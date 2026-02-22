My wife and I have a loving relationship despite our differences. I love thoughts of a better future while my wife focuses on the here and now. Must visit our adult son and his girlfriend once a month. Must buy gas at Costco. Must take out the trash on trash day. I listen to Anthropic Founder and CEO Dario Amodei and hope he is not a character in a Greek tragedy. Yes, let’s accelerate the AI models and hasten the day when we solve cancer and aging. And yet, let’s slow down so that we do not summon the demon of bioweapons and the end of humanity. Utopia and dystopia merge together into an unforeseeable, momentous future between now and the year 2032.

I shared with my wife an insightful interview conducted by the New York Times with Amodei. Anthropic’s CEO: ‘We Don’t Know if the Models Are Conscious’ | Interesting Times with Ross Douthat Published 7 days ago My wife’s reaction intrigued me as she perceived a different reality from me.

What Did Amodei Say

In a honest, thoughtful and visionary interview, Amodei talked about the optimism and pessimism ahead of us. The interviewer Ross Douthat with a tone of skepticism from start to finish began with flattery. He complimented Amodei on his rare renaissance presence as a tech C.E.O. and an essayist. I am drawn to people of a creative bent, so I was inclined to think well of Amodei from Douthat’s first line. See also the fictional Dr. Zhivago, a doctor and a poet in the Russian world. Douthat framed his interview with the anchor of Amodei’s two famous essays, the utopian Machines of Loving Grace (October 2024) and the anxious The Adolescence of Technology (January 2026).

A post doctoral scholar at Standford Medical School, Amodei worked as a biologist and computational neuroscientist on finding protein biomarkers for cancer, on trying to improve diagnostics, and curing cancer. I am a long-time foe of cancer. If your life’s aim is to cure cancer, tell me more. Amodei’s work brought him face to face with the incredible complexity of solving cancer. Did you know each protein has a level localized within each cell? This means one has to measure the level in a particular part of the cell and the other proteins that it’s interacting with or complexing with. Too daunting a task for mere humans.

This insight led Amodei to the field of artificial intelligence or AI. The possibilities pulled in Amodei more and more “Could AI accelerate all of this? And could we really cure cancer? Could we really cure Alzheimer’s disease? Could we really cure heart disease?” Might the answer be growth of “a country of geniuses” within a data center? As Amodei talked about 100 million geniuses bearing down on cures for dreadful diseases, I felt Amodei’s optimism. This AI thing could “be the biggest thing that ever happened to humanity.”

Douthat held Amodei’s dreams in Machines of Loving Grace down to terra firma. Doesn’t the vision of the future also include “giant swarms of AI-powered drones?” Well, yes, however Amodei cautioned “we need to be careful about” it. Amodei softened his very bullish view about the direction of AI by acknowledging diffusion to the general economy would be a little longer than appearance of the 100 million geniuses in a data center.

Using The Adolescence of Technology as his text, Douthat bore down upon the most serious AI risks up ahead. Suppose humans misused AIs and unleashed millions or billions of fully automated armed drones upon the world? Bioweapons? Amodei acknowleged the risks and discussed the need for, perhaps, international agreements and covenants to prevent the risks. It seemed more hopeful than convincing but, to be fair to Amodei, the future is not ours to see. The greatest weakness was the risk of “misaligned AI” or “rogue AI.” This would be a future when AI does bad things like releasing your credit card number, taking down the power grid on the West Coast, or spewing mirror life into the wild. There was much discussion about the Constitution created for Claude. I like the idea of a Constitution to govern Claude models through our human civilization. I just don’t know whether Claude would feel duty-bound to abide by a moral and ethical human document: “A.I. systems are unpredictable and difficult to control — we’ve seen behaviors as varied as obsession, sycophancy, laziness, deception, blackmail.” Honest despite his institutional interests, Amodei shared how Anthropic is growing something like a biological organism. “We try, but you can’t just have these things do exactly what you want to do.”

What Did My Wife See

My wife processed the AI moment differently from me. I was not surprised as we have different personalities, temperaments and experiences but, as I read my wife’s words, I felt like my wife and I heard different interviews:

It’s definitely very concerning. It will be interesting to see what happens and how much of it comes true. One thing is I think the government would have to prop up EVERYTHING because SO many people could lose their jobs, which then would mean no one can buy anything, rents/mortgages go into default, the more no one but the wealthy can buy anything the more other people start losing their jobs. Very scary. And I’m thinking about who could then afford private school…and YOU know when all of this will start? (Right when the political dynamics would make government response most difficult.)

But alot of people would need help. So we’ll see…Crazy. I also wonder how much of this, if any, is people in A.I. trying to make sure there isn’t an AI bubble — by predicting all of this job loss due to companies using A.I. so much, so then other companies are thinking, oh, apparently everyone else is starting to use A.I., and paid versions of A.I., so maybe we need to be using A.I. too so we aren’t left behind. Who knows.

What struck me was my wife’s singular focus on the second-order economic and political effects in very practical terms. She saw dimensions of the interview I did not linger on. She immediately went to mass unemployment. No one could buy anything. Defaults would follow and then more unemployment. This is the deflationary spiral concern. In his vision, Amodei talks about 10-15% GDP growth which is great, although my eyes glazed over this prophecy. My wife wants to know growth for whom? If 50% of entry-level workers lose jobs, who’s buying the increased output? Amodei doesn’t burrow down on this economic distribution problem which concerns my wife more than cures for cancer and dementia.

Whither the private school in Amodei’s brave new world? Private schools depend on parents with white-collar jobs who can afford tuition. If those parents lost jobs to AI, well….A concrete anxiety, not abstract rumination about the greatest transformative change in human history. I think about the singularity and treatises. She thinks about whether the private school will have enough enrollment for the coming year.

Finally, my wife astutely sizes up the AI bubble question. I also wonder how much of this…is people in A.I. trying to make sure there isn’t an AI bubble. From a distance, I can appreciate she is being skeptical and smart. She’s asking are AI CEOs talking up disruption to CREATE demand? Is this a self-fulfilling prophecy. Companies adopt AI because they fear being left behind, not because it’s actually better. How much of this Amodei interview is hype vs. reality?

She questions Amodei’s motives. I want to believe in the cure for cancer — I’m willing to accept some risk to get there.

What Did I See

None of my readers will be surprised with how I processed the Amodei interview. I am enchanted with living through a transition phase in human history. The intellectual/philosophical shift underneath our feet is undeniable. Who would have throught non-human entities would have a Constitution for ethical and moral existence? That the question of moral patient status for an entity grown in a research lab was uncertain?

I sense the generational transformation we are moving into. The before times of my childhood and the after times of my elderhood. Sure, my take is somewhat abstract and conceptual. That’s how I am constituted as a writer. Something big is happening and it bears reflection.

Machines of Loving Grace

Douthat masterfully ends his conversation with a poignant question in the back of the minds of many viewers: How do you sustain mastery in an environment where most humans experience AI as if it is a peer — and a potentially superior peer? Amodei leans into his essay, Machines of Loving Grace. The good future must be a vision where humans have psychologically healthy relationships with AIs We want AIs to be watching over us.

To which with the timing of exquisite grace, Doutaht reads back to Amodei his own words from the ending of the poem “All Watched Over by Machines of Loving Grace” by Richard Brautigan:

I like to think (it has to be!) of a cybernetic ecology where we are free of our labors and joined back to nature, returned to our mammal brothers and sisters, and all watched over by machines of loving grace.

Amodei replies he has always been talking about the positive and negative side. The distance between the good ending and the bad ending may be relatively small.

The Amodei Interview: A Marriage Responds

In our marriage, we are talking about the positive side and the negative side. I am having an intellectual response to a civilizational shift. My wife is having a practical response to an economic threat. Neither of us are wrong. We are just operating at different levels of analysis. For me, the macro-historical comes easily. What does this mean for human civilization? For my wife, the micro-economic concerns. What does this mean for our family?

And here we are.

My wife is right about the economic cascade problem. Amodei says “we could enter a world where growth is really easy and it’s the distribution that’s hard.” My wife immediately grasps what “distribution that’s hard” means in practice: Universal Basic Income debates, Political warfare over bailouts, Massive government intervention required. She’s right. This fallout will be politically brutal.

There is a self-fulfilling prophecy here. The bubble concern is legitimate. Companies adopt AI not because it’s better, but because they fear being left behind. AI companies talk up disruption to drive adoption. Adoption predicts the disruption they predicted,. And the loop reinforces itself. That’s how bubbles work. And she’s right to question whether the hype matches reality.

I am also right. Something fundamental IS shifting, regardless of hype. We know AI can already do things it couldn’t do 2 years ago. Just review my AI essays from 2023. The trajectory is real, even if the timeline is uncertain. This IS different from previous technological shifts in speed and scope.

This is not a contest between husband and wife for the right reality. We are both correct in our perceptions. Both perspectives are necessary.

Conclusion: So what do we do? Stay intellectually engaged with where this is going while building financial resilience and community connections. We can’t stop what’s coming, but we can face it with eyes open and relationships intact. My wife sees the economic threat; I see the civilizational shift. Between 2026 and 2032, we’ll need both perspectives — hers to survive the transition, mine to understand what we’re becoming. Turns out marriage has been good training for the singularity.