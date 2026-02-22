Winkfield’s Substack

6h

"I am enchanted with living through a transition phase in human history."

While optimism is certainly to be admired, may I respectfully remind you that the Mongol invasions were a transition phase, as was the wave of infectious disease that eliminated at least 80% of the native inhabitants of the Americas. That being said, I must further disagree about the nature of what is currently being called Artificial Intelligence. The current Large Language Models and their associated "neural networks," while impressive, are not actually thinking, let alone conscious in any sense. They certainly are great strides forward in computing and technology, but at the end of the day are nothing more than very sophisticated pattern recognition programs. The substack "Marcus on AI" is an excellent source for a skeptical look at the claims of advancement.

