.” p. 639 Consider the irony.

Further evidence of Washington’s moral confusion on the question of slavery was his financial assistance to those desiring to buy their freedom. George and Martha donated money in May 1792 to a slave who approached them with a list of “respectable” people assisting the slave to obtain his freedom. In other words, a slave was passing around a hat for donations so that he could buy his freedom. The Washingtons chipped in. Id.

What do you make of their donation?

In the same year as he chipped in to help out a slave in need, Washington was dismayed when the South Carolina legislature refused to renew a 2-year ban on importing slaves. Id. These were complicated times.

Ron Chernow, the author of Washington: A Life, contends Washington was morally confused. On the one hand and to his credit, Washington attended to sick slaves with meticulous attention. Washington asked for extensive health updates and insisted that all sick be attended to. On the other hand, Washington had no toleration for troublesome slaves. Washington shipped off two difficult slaves to the West Indies before the War. He threatened to ship off a third slave, Ben, for the same conduct. And, while president, he condoned the whipping of indolent and idle Charlotte. p. 640

That was the reality of slavery for Washington.

It is equally true that Washington was a tough task master. He had no toleration for slackers on his five plantations. And at the same time, he felt beleaguered by slaves. He was born into this world of slaves and slave owners. As he owned slaves, slavery owned Washington’s sense of operating in the world. Inheriting ten slaves at the age of eleven sets one upon a pathway in colonial Virginia.

So, was Washington good, bad or confused on the question of slavery? I have no clear answer. When Hercules learned the real reason for his musical chair visits to Mount Vernon, Hercules was affronted and hurt to his core. How dare anyone question his fidelity to George Washington? That’s a deep question.

And for all we know, perhaps Hercules’ offense was all for show! (When Washington’s presidency was over, Hercules ran away never to return to Mount Vernon!!!)

=========

The Bad Teeth of the President

When President George Washington was sworn in as president, he had one tooth in his mouth. He could claim a lonely lower left bicuspid. That was it. p. 642. So, our first president wore dentures. Even Martha wore dentures but Washington was particularly sensitive about his dental work.

The dentures used natural teeth, inserted into a framework of hipopotamus ivory and anchored on Washington’s one surviving tooth. Ouch!

The springs in the dentures made speaking a nightmare! Sometimes, the dentures would spring out of Washington’s mouth while speaking! How embarrassing!

Not only did Washington have to contain himself when talking but…the dentures made his lower jaw jut out unnaturally. He looked like a cartoon character which was not very presidential at all. Washington would run through several pairs of dentures during his presidency. p. 643

And to add insult to injury, he lost his last natural tooth in 1796. He allowed his dentist to keep the tooth as a souvenir.

The dentures grew “very black” due to Washington’s consumption of port wine. The dentist told Washington to remove his dentures and clean them. Washington was not compliant and so he greeted dignitaries and members of the public with black dentures. Uggh!

Conclusion: One can have everything, the love and adoration of one’s countrymen and women. However, love cannot buy natural teeth. Washington was great on religious toleration for Jewish Americans. He was a mixed bag on slavery as a native southerner. Ultimately, maybe Washington would have given it all away to have his natural teeth again. A whimsical speculation this evening.

What do you think?

President George Washington’s Dentures