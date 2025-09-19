It is late this evening and I won’t take up much of your time. However, I am moved to welcome all of my new subscribers over the last couple of weeks. My heart was warmed this evening when I opened up my e-mail and saw a black law professor as a new subscriber. I don’t often use the phrase “My Kind of People” but there is a place in my heart and soul for black law professors. Who Are My People? When my wife and I moved to San Diego in the fall of 1992, our closest black friends were the four or five other black law professors in town. I was the only black law professor married to another black person which was interesting. Everyone except for two professors were graduates of Harvard and/or Yale. It was an insular group.

To this day, I feel fondness and affection for black law professors. I am also sure they would wish me away into the corn field/smile. I think of the late Harvard Law School professor Derrick Bell, the late Harvard Law School professor Christopher Edley, Jr., the late Harvard Law School professor Charles Ogletree, the late Harvard Law School adjunct law professor A. Leon Higginbotham, Jr., Yale Law School professor Stephen L. Carter, etc. Even Harvard Law School professor Randall Kennedy pulls at my heart.

Harvard Law School Professor Randall Kennedy

These are my people.

So, I welcome with a warm heart and good cheer a black law professor to my readership.

The question is fairly raised. What do I offer as a former law professor on this lonely Substack? It is a good question.

I offer writing free of dogma and slogan words. Unlike my family members, I strive to live an examined life. I use my human life as a lens for understanding the human condition. My developing philosophy of life over the course of 900 Substack essays has been human dignity, creative expression, and the individual. Partisan politics bore me. I draw inspiration from the mundane and the heady in life. For example, this evening’s essay could easily have been about how time stops when a loved one faints in a foreign country. Or, I could have written about how no one around me understands me. I could have offered a harsh critique of an essay on LA Progressive titled Racism as America’s Keystone: Why White Supremacy Blocks Democracy for Everyone by Sharon Kyle. I simply cannot stomach dogma and slogan words.

Instead, I allowed the higher angels of my nature to draw me towards a different path. I expressed how black law professors are a part of me even as I violate all norms of dogma and slogan words. This is my sermon as a writer this evening. How to write something beautiful and original in a world of conformity.

I leave you with this video from a European writer who gets me. Whenever I hear Alain de Botton talk about writing, I feel the presence of a kindred spirit. What brings joy as a writer? How does one capture sensations and words? Is it all about peace at the center when we write? I think so.

Good evening and welcome new subscribers!